Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League final 2024 game online

The Champions League 2024 final is an exciting matchup in Dortmund vs Real Madrid — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Real Madrid are the all-conquering champions of this prestigious club football competition having won the Champions League a record 14 times. That’s double the amount of the second-ranked team (Italy’s AC Milan). Los Blancos last lifted the coveted CL trophy in 2022 after defeating Premier League side Liverpool in Paris. Real Madrid will march to London’s iconic Wembley Stadium looking to extend their record and bring the trophy back to Spain.

However, Dortmund have proved throughout this year’s Champions League tournament they are not to be underestimated. They finished in an underwhelming fifth position in the Bundesliga table, but their road to the CL final has seen them top one of the hardest groups in European history, and then eliminate PSV, Atlético Madrid and PSG to book their place at Wembley. The Black and Yellows will be on a mission to perform another giant slaying and earn their second-ever CL title (Dortmund last won this competition in 1997 beating Juventus 3-1).

The Dortmund vs Real Madrid match is being billed by some as a David vs Goliath clash, and while that’s perhaps a little unfair on Dortmund, it’s certainly a CL final with an obvious favorite. But while Real Madrid are expected to secure their 15th title, Dortmund will play without fear and hope to upset the odds for a final time this season.

You won’t want to miss this match, as it’s got star players all over the pitch, and features two historic teams with serious European pedigree. We’ve got all the details you need to watch the Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream below, including how to stream online for free.

How to watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream for free

There's great news if you're a footie fan and live in Ireland, the U.K. or Austria because you can watch a live stream of Dortmund vs Real Madrid absolutely FREE. The entire game will be shown on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland, Discovery Plus in the U.K. and Servus TV in Austria.

Traveling abroad? You'll need a good VPN to unblock one these of services from abroad. More on that below...

How to watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTÉ Player or another free service and watch the game.

Watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Dortmund vs Real Madrid live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. The game will also be shown on CBS.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K. as the exclusive home of the Champions League final in the country.

Remember, the match will be live-streamed for free on Discovery Plus, so you can watch without paying a penny, but what if you want all the bells and whistles that come with a proper paid subscription?

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In India, you can watch the Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream on JioTV, which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.