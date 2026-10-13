Game day upgrade: 12 pieces of official NFL merch that won't end up in the back of your closet
Show your colors with these awesome merch picks – including hover helmets
If you're a die hard NFL fan then you'll need no excuse to add some cool official merch to your collection! For this article I've gathered together 12 great items bearing the colors of some of the biggest teams in the League.
Chief amongst these are some awesome hover helmets, but there are also shirts, footballs, caps, and more. Quite a few of these items have money off if you input a code at the checkout, so make sure to take a close look when you click on the links.
I've picked 12 different teams here, but if you see something you like and it's in the colors of one of your rivals then fear not – the majority of these items are also available for every team.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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