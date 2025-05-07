How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025: live stream the UCI World Tour stage race online

For the first time the Giro d'Italia starts in Albania with three tough stages including a time trial before crossing the Adriatic to continue its three week odyssey travelling south to north up the length of Italy. Crossing the Apennines, traversing the Dolomites, and heading into the Italian Alps, the race for the Maglia Rosa is set to be as arduous and compelling as ever.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams: TV schedule and dates Giro d'Italia 2025 takes place between Friday, May 9 and Sunday, June 1.

► Time: Start times vary each day between 10:15 am and 12:30pm (BST)

• FREE STREAMS — Rai (Italy) RSI (Switzerland) SBS (Australia)

• USA — Max / Max via Sling

• UK — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

With Tadej Pogačar being absent from the Giro d'Italia 2025 there will be a whole host of riders on the start line in Durres Albania thinking they have a genuine chance of wearing pink when the race reaches Rome 21 stages later. Top of this list will be 2023 winner, Primož Roglič and 22 year old sensation Juan Ayuso, followed close behind by Tom Pidcock, Adam Yates, Giulio Ciccone and 2021 winner Egan Bernal.

This year the race kicks off with a couple of hilly stages and a time trial before leaving Albania and returning home for the first of this year’s six sprint stages as the opening week heads south to north culminating in a Strade Bianche style stage 9 into Sienna.

Week two starts with the second time trial before alternating hilly and flat stages including a very tough stage 11 before the first real mountains arrive on stage 15. The final monstrous week three features four huge mountain stages climbing such feared giants as the Passo del Mortirolo the Colle delle Finestre and Monte Grappa.

Aside from those riders hunting for pink the race has attracted some of the biggest names in the peloton such as Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen, Brandon McNulty, Richard Carapaz and Romain Bardet who will all be looking to win stages along the way.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch the 2025 Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere.

Watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams for free

If you live in Italy, Switzerland or Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Giro d'Italia 2025 live stream as Rai (Italy) RSI (Switzerland) and SBS (Australia) all have rights to the coverage.

What if you're abroad? If you're based in Australia, Italy or Switzerland but aren't at home for the Giro, don't worry — you can unblock your local stream with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Giro d'Italia 2025 streams from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your DAZN subscription?

You can still watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Italy from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Max is broadcasting the Giro d'Italia 2025 cycling live in the U.S.

As of Oct. 31 2024, under an agreement between Warner Bros. discovery and Dish Network, Sling TV can now offer Max as an add-on. That means Sling now has the Max Ad-Free plan that can be added for $17 a month.

Sling is also offering a bundle to court both new and existing customers: a $5 monthly discount for those subscribed to Sling Blue With Max or Sling Blue + Orange With Max options.

To watch the cycling, you'll need the B/R Sports add-on — $10 a month but currently bundled free with all Max plans.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those TV channels through a cable TV alternative.

And if you're out of the U.S., but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams in the U.K.

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Giro d'Italia on FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for those in Canada, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the US arm of Flobikes doesn't have the rights to Giro d'Italia.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 in Australia

Cycling fans in the Australia can watch the 2025 Giro d'Italia for FREE on SBS on Demand.

You can sign into SBS via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.

Giro d'Italia 2025 stages

Stage 1 | Friday May 9 | Durres-Tirane (Albania) | 164km

Stage 2 | Saturday May 10 | Tirane-Tirane Tudor (Albania) | 13.7km (ITT)

Stage 3 | Sunday May 11 | Vlore-Vlore (Albania) | 160km

Rest Day | Monday May 12

Stage 4 | Tuesday May 13 | Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce | 187km

Stage 5 | Wednesday May 14 | Ceglie Messapica - Matra | 145km

Stage 6 | Thursday May 15 | Potenza - Napoli | 226km

Stage 7 | Friday May 16 | Castl di Sangro - Tagliacozzo | 168km

Stage 8 | Saturday May 17 | Stage 8: Giulianova - Castelraimondo | 197km

Stage 9 | Sunday May 18 | Gubbio - Siena | 181km

Rest Day | Monday May 19

Stage 10 | Tuesday May 20 | Lucca - Pisa | 28.6km (ITT)

Stage 11 | Wednesday May 21 | Viareggio - Castelnovo ne’ Monti | 185km

Stage 12 | Thursday May 22 | Modena - Viadana | 172km

Stage 13 | Friday May 23 | Rovigo - Vicenza | 180km

Stage 14 | Saturday May 24 | Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia | 186km

Stage 15 | Sunday May 25 | Fume Veneto - Asiago | 214km

Rest Day | Monday May 26

Stage 16 | Tuesday May 27 | Piazzola Sul Brenta - San Valentino | 199km

Stage 17 | Wednesday May 28 | San Michele all’Adige - Bormio | 154km

Stage 18 | Thursday May 29 | Morbegno - Cesano Maderno | 144km

Stage 19 | Friday May 30 | Biella - Champoluc | 166km

Stage 20 | Saturday May 31 | Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea | 203km

Stage 21 | Sunday June 1 | Rome - Rome | 141km

