Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live stream: How to watch Misfits Boxing online

Former UFC contender Darren Till's last fight ended in a mass brawl, and after his repeated threats to kick Tommy Fury in the face backfired, Misfits Boxing light heavyweight champion Anthony Taylor has stepped in for the former "Love Island" star at the the X Series 20 event at Manchester's Co-op Live. You can watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams, TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday, January 18

► Main card: 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 19)

► Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor ringwalks (est): 10 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 9 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 19)

• U.S. / U.K. / RoW — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Clearly, anybody who's aligned with Misfits Boxing isn't lacking in confidence, but Taylor has embraced influencer boxing like few others have. The Californian former Bellator fighter's boxing record officially reads 3-3, but he's had 11 exhibition bouts, and was once in talks over a two-vs-one fight against KSI.

And the 6-inch height, 7-inch reach, and likely enormous weight advantages that southpaw Till will hold over him don't appear to have dampened his belief. Whereas Taylor weighed less than 80kg for his TKO victory over Anderson Silva's son Gabriel last August, in November (before Fury's withdrawal) Till tipped the scales at 115kg.

Here's how to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live stream in your home country and with your favorite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on?

Say hello to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business.

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're in the U.S. and want to watch your usual U.K.-based stream, choose a server in the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor being geo-blocked.

How to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live stream on DAZN, as is the case in much of the world.

Subscriptions for the streaming service start at $19.99 a month for a 12-month contract with the Monthly Saver package, with a flexible option at $29.99 a month you can cancel any time. Sign up for a whole year in advance and it'll set you back $224.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Remember, if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K., DAZN has the exclusive rights to Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor.

Better yet, it's all part of your regular DAZN subscription (no PPVs here), with access to the streaming service costing just £14.99 per month on a 12-month contract. You'll save money in the long-term by purchasing an annual subscription for just £119.99.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout VPN, such as NordVPN.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of the iceberg of what they serve.

How to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the Great White North, where DAZN is showing the Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor fight in Canada as part of a regular subscription to the streaming service.

DAZN costs at CA$34.99 per month, or CA$249.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Not in Canada right now? A VPN, such as NordVPN, will let you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live stream is also available to watch via DAZN. A month's subscription costs AU$19.99 Down Under.

Traveling away from Australia at the moment? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams in New Zealand

For boxing fans wanting to catch the Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor fight in New Zealand, it's being shown on DAZN. A monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

Remember, if you're away from New Zealand at the moment, a VPN will let you tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor live streams worldwide

If your country of residence isn't listed above, fear not. DAZN holds the global broadcasting rights for Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor in more than 200 countries worldwide.

Visit the DAZN homepage to sign up for a subscription.

And if you're away from home right now, you may want to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Darren Till Anthony Taylor Nationality U.K. U.S. Date of birth December 24, 1992 June 23, 1989 Height 6' 0" 5' 7" Reach 74.5" 66.5" Total boxing fights 0 6 Total MMA fights 24 8 Boxing record 0-0 3-3 (2 KOs) MMA record 18-5 (10 KOs) 7-5 (1 KO)

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor fight card

Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor; Catchweight (8)

Wade Plemons vs Masai Warrior; Bridgerweight (4)

Carla Jade vs Melanie Shah; Lightweight (5)

Sami Hamed vs Ziggy Johnson; Welterweight (4)

Ty Mitchell vs Tommy Hench; Light Heavyweight (4)

Adam Brooks vs Gavinio; Light Heavyweight (4)

BBCC Gareth vs Kak Hatt; Heavyweight (4)

Little T vs Afghan Dan; Middleweight (4)

