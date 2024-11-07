South Africa vs India live stream: How to watch 1st T20 2024 cricket online from Kingsmead from anywhere

The South Africa vs India 1st T20 match takes place at the Kingsmead, Cricket Ground in Durban. It begins the four-match series between these two top cricketing nations – and you can watch South Africa vs India T20 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

These two sides met just a few months ago in the T20 World Cup final, in which India came out on top in a tight match. However, they are currently recovering from being swept in a home Test series by New Zealand, a result that sent shockwaves throughout the cricketing world. This is a different, younger squad though and the Men in Blue have called up batter Ramandeep Singh and fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak for the first time.

Back on home turf, the hosts will be keen to avenge that final defeat. Having had a break, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee will return for the Proteas. They were also shocked to lose T20I games against Ireland and Afghanistan back in September.

There have been significant changes to these sides since the World Cup, but they are still closely matched. Here's how to watch every ball of the South Africa vs India 1st T20 live stream from anywhere.

Watch South Africa vs India 1st T20 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the South Africa vs India 1st T20 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch South Africa vs India T20 match 2024 around the world

Here's where to watch the South Africa vs India 1st T20 match 2024 around the world:

Watch South Africa vs India live streams in the U.S.

Watch South Africa vs India 2024 live streams from $10 a month. Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the South Africa vs India T20 series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Where to watch South Africa vs India live in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the South Africa vs India live stream in the U.K. at 3 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Cricket channes

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the cricket on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

How to watch the South Africa vs India 1st T20 2024 live in India

The 2024 South Africa vs India T20 series will be televised on India's Sports18 and streamed live on the Jio Cinema app. The action starts at 8:30 p.m.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the cricket.

How to watch the South Africa vs India 1st T20 2024 live in South Africa

The 2024 South Africa vs India T20 series will be televised on subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. SAST on Friday evening.

You can also live stream the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

If you are already a SuperSport subscriber but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs India 1st T20 2024 online in New Zealand

Sadly, the South Africa vs India 1st T20 match does not seem to be available to Kiwis at the time of writing. However, this might change and if it does we will let you know.

Traveling in New Zealand right now? If you are from one of the countries where the game is being shown, you can still follow it by using your usual home of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch South Africa vs India 1st T20 2024 live streams in Australia

In Australia, you can watch South Africa vs India on Fox Cricket 501, but you will have to be up early. Play starts at 2 a.m. AEDT on Saturday morning.

If you don't have Fox, try sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 (after a 7-day free trial).

Away from home Down Under? You can still access your usual service by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

South Africa vs India T20 series 2024 squads

These are the South Africa vs India T20 series 2024 squads:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal