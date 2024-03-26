F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will see Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes chasing Red Bull through the streets of an ancient city — yes, we're back in Baku for the most unpredictable race in Formula 1!

We'll explain in this article how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The 2024 Azerbaijan GP takes place on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. GMT. That's 4 p.m. local time at Baku.

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — Servus TV (Austria) / RTL (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)



U.K. — Sky Sports or Now



— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo



— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 10:30 a.m. 5:30 a.m. / 2:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m. Practice 2 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 1 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 9.30 a.m. 4.30 a.m. / 1.30 a.m. 8.30 p.m. Qualifying 1 p.m. 8 a.m. / 5 a.m. 12 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 12 p.m. 7 a.m. / 4 a.m. 9 p.m.

What time is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set for 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, September 15. Here are the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

4 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

5 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

6 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

7 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

7 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

9 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

12 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

1 p.m. CET – Central Europe

2 p.m. SAST – South Africa

4 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

5.30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

7 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

8 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

11 p.m. AEDT – Australia

1 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon)

Azerbaijan Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: HumanBodyPiloter5 / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Baku_Formula_One_circuit_map.svg)

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place over 51 laps of the 6.003-kilometre Baku City Circuit on Sunday, September 15.

Baku joined the F1 calendar back in 2016, as the European Grand Prix. It is the fourth-longest circuit on the Formula One calendar after Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Jeddah Street Circuit and Las Vegas Strip Circuit

The inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017 played host to one of the biggest upsets of the season, when Daniel Ricardo stole ahead after Sebastien Vettel was given a 10 second penalty for 'retaliatory contact' with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

The circuit combines a vast straight with tight, twisty corners that wind their way through Baku's medieval city walls. The lack of run off areas means that a puncture or mechanical failure could be fatal.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts at 4 p.m. local time. The weather is typically sunny with a low chance of rain.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Azerbaijan GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix follows the Azerbaijan GP on Sept. 22, 2024.

Who won the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix? Red Bull's Sergio Perez won the 2023 Azerbaijan GP, finishing with a time of 1:32:42.436. Max Verstappen defeated Charles Leclerc for second.

What is the lap record at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix? Charles Leclerc holds the race lap record with a time of 1:43.009, which he set at the 2019 Azerbaijan GP.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners Sergio Perez is the only repeat winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (2021, 2023). Max Verstappen has one win to his name (2022).

