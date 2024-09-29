New on Paramount Plus in October 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new movie and show coming to Paramount Plus in October
The weather may be cooling down, but the library on Paramount Plus is heating up with a ton of new shows and movies this month. October is spooky season, and the streaming service is celebrating with a slew of new horror movies like "28 Weeks Later," "Oculus," the "Friday the 13th" series, the "Hellraiser" series, and more.
Paramount Plus is also adding a slew of new TV shows, like the final season of its hit animated comedy "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and an exciting new backstory for everyone's favorite no-nonsense special agent in "NCIS: Origins." And Paramount's live sports offerings are better than ever with NFL and UEFA livestreams.
Here's our detailed guide to everything coming to Paramount Plus in October 2024.
NEW ON PARAMOUNT PLUS IN Oct. 2024: TOP PICKS
'Star Trek: Lower Decks' final season premiere
"Star Trek: Lower Decks" returns for its fifth and final season this month, and it'll see the underdog crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos face off against their toughest challenges yet. This hit animated comedy series follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, blending humor and sci-fi elements with top-notch voice acting.
The season 4 finale ended on a serious cliffhanger as Lieutenant D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells) sacrificed her Starfleet career to stage a rescue mission for Lt. Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome). The first two episodes of season 5 premiere on Thursday, October 24. New episodes will drop every Thursday on Paramount Plus leading up to the series finale on December 19.
Premieres Oct. 24 on Paramount Plus
'NCIS Origins' premiere
You can never get enough Gibbs. "NCIS Origins" dives into the backstory behind the beloved face of "NCIS" for nearly two decades, where fans will learn more about the enigmatic leader as he joins the freshly minted Naval Investigative Service (what would later become NCIS). He goes on to forge his place on a ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).
Though Austin Stowell is taking over the mantle of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character's original actor Mark Harmon will be a constant presence throughout the show, both as a narrator and in brief physical appearances yet to be revealed.
Premieres Oct. 14 on Paramount Plus
'Ezra'
This dramedy from director Tony Goldwyn flips the script on road trip movies. Bobby Cannavale plays Max, a former comedy writer turned stand-up comedian who lives with his aging father (Robert DeNiro). As he struggles to get his career off the ground, he also butts heads with his ex-wife over how to co-parent their autistic son, Ezra (William A. Fitzgerald).
When Max's objections about his son's future are ignored, he kidnaps his son in a desperate attempt to do right by him, and the two embark on a cross-country road trip that quickly goes off the rails.
Premieres Oct. 28 on Paramount Plus
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES
Oct. 10 — "SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp"
In this new SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween special, “Kreepaway Kamp,” SpongeBob and the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one.
Oct. 15 — "FBI True" season 5 premiere
Audiences get an insider's look at the dangerous missions carried out by the FBI every day. You think you know the case, but you’ve never heard them told like this.
The final season of this Paramount+ original celebrates this crew of underdogs who are dangerously close to leaving the lower decks for strange new Starfleet roles.
Oct. 25 — "Transformers: EarthSpark" season 3 premiere
A new generation of Transformers robots—the first to be born on Earth—joins together with the humans who welcome and care for them, redefining what it means to be a family. In season three, a giant-size dome divides the town of Witwicky and traps the Decepticons inside, but it can’t hold them forever.
Oct. 27 — "Lioness" season 2 premiere
As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.
In this film, Max (Bobby Canavale) is a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert DeNiro) and struggling to co-parent his autistic son, Ezra. Forced to confront difficult decisions about his son's future, Max and Ezra embark on a transformative cross-country road trip.
Oct. 28 — "Treasure"*
Ruth, an American journalist compelled by the fall of the Iron Curtain, travels to Poland with her father, a Holocaust survivor, to visit his childhood town.
Late October —
"Ink Master" season 16 premiere
Talented artists enter the shop to battle in the ultimate tattoo competition, hosted by Joel Madden.
"UNCHARTED"
Through the lens of race and gender, this documentary follows emerging artists who attend a life-changing songwriting camp put on by Alicia Keys & She Is The Music. Uncharted reveals the odds women face in music and how things can change one song at a time.
Synopses provided by Paramount Plus.
*Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime only
LIBRARY SHOWS
October 2
"Monster High: The Series" (season 1)
October 7
"American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special"**
October 8
"An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley"**
October 9
"Blaze and the Monster Machines" (Season 7)
"Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island"
"Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!"
"Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures"
October 13
"Tracker Season" (season 2 premiere)**
October 14
"NCIS" (season 22 premiere)**
October 15
"FBI" (season 7 premiere)**
"FBI: International" (season 4 premiere)**
"FBI: Most Wanted" (season 6 premiere)**
October 16
"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" (season 11)
"Tyler Perry's The Oval" (seasons 1-3)
October 17
"Elsbeth" (season 2 premiere)**
"Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premiere"**
"Ghosts" (season 4 premiere)**
October 18
"Blue Bloods" (season 14 return for final episodes)**
"Fire Country" (season 3 premiere)**
"S.W.A.T." (season 8 premiere)**
October 20
"The Equalizer" (season 5 premiere)**
October 21
"Poppa's House" premiere**
"The Neighborhood" (season 7 premiere)**
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
LIBRARY MOVIES
October 1
28 Weeks Later
30 Days of Night
A Simple Plan*
All About the Benjamins
All the Wrong Ingredients
Allegiant
Almost Famous*
Along Came a Spider
American Psycho
Amistad*
Antlers
Arena Wars
Bad Behaviour
Best Defense*
Black Rock
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Buried
Chaplin*
Chocolat*
Cliffhanger
Coach Carter
Colombiana
Days of Heaven*
Deliver Us from Evil*
Desperado
Divergent
Django Unchained
Downhill Racer*
Dying of the Light*
Eastern Promises
Eddie Murphy: Raw*
Elizabethtown*
Enough
Escape from Alcatraz*
Eyes Wide Shut
Fear (1990)
Fido
Finding Neverland*
Flatliners* (1990)
Fools Rush In
Freedom Writers
Fresh (2022)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th: Part II
Friday the 13th: Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Frozen River
Galaxy Quest
Gothika
Hard Eight
Heat (1995)
Heaven Can Wait*
Hell or High Water
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
Hide and Seek*
Hugo*
Hustle & Flow
Imagine That*
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Insurgent
Jawbreaker
Jennifer's Body
John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.*
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Juice
Just My Luck
Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events
Life
Little Women (1994)
Love Story*
Maggie's Plan*
Marathon Man*
Margin Call*
Men, Women & Children*
Mirrors
Monstrous*
Mud*
Obsessed
Oculus
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Only Lovers Left Alive
Orphan
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pride And Glory
Private Parts*
Prospect
Queen of The Damned
Re: Uniting
Resident Evil
Road Trip*
Runaway Jury
Scary Movie 3
Scary Movie 4
School Ties
Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers
Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy
Scrooged
Set it Off: Director's Cut
Sleepy Hollow
Smallfoot
Snakes On a Plane
Southpaw
Spanglish
Spawn
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Silver Bullet
Stephen King's Thinner
Stir of Echoes
Surviving Christmas
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*
Swingers
Team America: World Police
The Belko Experiment
The Blob
The Core
The Day After Tomorrow
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Gambler*
The General's Daughter
The Girl in the Pool*
The Green Inferno
The Hours*
The Ladies Man*
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Vampire
The Midnight Meat Train
The Negotiator
The Net*
The Orphanage
The Running Man*
The Stepford Wives*
The Truman Show*
The Wash*
The Wicker Man (2006)
This One's for the Ladies*
Three Days of the Condor*
Training Day
True Grit (2010)
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vantage Point*
We Own the Night*
Weird Science
Wild Eyed and Wicked
Wild Things
Willard (2003)
October 22
Tale of Tales*
October 29
The Man Who Knew Infinity*
October 31
Camp X-Ray*
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
Sports
Throughout October
NWSL regular season competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
English Football League competition
Concacaf Men’s Nations League competition
Concacaf W Champions Cup competition
Serie A competition
AFC Champions League Elite competition
UEFA Champions League competition
UEFA Europa League competition
UEFA Conference League competition
October 1
UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. PSG
October 2
UEFA Champions League – Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich
October 3
UEFA Europa League – Porto vs. Manchester United
October 5
College Football on CBS – Navy @ Air Force*
Big Ten on CBS*
October 6
NFL ON CBS Week 5 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Serie A – Fiorentina vs. AC Milan
October 12
WCRA Rodeo Carolina*
Big Ten on CBS*
October 13
NFL ON CBS Week 6 (check local listings)
PBR – Professional Bull Riders*
October 19
NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC*
Big Ten on CBS*
Serie A – Juventus vs. Lazio
October 20
Serie A – Roma vs. Inter
NFL ON CBS Week 7 (check local listings)
October 22
AFC Champions League Elite – Esteghlal vs. Al Nassr
UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund
October 23
UEFA Champions League – Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich
October 24
UEFA Europa League – Fenerbahçe vs. Manchester United
October 25
NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Final – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current
October 26
Serie A – Bologna vs. AC Milan
Big Ten on CBS*
October 27
NFL ON CBS Week 8 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Serie A – Inter vs. Juventus
October 29
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
