F1 United States Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

Max Verstappen, winner of last season's United States Grand Prix, will no doubt be delighted to be back in Austin, Texas, for another shot at the podium. Can Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren tame Red Bull in this high stakes battle of skill and speed?

We'll explain in this article how to watch United States Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 United States Grand Prix?

The 2024 United States GP takes place on Sunday, Oct 20 at 3 p.m. ET (local) / 8 p.m. BST.

How to watch United States Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 United States Grand Prix live and in full on ABC in the U.S. So if you have a cable plan or TV antenna that features ABC, then you can watch there.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

United States Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch the United States Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without the expense of a cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — Servus TV (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)





U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ABC via Sling (select locations only)/Fubo





— ABC via Sling (select locations only)/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Try NordVPN

United States Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 United States Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (BST) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEST) Practice 1 6:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. / 10:30 a.m. 3:30 a.m. (Sat) Sprint qualifying 10:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. / 2:30 p.m. 7:30 a.m. (Sat) Sprint 7 p.m. 2 p.m. / 11 a.m. 4 a.m. (Sun) Qualifying 11 p.m. 6 p.m. / 3 p.m. 8 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 8 p.m. 3 p.m. / 12 p.m. 5 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the United States Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 United States Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in Florida on Sunday, Oct 20. Here are the 2024 United States Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

12 p.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

1 p.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

2 p.m. CST – Central Standard Time

3 p.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

3 p.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

4 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

8 p.m. BST – United Kingdom

9 p.m. CET – Central Europe

9 p.m. SAST – South Africa

11 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

12:30 a.m. IST – New Delhi, India (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 2 a.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 3 a.m. CST – Beijing, China (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 5 a.m. AEST – Australia (Mon, May 6)

(Mon, May 6) 7 a.m. NZST – New Zealand (Mon, May 6)

United States Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: Gustavo Girardelli / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Austin_circuit.svg)

The 2024 United States Grand Prix takes place over 56 laps of the 5.513-kilometre Circuit of The Americas in Austin on Sunday, October 20.

Formula 1 first raced at the Circuit of The Americas in 2012 – the first United States Grand Prix since the 2007 race at Indianapolis.

The design of the track might look familiar to you: turns 3 through 6 are inspired by the high-speed sections of Silverstone and Suzuka, while turns 12 through 15 ape Hockenheim's iconic stadium section.

The weather at the United States Grand Prix is typically scorching hot (the historic average is 77 degrees Fahrenheit), which means tire temps are will be a constant worry for the teams.

United States Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the United States Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 U.S. GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Mexican GP follows the United States GP on Sunday, Oct 27.

Who won the 2023 United States Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 U.S. GP, finishing with a time of 1:35:21.362 after starting from sixth from the grid. It was his 15th win of the 2023 season and the 50th of his Formula 1 career.

What is the lap record at U.S. Grand Prix? Ferrari's Charles Leclerc holds the F1 race lap record at Circuit of The Americas, recording a time of 1:36.169 during the 2019 U.S. Grand Prix.

United States Grand Prix winners Lewis Hamilton is the most winningest driver; the British driver took P1 at the U.S. Grand Prix in 2007, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. F1 legend Michael Schumacher has a mere five U.S. GP titles to his name.

