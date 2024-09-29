New on Paramount Plus in October 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

The weather may be cooling down, but the library on Paramount Plus is heating up with a ton of new shows and movies this month. October is spooky season, and the streaming service is celebrating with a slew of new horror movies like "28 Weeks Later," "Oculus," the "Friday the 13th" series, the "Hellraiser" series, and more.

Paramount Plus is also adding a slew of new TV shows, like the final season of its hit animated comedy "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and an exciting new backstory for everyone's favorite no-nonsense special agent in "NCIS: Origins." And Paramount's live sports offerings are better than ever with NFL and UEFA livestreams.

Here's our detailed guide to everything coming to Paramount Plus in October 2024.

NEW ON PARAMOUNT PLUS IN Oct. 2024: TOP PICKS

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' final season premiere

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" returns for its fifth and final season this month, and it'll see the underdog crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos face off against their toughest challenges yet. This hit animated comedy series follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, blending humor and sci-fi elements with top-notch voice acting.

The season 4 finale ended on a serious cliffhanger as Lieutenant D'Vana Tendi (Noël Wells) sacrificed her Starfleet career to stage a rescue mission for Lt. Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome). The first two episodes of season 5 premiere on Thursday, October 24. New episodes will drop every Thursday on Paramount Plus leading up to the series finale on December 19.

Premieres Oct. 24 on Paramount Plus

'NCIS Origins' premiere

You can never get enough Gibbs. "NCIS Origins" dives into the backstory behind the beloved face of "NCIS" for nearly two decades, where fans will learn more about the enigmatic leader as he joins the freshly minted Naval Investigative Service (what would later become NCIS). He goes on to forge his place on a ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

Though Austin Stowell is taking over the mantle of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character's original actor Mark Harmon will be a constant presence throughout the show, both as a narrator and in brief physical appearances yet to be revealed.

Premieres Oct. 14 on Paramount Plus

'Ezra'

Ezra â€“ Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This dramedy from director Tony Goldwyn flips the script on road trip movies. Bobby Cannavale plays Max, a former comedy writer turned stand-up comedian who lives with his aging father (Robert DeNiro). As he struggles to get his career off the ground, he also butts heads with his ex-wife over how to co-parent their autistic son, Ezra (William A. Fitzgerald).

When Max's objections about his son's future are ignored, he kidnaps his son in a desperate attempt to do right by him, and the two embark on a cross-country road trip that quickly goes off the rails.

Premieres Oct. 28 on Paramount Plus

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES

Oct. 10 — "SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp"

In this new SpongeBob SquarePants Halloween special, “Kreepaway Kamp,” SpongeBob and the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one.

Oct. 15 — "FBI True" season 5 premiere

Audiences get an insider's look at the dangerous missions carried out by the FBI every day. You think you know the case, but you’ve never heard them told like this.

Oct. 24 — "Star Trek: Lower Decks" final season premiere

The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos must contend with space potholes, an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. The final season of this Paramount+ original celebrates this crew of underdogs who are dangerously close to leaving the lower decks for strange new Starfleet roles.

Oct. 25 — "Transformers: EarthSpark" season 3 premiere

A new generation of Transformers robots—the first to be born on Earth—joins together with the humans who welcome and care for them, redefining what it means to be a family. In season three, a giant-size dome divides the town of Witwicky and traps the Decepticons inside, but it can’t hold them forever.

Oct. 27 — "Lioness" season 2 premiere

As the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.

Oct. 28 — "Ezra"*

In this film, Max (Bobby Canavale) is a stand-up comedian living with his father (Robert DeNiro) and struggling to co-parent his autistic son, Ezra. Forced to confront difficult decisions about his son’s future, Max and Ezra embark on a transformative cross-country road trip.

Oct. 28 — "Treasure"*

Ruth, an American journalist compelled by the fall of the Iron Curtain, travels to Poland with her father, a Holocaust survivor, to visit his childhood town.

Late October —

"Ink Master" season 16 premiere

Talented artists enter the shop to battle in the ultimate tattoo competition, hosted by Joel Madden.

"UNCHARTED"

Through the lens of race and gender, this documentary follows emerging artists who attend a life-changing songwriting camp put on by Alicia Keys & She Is The Music. Uncharted reveals the odds women face in music and how things can change one song at a time.

Synopses provided by Paramount Plus.

*Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime only

LIBRARY SHOWS

October 2

"Monster High: The Series" (season 1)

October 7

"American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special"**

October 8

"An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley"**

October 9

"Blaze and the Monster Machines" (Season 7)

"Blaze and the Monster Machines: Wild Wheels Escape to Animal Island"

"Blaze and the Monster Machines: Big Rig to the Rescue!"

