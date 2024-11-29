Mosconi Cup 2024 live stream: How to watch pool tournament online and from anywhere – teams, schedule

Taking place from November 30 to December 3 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, the 31st edition of the Mosconi Cup sees Team USA start as the underdogs after losing the last four editions of the Ryder Cup-style tournament to Team Europe.

Below is how to watch the 2024 Mosconi Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The most prestigious tournament in nine-ball pool, the Mosconi Cup is known for delivering plenty of drama and this year should be no different. Team USA are on home soil and will have plenty of support as they attempt to win the trophy for just the third time since 2010.

It’s been a tough run for the Americans who have lost the last four editions, with last year’s event proving to be a surprisingly one-sided affair as Team Europe romped to an 11-3 victory at Alexandra Palace. German ace Joshua Filler was the standout player in London as he was named MVP for the third time in his career.

This year Jayson Shaw has been named captain of Team Europe and will be determined to secure a fifth consecutive win, while Skyler Woodward has been charged with leading Team USA to victory.

With 10 of the best players in the world in action, it should be a hugely entertaining contest that you won’t want to miss. So read on to discover how to watch the Mosconi Cup 2024 live streams online and from anywhere.

Watch Mosconi Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch Mosconi Cup 2024 live streams in your home country, but what if you're not there when the 9-ball action is on?

Say hello to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for pool fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're in the U.K. and want to watch your usual U.S.-based stream, choose a server in the U.S..

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to DAZN or a streamer showing the action and watch the Mosconi Cup live without being geo-blocked.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2024 live streams in the U.S.

Pool fans in the U.S. can catch Mosconi Cup 2024 live streams on streaming service DAZN.

Act fast can get 50% off DAZN plans in the Black Friday (Nov. 29) sale.

If not, a monthly membership usually costs $19.99 – a very reasonable price given that it provides access to a ton of boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Not in the U.S. right now? You can watch your usual Mosconi Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere by using a VPN such as NordVPN (save up to 70% for Black Friday).

And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with NordVPN. Nice.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2024 live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the place to watch Mosconi Cup 2024 live streams in the U.K. All four days of the tournament will be shown across the various Sky Sports channels, as it has been for over a decade (anyone remember watching Sid Waddell commentate on Alex Higgins and Jimmy White?).

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch 9-ball pool on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day. Right now you can get 6 months of Now Sports for just £26 a month in the Black Friday sale.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch the Mosconi Cup 2024 online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2024': live stream pool in Canada

Unfortunately for pool fans in the Great White North, no dedicated channel has picked up the rights to the Mosconi Cup.

However, good news – fans can stream the event via Matchroom.Live with a pass that costs a mere $6 per month.

Not in Canada right now? If you're away from your home country you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN to unblock your usual stream.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2024 live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about pool fans Down Under, too. The Mosconi Cup 2024 live streams will be shown on Fox Sports.

If you don't get the channels through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Mosconi Cup online around the world

Sky Sports : U.K. & Ireland

: U.K. & Ireland DAZN : U.S. & Brazil

: U.S. & Brazil Fox Sports : Australia

: Australia Go3 : Baltics

: Baltics AMC: Hungary

Hungary VTM : Belgium

: Belgium IEG: Indonesia

Indonesia Nova : Czech Republic & Slovakia

: Czech Republic & Slovakia Sportcast : Taiwan

: Taiwan Sportklub : Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia

: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia Viaplay : Scandinavia, Netherlands, Poland, and Iceland

: Scandinavia, Netherlands, Poland, and Iceland Vietcontent: Vietnam

Mosconi Cup 2024 teams

Team Europe:

Jayson Shaw (Captain)

Eklent Kaci

David Alcaide

Mickey Krause

Francisco Sanchez Ruiz

Team USA:

Skyler Woodward (Captain)

Fedor Gorst

Shane Van Boening

Tyler Styer

Billy Thorpe

Mosconi Cup 2024 schedule

Saturday 30th November

All players must play at least once in matches 2, 3 and 4.

1 – Team match

2 – Doubles

3 – Singles

4 – Doubles

5 – Singles

Sunday 1st December

All players must play at least once in matches 8, 9 and 10.

6 – Team match

7 – Singles

8 – Doubles

9 – Singles

10 – Doubles

Monday 2nd December

All players must play at least once in matches 12, 13 and 14.

11 – Team match

12 – Doubles

13 – Singles

14 – Doubles

15 – Singles

Tuesday 3rd December

Captains may not field the same pairing twice. Every player must play one singles match before anyone plays twice.

16 – Singles

17 – Singles

18 – Singles

19 – Singles

20 – Singles

21 – Captain's pick