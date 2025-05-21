How to watch Europa League Final on Discovery Plus (it's free)
Discovery Plus is streaming the Europa League Final for free – here how to slide in and watch Tottenham vs Man Utd at no cost
You can watch the 2025 Europa League Final live on Discovery Plus, streaming for free, on May 21, 2025. The free stream includes pre-game build-up, English commentary and every goal as Man Utd vs Tottenham grips football fans around the world.
The U.K. platform will stream the big game live from Bilbao. But how can you watch the Europa League final free from anywhere? Can you get the free Discovery Plus stream in Canada and the U.S. too? And what phones is the app available on?
Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Europa League Final free on Discovery...
How to watch the Europa League Final on Discovery+
TNT Sports has teamed up with Discovery Plus have teamed up to broadcast the Europa League Final for free.
You don't need a Discovery+ subscription to watch the 2025 UEFA Finals, including the Europa League Final on May 21 and Champions League Final on May 31.
New to Discovery Plus? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.
OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS DISCOVERY PLUS FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.
We signed up to check it out and it works perfectly. The pre-game show is live now and the quality is good.
How to watch Europa League Final on Discovery+ from anywhere
Although Discovery Plus is available in 7 countries around the world, it's only broadcasting the Europa League Final for free in U.K..
Soccer lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access Discovery's free Europa League stream in the U.S.A and Canada.
There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Discovery+ and stream Tottenham vs Manchester United like a pro.... and you can save 70%.
Looking to access Discovery+ from outside the United Kingdom? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access Discovery+ as if you were back home in England. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Europa League on Discovery Plus.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free Europa League stream on Discovery+, choose 'United Kingdom' from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head Discovery Plus, sign in, and watch the Europa League Final on Discovery for free.
What will Discovery's Europa League coverage include? Analysis? Highlights?
Discovery Plus is broadcasting the Europa League finale live from 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET with expert analysis from Gareth Bale, Rio Ferdinand, Glenn Hoddle and Paul Scholes.
The whole match will be live on TNT Sports 1 and available to watch at home or on the go for free on Discovery Plus as Manchester United take on Tottenham in Bilbao.
Your commentary team will be Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist, with pitchside reporting from Danny Jamieson. Jules Breach and Lynsey Hipgrave are the anchors in the studio.
Expects action replays galore and a full aftershow.
Which devices can I watch the Europa League on Discovery+ with?
You can use Discovery Plus with a range of devices:
Android phones and tablets (with Android OS 5 and newer)
Apple iPhones and iPads (with iOS 15 or later)
Chrome version 51 and newer
Firefox version 47 and newer
Safari version 12.1.2 or later
Apple TV with tvOS 15 or laterThis includes Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.
Amazon Fire TV (Fire OS 5 and newer including Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick and Smart TVs with Fire TV built in)
Android TV (Android TV OS 5 and newer including Sony Bravia XR, OLED, LED, Stream TV, TCL Model 3 Series, and TiVo Stream 4K)
Chromecast (including Chromecast 2nd and 3rd generation, Chromecast Audio, Chromecast Ultra, and Chromecast with Google TV).
LG Smart TV (webOS 4 or higher)
Roku (including Roku 2, Roku 3, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+ , Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Streambar)
Samsung TV (2017 models and newer)
PlayStation (4 and 5)
Xbox (One and Xbox Series X|S)
Note that mobile web is not supported - download the Discovery+ app on your phone or tablet (iOS/Android).
Is Discovery+ the best way to watch the Europa League?
TNT Sports and Discovery Plus have teamed up before for the UEFA Finals and there were no major complaints about the streaming quality, while the coverage features former European football superstars such as Gareth Bale. Discovery says you can "stream select events in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos (with a compatible device)" but don't expect that from the free Europa League stream.
As of 2025, the platform says it has "over 122 million subscribers" globally, which certainly sounds worthy of this year's Europa League Final.
Of course, for the best streaming experience, Discovery says "you need a minimum download speed of 5Mbps and at least 20 Mbps for 4K content."
