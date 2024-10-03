Shanghai Masters 2024: live stream tennis from anywhere, seeds, schedule

Some of the biggest names on the ATP Tour in China to compete in the eighth ATP Masters 1000 event of 2024. Running from October 2–13, the Shanghai Masters will be played on the hard courts at the Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Shanghai Masters 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN.

The four Grand Slam titles may have been decided but the 2024 season is still in full swing and there is plenty to play for in Shanghai. With prize money of $1.1 million and 1,000 ranking points available for the eventual champion, it is no surprise that a strong field has been assembled in China.

Runaway world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be looking to win a seventh title of the season but will face a tough challenge from the likes of second seed Alexander Zverev and reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz. Four-time champion Novak Djokovic will also be a threat as he goes in search of a first tour title of 2024.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev is on the same side of the draw as Sinner and could meet the Italian in the quarter-finals, while Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz will hope he can replicate the form that saw him win the title last year. Other names to look out for include U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, eighth seed Casper Ruud and the in-form Tomas Machac who is surging up the rankings.

With a stacked field and an ATP 1000 title up for grabs, it should be a fascinating tournament. Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the Shanghai Masters 2024 from anywhere.

Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 around the world

How to watch Shanghai Masters 2024 online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the Shanghai Masters.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Shanghai Masters.

Where to watch 2024 Shanghai Masters live in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the Shanghai Masters in the U.K.. Selected highlights are FREE on Tennis TV.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The event will be shown across its Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

Watch 2024 Shanghai Masters live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Shanghai Masters action on TSN as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch Shanghai Masters online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch Shanghai Masters live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Shanghai Masters on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Shanghai Masters 2024.

Can I watch the Shanghai Masters tennis for free? Tennis fans can watch selected highlights for FREE via Tennis TV. In Israel, fans can watch the live action on Sport1 via the ScreeniL FREE trial .

2024 Shanghai Masters top seeds

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

2. Alexander Zverev (GER)

3. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

4. Novak Djokovic (SER)

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Andrey Rublev

7. Taylor Fritz (USA)

8. Casper Ruud (NOR)

9. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

10. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

2024 Shanghai Masters schedule

Play starts at 5.30 a.m. BST unless stated:

October 2: First round

October 3: First round

October 4: First round and second round

October 5: Second round

October 6: Third round

October 7: Third round

October 8: Fourth round

October 9: Fourth round

October 10: Quarter-finals

October 11: Quarter-finals

October 12: Semi-finals (play starts 7 a.m. BST)

October 13: Final (play starts 7 a.m. BST)