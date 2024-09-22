Ravens vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL online from anywhere

Sunday's Ravens vs Cowboys live stream pits two of the NFL's most high-powered teams against each other, but the way they've been going so far, this could just as easily be a high-caliber shootout as an embarrassing bust — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST (Sep. 23)

Dak Prescott may now be the best-paid player in NFL history, but his jaw-dropping new contract hasn't had the desired effect on his performance levels. The Cowboys took three trips to the red zone during their toe-curling 44-19 beatdown by the Saints, and came away with noo touchdowns. On the plus side, the Ravens' pass defense has been the most porous in the league through two weeks.

Baltimore squandered yet another double-digit lead to fall to a shock 26-23 defeat by the Raiders, and as if getting out to a 0-2 start wasn't bad enough, they've got the Bills and Bengals up next. Alvin Kamara diced up the Cowboys defense to the tune of 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, which makes things pretty simple: Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry need to play to their strengths, and run it.

Right now DraftKings has the Ravens as extremely narrow 1-point favorites on the road. Make sure you don't miss Ravens vs Cowboys, or any of this season's football with our NFL live streams guide.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games without cable. Sling Blue starts at $45/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (in selected markets) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

How to watch Ravens vs Cowboys from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC on Sling, or your regular cable cutting service, and watch the Ravens vs Cowboys live stream.

How to watch Ravens vs Cowboys in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Cowboys live stream is on FOX, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including FOX. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

How to watch Ravens vs Cowboys live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is showing the Ravens vs Cowboys game in the U.K., so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Ravens vs Cowboys game. NFL Game Pass costs £150.99 per year — payable in four £37.75 instalments — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Ravens vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Ravens vs Cowboys live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Ravens vs Cowboys, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Ravens vs Cowboys live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Ravens vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

There are a few options for watching Ravens vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN, however, will live stream Ravens vs Cowboys, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

