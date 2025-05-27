How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025 on SBS (It's free)
The final week of the Giro d'Italia is available for FREE in Australia
You can watch the Giro d'Italia 2025 live on SBS, streaming for free, until it's conclusion on June 1, 2025. The stream includes English commentary as Isaac Del Toro looks to hold on to the pink jersey heading to Rome.
The Australian platform will show every twist and turn in a busy final week on the roads of Italy.
Can you access SBS in the U.S., U.K. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 live streams for free
Cycling fans in the Australia can watch the 2025 Giro d'Italia for FREE on SBS on Demand.
You can sign into SBS via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.
We've been watching the action using this over the opening couple of weeks and it is superb!
How to watch Giro d'Italia 2025 streams from anywhere
Although SBS is only available to Australian residents, those who are from Oz but visiting the likes of Australia, the U.S. and the U.K can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 100 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
It is really easy to watch, here's how.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.
SBS Q+A
What does SBS' coverage of the Giro d'Italia include?
SBS show full coverage of the action, with start times varying between 10:15 am and 12:30pm(AEST) each day on their Viceland channel.
Pundits include Matt Keenan, Simon Gerrans, and Bridie O'Donnell to give you all the insight you need on the action.
Daily highlights are also provided if you have missed out on the action.
Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside Australia on vacation.
What devices can I watch SBS on?
Android phones and tablets (Android OS 5 and newer)
Apple iPhones and iPads (iOS 12 or later)
Chrome (latest two versions)
Firefox (latest two versions)
Safari (latest two versions)
Mozilla (latest two versions)
Apple TV (including Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD)
Android TV
Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)
LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)
Foxtel iQ
Freeview
Fetch TV (Gen 3 or newer)
Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+ , Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)
Hisense TV
Mobile apps - download the 9Now app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android).
Final stages of the Giro d'Italia
Stage 17 | Wednesday May 28 | San Michele all’Adige - Bormio | 154km
Stage 18 | Thursday May 29 | Morbegno - Cesano Maderno | 144km
Stage 19 | Friday May 30 | Biella - Champoluc | 166km
Stage 20 | Saturday May 31 | Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea | 203km
Stage 21 | Sunday June 1 | Rome - Rome | 141km
