F1 Italian Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The 2024 Italian Grand Prix takes place at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, the fastest Formula 1 circuit on the calendar and the Ferrari-red heart of F1 in Italy. Ready to see Ferrari and Red Bull battle it out with the throttle pinned to the floor? Make sure you don't miss Monza.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Italian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Italian Grand Prix?

The 2024 Italian GP takes place on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. That's 3 p.m. local time at Monza.

How to watch Italian Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Italian Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Italian Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ORF (Austria) / RTL (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)



U.K. — Sky Sports or Now



— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo



— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Italian Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Italian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 12:30 a.m. 7:30 a.m. / 4:30 a.m. 11:30 p.m. Practice 2 4 p.m. 11 a.m. / 8 a.m. 3 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 11.30 a.m. 6.30 a.m. / 3.30 a.m. 10.30 p.m. Qualifying 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 2 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 1 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the Italian Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Italian Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, September 1. Here are the 2024 Italian Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

7 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

8 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

9 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

9 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

11 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET – Central Europe

4 p.m. SAST – South Africa

6 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

7.30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

9 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

10 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

1 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Mon)

(Mon) 3 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon)

Italian Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: Will Pittenger / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Monza_track_map.svg)

The 2024 Italian Grand Prix takes place over 53 laps of the 5.793-kilometre Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday, September 1.

Autodromo Nazionale Monza has been an essential stop on the Formula 1 calendar for over 70 years. Known as ‘La Pista Magica’ to locals, cars are on full throttle for 80% of the lap, maxing out at 230 mph on the circuit’s 1.1km start/finish straight.

Unsurprisingly, Ferrari are the most successful team at Monza, having won the Italian Grand Prix 19 times. Their most recent win was with Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc in 2019.

The Italian Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. local time. The weather at Monza is often changeable, and sunny skies can quickly give way to light rain.

Italian Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Italian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Italian GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix follows the Italian GP on Sept. 15, 2024.

Who won the 2023 Italian Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Italian GP, finishing with a time of 1:13:41.143. Sergio Perez defeated Carlos Sainz Jr for second.

What is the lap record at the Italian Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton recorded the fastest pole position lap at Monza in 2022, when he lapped the circuit in 1:18.887 (an average speed 164.267 mph). Rubens Barrichello holds the fastest race lap record having clocked a time of 1:21.046 on his way to victory in the 2004 Italian Grand Prix.

Italian Grand Prix winners Only two drivers have won the Italian Grand Prix five times: Michael Schumacher (1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006) and Lewis Hamilton (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018). Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet has four wins to his name, including back-to-back victories in 1986 and 1987.