"Blaze and the Monster Machines: Racecar Adventures"

October 13

"Tracker Season" (season 2 premiere)**

October 14

"NCIS" (season 22 premiere)**

"NCIS: Origins" premiere**

October 15

"FBI" (season 7 premiere)**

"FBI: International" (season 4 premiere)**

"FBI: Most Wanted" (season 6 premiere)**

October 16

"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" (season 11)

"Tyler Perry's The Oval" (seasons 1-3)

October 17

"Elsbeth" (season 2 premiere)**

"Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premiere"**

"Ghosts" (season 4 premiere)**

October 18

"Blue Bloods" (season 14 return for final episodes)**

"Fire Country" (season 3 premiere)**

"S.W.A.T." (season 8 premiere)**

October 20

"The Equalizer" (season 5 premiere)**

October 21

"Poppa's House" premiere**

"The Neighborhood" (season 7 premiere)**

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

LIBRARY MOVIES

October 1



28 Weeks Later

30 Days of Night

A Simple Plan*

All About the Benjamins

All the Wrong Ingredients

Allegiant

Almost Famous*

Along Came a Spider

American Psycho

Amistad*

Antlers

Arena Wars

Bad Behaviour

Best Defense*

Black Rock

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Buried

Chaplin*

Chocolat*

Cliffhanger

Coach Carter

Colombiana

Days of Heaven*

Deliver Us from Evil*

Desperado

Divergent

Django Unchained

Downhill Racer*

Dying of the Light*

Eastern Promises

Eddie Murphy: Raw*

Elizabethtown*

Enough

Escape from Alcatraz*

Eyes Wide Shut

Fear (1990)

Fido

Finding Neverland*

Flatliners* (1990)

Fools Rush In

Freedom Writers

Fresh (2022)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th: Part II

Friday the 13th: Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Frozen River

Galaxy Quest

Gothika

Hard Eight

Heat (1995)

Heaven Can Wait*

Hell or High Water

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

Hide and Seek*

Hugo*

Hustle & Flow

Imagine That*

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Insurgent

Jawbreaker

Jennifer's Body

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.*

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Juice

Just My Luck

Lemony Snicket's A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Life

Little Women (1994)

Love Story*

Maggie's Plan*

Marathon Man*

Margin Call*

Men, Women & Children*

Mirrors

Monstrous*

Mud*

Obsessed

Oculus

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Only Lovers Left Alive

Orphan

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride And Glory

Private Parts*

Prospect

Queen of The Damned

Re: Uniting

Resident Evil

Road Trip*

Runaway Jury

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

School Ties

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders

Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire

Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster

Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers

Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy

Scrooged

Set it Off: Director's Cut

Sleepy Hollow

Smallfoot

Snakes On a Plane

Southpaw

Spanglish

Spawn

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Silver Bullet

Stephen King's Thinner

Stir of Echoes

Surviving Christmas

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street*

Swingers

Team America: World Police

The Belko Experiment

The Blob

The Core

The Day After Tomorrow

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Gambler*

The General's Daughter

The Girl in the Pool*

The Green Inferno

The Hours*

The Ladies Man*

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Vampire

The Midnight Meat Train

The Negotiator

The Net*

The Orphanage

The Running Man*

The Stepford Wives*

The Truman Show*

The Wash*

The Wicker Man (2006)

This One's for the Ladies*

Three Days of the Condor*

Training Day

True Grit (2010)

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vantage Point*

We Own the Night*

Weird Science

Wild Eyed and Wicked

Wild Things

Willard (2003)

October 22

Tale of Tales*

October 29

The Man Who Knew Infinity*

October 31

Camp X-Ray*

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Sports

Throughout October

NWSL regular season competition

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

Concacaf Men’s Nations League competition

Concacaf W Champions Cup competition

Serie A competition

AFC Champions League Elite competition

UEFA Champions League competition

UEFA Europa League competition

UEFA Conference League competition

October 1

UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. PSG

October 2

UEFA Champions League – Aston Villa vs. Bayern Munich

October 3

UEFA Europa League – Porto vs. Manchester United

October 5

College Football on CBS – Navy @ Air Force*

Big Ten on CBS*

October 6

NFL ON CBS Week 5 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Serie A – Fiorentina vs. AC Milan

October 12

WCRA Rodeo Carolina*

Big Ten on CBS*

October 13

NFL ON CBS Week 6 (check local listings)

PBR – Professional Bull Riders*

October 19

NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave FC*

Big Ten on CBS*

Serie A – Juventus vs. Lazio

October 20

Serie A – Roma vs. Inter

NFL ON CBS Week 7 (check local listings)

October 22

AFC Champions League Elite – Esteghlal vs. Al Nassr

UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

October 23

UEFA Champions League – Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich

October 24

UEFA Europa League – Fenerbahçe vs. Manchester United

October 25

NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Final – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current

October 26

Serie A – Bologna vs. AC Milan

Big Ten on CBS*

October 27

NFL ON CBS Week 8 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Serie A – Inter vs. Juventus

October 29

Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.