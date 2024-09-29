Bills vs Ravens live stream: How to watch NFL online from anywhere

Sunday Night Football’s Bills vs Ravens live stream serves up the game of Week 4, an all-Superman showdown between reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the standout player of this early part of the season, Josh Allen — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bills vs Ravens live stream, date, time and channels The Bills vs Ravens live stream takes place on Sunday, September 29.

► Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST (Sep. 30) / 10:20 a.m. AEST (Sep. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Despite their offseason rebuild, the Bills have hit the ground running, and are not just one of only five teams to go undefeated, but the best-looking out of all of them. Unfortunately, their sole glaring weakness aligns perfectly with the source of the Ravens' power.

Allying the power of Derrick Henry with the liquid movement of Jackson was always going to take the Ravens' already-fearsome running game up another level, and after opening the season with two defeats John Harbaugh finally decided to play to their strengths. It was worth the wait.

The Ravens ran the ball on 45 of their 60 offensive plays, racking up 274 yards and three touchdowns on the ground alone. Against a Bills defense that's on a short week and allowing an average of 118.3 yards per game, Henry and Jackson could have some fun.

Right now DraftKings has the Ravens as 2.5-point favorites at home. Make sure you know how to watch Bills vs Ravens, along with all of this season's football, with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Bills vs Ravens from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN.

How to watch Bills vs Ravens in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Bills vs Ravens live stream is on NBC, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including NFL Network. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including NFL Network, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

The game is also streaming simultaneously on Peacock, which starts at $7.99 per month.

How to watch Bills vs Ravens live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is showing the Bills vs Ravens game in the U.K., so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Bills vs Ravens game. NFL Game Pass is currently discounted to £120 for the year.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Bills vs Ravens live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Bills vs Ravens live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Bills vs Ravens, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Bills vs Ravens live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Bills vs Ravens live streams in Canada

There are a few options for watching Bills vs Ravens live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN, however, will live stream Bills vs Ravens, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, try a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

