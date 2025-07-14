How to watch Stage 10 of Tour de France 2025: live stream cycling online from anywhere

Stage 10 of Tour de France 2025 sees the riders tackle one category three climb and seven category two climbs, concluding with a challenging ascent of 3.3km at 8% at the Puy de Sancy.

Want to watch it unfold live? Here's how to watch Tour de France live streams, free, and from anywhere with a VPN.

The first trip into the mountains could well deliver a shake-up in the General Classification standings as riders take on a 165.3 km stage with 4,400m of elevation gain. Likely to be a painful day for the sprinters, it could provide an opportunity for a small group of breakaway specialists to make their move.

Home riders in particular will be determined to impress as there is an opportunity to become the first French stage winner on Bastille Day since 2017. To do so, they’ll need to excel in the final 50km when riders take on a series of demanding ascents that will sap the energy of even the most experienced climbers. Setting the record for the most second-category climbs on a single stage, this isn't one to miss.

Read on for where to watch Stage 10 of the Tour de France 2025 and live coverage of a whole month of top cycling action, wherever you are in the world.

FREE Tour de France 2025 live streams

Cycling fans in U.K. and Australia can watch Stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France for FREE.

You can find the free streams on the U.K.'s ITVX and Australia’s SBS (register with an email address).

If you're traveling abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual free stream. We've tried it with NordVPN and it works perfectly.

Watch free Tour de France live streams from abroad

Away from home and blocked from watching your free cycling stream?

Away from home and blocked from watching your free cycling stream?

You can still watch Stage 10 of the Tour de France 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, or another streaming service, and watch the action.

How to watch 2025 Tour de France live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch Stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France on Peacock who will have all 21 stages. (from $7.99 per month).

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch all the stages, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in the U.K.

Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch Stage 10 of the 2025 Tour de France live for FREE on ITVX via the ITV4 channel.

ITV4 is a free-to-air channel in the U.K., though it requires a TV licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) to watch content live on ITVX.

Live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France will also be broadcast in the UK on TNT Sports. To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Canada

The world feed of Cycling's most legendary race is streaming exclusively in Canada on FloBikes, including Stage 10 of the race.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the U.S. arm of FloBikes doesn't have the rights to the 2025 Tour de France.

UK resident visiting the Great White North? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in the UK so you can watch ITV's Tour de France stream for free.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Australia

In a similar vein to the U.K., Australian residents will be able to watch all stages of the Tour de France for free.

SBS on Demand will be your home for the race and you can sign in right now via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Outside Oz during the Tour? You can still catch the action by using NordVPN.

Tour de France General Classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Emirates-XRG) 33hrs 17mins 22secs

2. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step) +54secs

3. Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) +1min 11secs

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1min 17secs

5. Matteo Jorgenson (US/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1min 34secs

6. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1min 46secs

7. Oscar Onley (GB/Picnic PostNL) +2mins 49secs

8. Florian Lipowitz (Ger/Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe) +3mins 2secs

9. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe) +3mins 6secs

10. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) +3mins 43secs

