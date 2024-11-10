Wales vs Fiji live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby online today, team news

Wales play Fiji today with the visitors sitting one place above the hosts in the current world rugby rankings. The Wales vs Fiji live stream in the Autumn Internationals could be a very close affair and here we explain how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN — and potentially for free.

It's no easy start for Wales' November campaign. But then, no games are coming easy for the Dragons right now. Since last year's Rugby World Cup, they've lost every international they've played in 2024 — including the embarrassment of a wooden spoon in the Six Nations. As Warren Gatland continues the search for his best XV, he brings in New Zealand-born Blair Murray for his debut on the wing today.

Fiji came to the northern hemisphere in fine form, following an era-defining World Cup for this squad last year. But they fell to Earth with a bump at Murrayfield last week, with Scotland running wild to win 57-17. Head coach Mick Byrne will demand a big response in Cardiff, a city in which the Flying Fijians have never before won.

Can the visitors make history today? Read on to see your Wales vs Fiji live stream options today and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere, including details of free live streams.

Wales vs Fiji team news

Wales XV: Winnett, Grady, Llewellyn, Thomas. B, Murray, Anscombe, T Williams; Thomas. G, Lake (c), Griffin, Rowlands, Beard, Plumtree, Reffell, Wainwright. Replacements: Elias, N Smith, Assiratti, Tshiunza, Botham, J Morgan, Bevan, Costelow

Fiji XV: Karawalevu, Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu (c), Tuisova, Radradra, Muntz, Lomani; Mawi, Ikanivere, Tawake, Nasilasila, Mayanavanua, Derenalagi, Salawa, Canakaivata. Replacements: Matavesi, Hetet, Koroiduadua, Vocevoce, Tuisue, Kuruvoli, Ravula, Maqala.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji for free

There's great news for Welsh rugby fans at home, as this game against Fiji will be shown absolutely FREE on the Welsh-language S4C channel.

S4C is also streamed online via the free-to-use BBC iPlayer. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV licence in order to watch. And, of course, the commentary will be in Welsh.

Not at home in the U.K. right now? You'll need to use a VPN to get around any geo-restrictions. Full instructions below.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wales vs Fiji live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a United Kingdom-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Wales vs Fiji online as if you were back at home — so S4C on BBC iPlayer for Welsh people.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every international rugby game this November. Wales vs Fiji kicks off at 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT on Sunday morning.

If you don't already have it, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

In addition to showing every 2024 Autumn International game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. The best peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "The Traitors U.S.".

Watch Wales vs Fiji live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals in the U.K, including Wales vs Fiji on TNT Sports 1.

You can watch TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

As explained above, U.K. TV licence holders can also watch this match for free on S4C and online via the BBC iPlayer (note: commentary will be in Welsh).

If you're not in the U.K. right now but wish to use one of these streaming services, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Wales vs Fiji live streams in Australia

Wales vs Fiji will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 12:40 a.m. AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji live streams in Canada

Sports streaming specialist DAZN is the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's rugby internationals, including Wales vs Fiji live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji live streams in New Zealand

Live November international coverage in New Zealand — including Wales vs Fiji — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 3 at 2:40 a.m. NZT Monday morning and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch rugby union live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

