Inter vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Inter vs Arsenal live stream sees these two top sides clash at the iconic San Siro in this crucial Champions League clash — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and even for free in Ireland.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 7)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• FREE STREAM — RTE Player (Ireland)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The hosts dominated their latest Serie A match against Venezia but only managed to score once. Their opponents, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Newcastle at the weekend, a blow to their title challenge. Both these sides have seven points in this new Champions League format and pride themselves on a strong defence, but neither are impenetrable. Inter have conceded just 12 goals from their 13 league matches so far, while the Gunners have conceded one fewer from 10 games.

Declan Rice has not made the trip from north London to Milan due to injury, but skipper Martin Odegaard has returned to training. Mikel Arteta’s defence will need to contend with a strong Internazionale attacking lineup that includes Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram.

Neither of these sides have guaranteed progression to the next round yet, so a win would be hugely valuable to whoever can claim it. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Inter vs Arsenal live streams from anywhere, including free streams.

Is there a free Inter vs Arsenal live stream? Yes – in Ireland the Inter vs Arsenal match will be free-to-air on RTE 2, with a FREE live stream on RTE Player. No password needed. Of course, if you're traveling outside Ireland you'll need to use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and therefore access your usual free Irish stream from abroad.

How to watch Inter vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Inter vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed that's showing Inter vs Arsenal and watch the game.

Watch Inter vs Arsenal in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Inter vs Arsenal live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 1-week FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Inter vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

Where to watch Inter vs Arsenal in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Inter vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Inter vs Arsenal online in Canada

Canadians can watch Inter vs Arsenal live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Inter vs Arsenal in Australia

Inter vs Arsenal live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

Watch Inter vs Arsenal in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs $14.99/month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

Watch Inter vs Arsenal in Ukraine

Watch Inter vs Arsenal live on Megogo

Inter vs Arsenal will be live on Megogo Football 1 and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1). Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Watch Inter vs Arsenal in India

With this and other Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India, you can live stream Inter vs Arsenal on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

Indian Jio users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

