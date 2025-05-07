How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025: live stream the UCI World Tour stage race online
The first grand tour of 2025 has arrived — tune in for three thrilling weeks of non-stop, pulsating action
For the first time the Giro d'Italia starts in Albania with three tough stages including a time trial before crossing the Adriatic to continue its three week odyssey travelling south to north up the length of Italy. Crossing the Apennines, traversing the Dolomites, and heading into the Italian Alps, the race for the Maglia Rosa is set to be as arduous and compelling as ever.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
With Tadej Pogačar being absent from the Giro d'Italia 2025 there will be a whole host of riders on the start line in Durres Albania thinking they have a genuine chance of wearing pink when the race reaches Rome 21 stages later. Top of this list will be 2023 winner, Primož Roglič and 22 year old sensation Juan Ayuso, followed close behind by Tom Pidcock, Adam Yates, Giulio Ciccone and 2021 winner Egan Bernal.
This year the race kicks off with a couple of hilly stages and a time trial before leaving Albania and returning home for the first of this year’s six sprint stages as the opening week heads south to north culminating in a Strade Bianche style stage 9 into Sienna.
Week two starts with the second time trial before alternating hilly and flat stages including a very tough stage 11 before the first real mountains arrive on stage 15. The final monstrous week three features four huge mountain stages climbing such feared giants as the Passo del Mortirolo the Colle delle Finestre and Monte Grappa.
Aside from those riders hunting for pink the race has attracted some of the biggest names in the peloton such as Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen, Brandon McNulty, Richard Carapaz and Romain Bardet who will all be looking to win stages along the way.
Read on for everything you need to know to watch the 2025 Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere.
Watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams for free
If you live in Italy, Switzerland or Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Giro d'Italia 2025 live stream as Rai (Italy) RSI (Switzerland) and SBS (Australia) all have rights to the coverage.
What if you're abroad? If you're based in Australia, Italy or Switzerland but aren't at home for the Giro, don't worry — you can unblock your local stream with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.
Watch Giro d'Italia 2025 streams from abroad
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your DAZN subscription?
You can still watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Italy from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams in the U.S.
In the U.S., Max is broadcasting the Giro d'Italia 2025 cycling live in the U.S.
As of Oct. 31 2024, under an agreement between Warner Bros. discovery and Dish Network, Sling TV can now offer Max as an add-on. That means Sling now has the Max Ad-Free plan that can be added for $17 a month. With it, users can get all the streaming service's content as well as the eight HBO channels that currently exist in addition to the Max footprint.
Sling is also offering a bundle to court both new and existing customers: a $5 monthly discount for those subscribed to Sling Blue With Max or Sling Blue + Orange With Max options.
To watch the cycling, you'll need the B/R Sports add-on — $10 a month but currently bundled free with all Max plans.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those TV channels through a cable TV alternative. Sling TV is our top pick:
Sling TV (★★★★☆): was $40 now $20 at Sling TV
In our Sling TV review, we praised it as one of the most affordable services. With base level packages starting at $46 per month and dozens of major cable channels — like ESPN, AMC, CNN, TNT and more — it's tough to get better bang for your buck.
Get your first month 50% off for a limited time!
And if you're out of the U.S., but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams in the U.K.
With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.
To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams in Canada
Fans in Canada can watch Giro d'Italia on FloBikes.
A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for those in Canada, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.
Note, only Canadian customers get access – the US arm of Flobikes doesn't have the rights to Giro d'Italia.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 in Australia
Cycling fans in the Australia can watch the 2025 Giro d'Italia for FREE on SBS on Demand.
You can sign into SBS via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.
Giro d'Italia 2025 stages
Stage 1 | Friday May 9 | Durres-Tirane (Albania) | 164km
Stage 2 | Saturday May 10 | Tirane-Tirane Tudor (Albania) | 13.7km (ITT)
Stage 3 | Sunday May 11 | Vlore-Vlore (Albania) | 160km
Rest Day | Monday May 12
Stage 4 | Tuesday May 13 | Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce | 187km
Stage 5 | Wednesday May 14 | Ceglie Messapica - Matra | 145km
Stage 6 | Thursday May 15 | Potenza - Napoli | 226km
Stage 7 | Friday May 16 | Castl di Sangro - Tagliacozzo | 168km
Stage 8 | Saturday May 17 | Stage 8: Giulianova - Castelraimondo | 197km
Stage 9 | Sunday May 18 | Gubbio - Siena | 181km
Rest Day | Monday May 19
Stage 10 | Tuesday May 20 | Lucca - Pisa | 28.6km (ITT)
Stage 11 | Wednesday May 21 | Viareggio - Castelnovo ne’ Monti | 185km
Stage 12 | Thursday May 22 | Modena - Viadana | 172km
Stage 13 | Friday May 23 | Rovigo - Vicenza | 180km
Stage 14 | Saturday May 24 | Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia | 186km
Stage 15 | Sunday May 25 | Fume Veneto - Asiago | 214km
Rest Day | Monday May 26
Stage 16 | Tuesday May 27 | Piazzola Sul Brenta - San Valentino | 199km
Stage 17 | Wednesday May 28 | San Michele all’Adige - Bormio | 154km
Stage 18 | Thursday May 29 | Morbegno - Cesano Maderno | 144km
Stage 19 | Friday May 30 | Biella - Champoluc | 166km
Stage 20 | Saturday May 31 | Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea | 203km
Stage 21 | Sunday June 1 | Rome - Rome | 141km
More from Tom's Guide
- Stream one of the best comic book movies ever for free — here's how
- The best VPN in 2025: our top 5 picks
- New on Peacock in May 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.