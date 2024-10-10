Ecuador vs Paraguay live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier

The Ecuador vs Paraguay live stream features two sides with realistic hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. There are only two points between the sides, so this really is all to play for – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Ecuador vs Paraguay live stream, date, time and channels The Ecuador vs Paraguay live stream will take place on Thursday October 10.

• Time: 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEST (Oct. 11)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Fanatiz

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Ecuador sitting in fourth place of CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is all the more impressive when you consider that la Tri's points tally would be bigger to the tune of three without the deduction handed out for falsifying Byron Castillo's birth documents during the previous qualifying campaign. Sebastián Beccacece's side have won four of their eight games thus far, including a 1-0 defeat of Peru last time out in which captain Enner Valencia scored his record-extending 42nd international goal. The Copa America quarter-finalists will want another victory.

Paraguay are seventh, meaning they would occupy the intercontinental play-off spot at the halfway stage of qualifying. Existing in almost pure binary, los Guaraníes have scored just two and conceded only three times in their eight matches, every game ending 0-0 or 1-0. Inter Miami's Diego Gomez scored the winner to upset Brazil 1-0 in September, with Newcastle winger Miguel Almirón in need of game time after sliding down the pecking order at St James' Park.

Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the Ecuador vs Paraguay live stream wherever you are.

FREE Ecuador vs Paraguay live stream in Australia

You can watch an Ecuador vs Paraguay live stream for FREE on SBS On Demand in Australia.

Usually in Australia but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Ecuador vs Paraguay from anywhere

If you're not in your home country for Ecuador vs Paraguay and are unable to live stream the game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!

How to watch Ecuador vs Paraguay in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. who want to watch Ecuador vs Paraguay can do so on Fanatiz, via the streaming platform's PPV package for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers taking place on matchdays 9 and 10.

Unfortunately, it isn't cheap and will set you back $99.99. That fee does, though, give you one free month's access to the Fanatiz Front-Row plan, which includes the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and plenty more, including other World Cup 2026 qualifiers from matchdays 9 and 10. That means Venezuela vs Argentina, Bolivia vs Colombia and Chile vs Brazil (Oct. 10) and Uruguay vs Ecuador (Oct.15), but unfortunately not Argentina vs Bolivia and Brazil vs Peru (both Oct. 15).

If you already have a Fanatiz subscription, unfortunately, you will still have to shell out for one of the aforementioned PPV packages to watch Ecuador vs Paraguay.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Ecuador vs Paraguay by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Fanatiz is the home of South American football streaming. You'll need the Front Row PPV package to watch selected World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, which costs $99.99 per year. Includes English, Spanish, Portuguese commentary and the ability to watch games on-demand for up to 7 days.

How to watch Ecuador vs Paraguay live in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch an Ecuador vs Paraguay live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Ecuador vs Paraguay online in Canada

Fanatiz is also the place to go for the Ecuador vs Paraguay qualifier in Canada.

The PPV price is set to be the same as in the U.S. That means $99.99 for the all-inclusive option.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can you watch Ecuador vs Paraguay in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, there are no listings for Ecuador vs Paraguay in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

