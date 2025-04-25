The Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream reignites one of British boxing’s most storied rivalries, as the sons of two legends finally settle a decades-long score in the ring.

Dubbed Fatal Fury, this clash may not carry a title belt, but it’s a battle for something far more personal — the middleweight crown of their families. After simmering for 35 years, the iconic Eubank-Benn feud returns to the spotlight, this time with a new generation ready to make history — and you can watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream, start time, PPV ► Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

► Main card: 12 p.m. ET / p a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday).

► Eubank Jr vs Benn: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. AEDT (Sun).

• U.S. PPV — DAZN

• U.K. PPV — DAZN / Sky Sports Box Office

Where do you start? Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn's first fight in November 1990, won by the former was arguably the greatest in British boxing history, while the 1993 Old Trafford rematch ending in a draw. Since both fighters sons, Chris Jr and Conor, began to make their ways in the sport the clamor for a barnstormer between the offspring has grown.

First scheduled for 2022, the bout was delayed after Benn failed a drugs test for clomifene, which he attributed to the over-eating of eggs. The fight back on three years later, Eubank Jr used an early press conference to crack an egg over Benn's head to spark a near-riot and a £100,000 fine he says was "worth every penny".

In short, these two hate each other. Too much bad blood between their families, with Eubank Sr believing his son shouldn't be fighting a boxer having to move up two weights from welterweight.

Can Eubank Jr manage the weight cut to middleweight? What effect will the rehydration clause have, meaning he can only put on 10lbs after the weigh-in? Benn has power but has been inactive since his ban was overturned and hasn't impressed in two wins since. Whatever happens, expect fireworks!

Check out all the need-to-know information on how to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams below, plus a stacked undercard featuring the cream of British boxing, from anywhere – in the U.S. or abroad.

Watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Eubank Jr vs Benn on it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. We think NordVPN is the best VPN on the market right now.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the fight and tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams via DAZN PPV. The PPV cost is $24.99 and you must also have a regular DAZN subscription to watch all the action unfold.

DAZN prices start from $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $224.99 if you pay for a year up front. There is also a month-by-month flexible option for $29.99. Every option comes with a 7-day free trial, cancel any time.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and most smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream on your usual DAZN account, get yourself a VPN such as NordVPN.

DAZN is the home of some of the biggest match-ups on the boxing calendar, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing or pool, a DAZN subscription should be your Christmas gift to yourself.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams in the U.K.

The Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream, plus the stellar undercard, is available on DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office in the U.K..

The DAZN PPV costs £19.95, and you also need a DAZN subscription, available with a free 7-day trial that can be canceled at any time. When the trial ends, DAZN costs £14.99 a month on a 12-month contract, or £24.99 month-to-month. An annual subscription will cost £119.99 in the U.K.

DAZN is the home of boxing in the U.K., with hundreds of shows live and on demand every year.

DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

You can buy the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight for £19.95 via Sky Sports Box Office (€27.95 in the Republic of Ireland). Watch either via your Sky account, or you can watch on your computer, mobile, tablet and various TV streamers.

Traveling away from the U.K.? Watch Eubank Jr vs Benn online as usual with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams in Canada

DAZN Canada is showing the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $24.99.

You'll also need to buy a subscription to DAZN, available with a 7-day trial, with prices starting from $19.99 per month on a year-long contract. It's $199.99 if you pay for a full year up front, and $29.99 on a flexible month-by-month basis.

DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Away from Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a good streaming VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN.

In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$39.99. You'll need to buy a subscription too, with prices starting at $13.99 for a 12-month contract, but a seven-day free trial is available to DAZN newbies.

Traveling away from Australia at the moment? Unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of NZ$39.99.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99, but you can get a free 7-day trial if you only want to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the moment, you might want to consider subscribing to NordVPN.

How to watch Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams in RoW

For more or less every other country around the world (up to 200 of them, in fact) it's DAZN again for a Eubank Jr vs Benn live stream, with the vast majority of non-subscribers getting a 7-day free trial to the platform.

PPV fees vary from country to country, so check out DAZN's list of what it costs, where.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch Eubank Jr vs Benn for free? No, there are no free Eubank Jr vs Benn live streams. You'll need to pay for the PPV. To be fair it's relatively reasonably priced for a huge boxing bout, and if you buy from DAZN you get a 7-day free trial included in the price. Just remember to cancel before the 7 days are up else you will be charged for a monthly subscription.

Eubank Jr vs Benn tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Chris Eubank Jr Conor Benn Nationality U.K. U.K. Date of birth September 18, 1989 September 28, 1996 Height 5' 11" 5' 8" Reach 72.5" 68" Total fights 37 23 Record 34-3 (25 KOs) 23-0 (14 KOs)

Eubank Jr vs Benn fight card

There's plenty to whet the appetite on the Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard, with some of the biggest names in British boxing taking to the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The chief support is the trilogy between Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur. Each light-heavyweight has one win apiece, albeit Yarde's win was more conclusive than Arthur's, so who will come on top?

Liam Smith returns to the ring for the first time since a 10th-round stoppage against Eubank Jr last time out. Beefy pulled off the best win of his career in beating Eubank Jr in the first of their showdowns and now looks to rebuild against unbeaten Irish prospect Aaron McKenna.

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke is a contender for the fight of the night. The unbeaten Riley and British-Jamaican Clarke, who lost unexpectedly last time out to Leonardo Mosquea, have been destined for a domestic heavyweight dust-up for years and now it's finally happening.

First up on the night, former WBO cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith begins his rebuild after a wide points defeat by Gilberto Ramirez last November. The Gentleman knows nothing but a win is good enough against Brandon Glanton.

All times below are BST.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn Middleweight, 10 p.m.

Middleweight, 10 p.m. Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur 3 Light heavyweight 8:30 p.m.

Light heavyweight 8:30 p.m. Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna Middleweight 7:25 p.m.

Middleweight 7:25 p.m. Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke Cruiserweight 6:20 p.m.

Cruiserweight 6:20 p.m. Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton Cruiserweight 5:20 p.m.

Eubank odds

The bookies have Eubank Jr as a narrow favorite, at -170 with the DraftKings Sportsbook. Benn is a +135 outsider.

