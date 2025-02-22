Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 – aka The Last Crescendo – for the undisputed world light heavyweight title isn't only one of the best pound-for-pound fights of 2025, it's got arguably the highest-quality card this century. Beterbiev won a razor-thin decision when these two met in October, as Bivol seeks revenge — and you can watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream, start time, PPV ► Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

► Main card: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. GMT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Sunday).

► Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. AEDT (Sun).

• U.S. PPV — DAZN / PPV.com

• U.K. PPV— DAZN

• Watch abroad — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

In what is a really quick turnaround from the first fight last October, Beterbiev snuck a tight majority decision after scorecards of 115-113, 116-112 and 114-114. The 38-year-old came on strong down the stretch, his constant forward pressure doing enough to become the first undisputed light heavyweight champions since the great Roy Jones Jr from 1999 to 2002. The gameplan to cut off the ring worked, but the Russian-Canadian will want to correct a tendency to fall over his front foot for a repeat.

There's the odd boxing sage who still thinks Bivol edged the first fight after a strong start in which he landed the better shots. Though becoming the first fighter to take the unbeaten Beterbiev the distance, Bivol will want to correct walking back in straight lines and a lack of forward pressure that cost him four month ago. A previous victor over Canelo Alvarez, the 34-year-old is desperate for revenge to set up a probable trilogy.

Check out all the need-to-know information to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live streams below, plus a spectacular undercard featuring six title fights, from anywhere – in the U.S. or abroad.

Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 fight on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 on it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. We think NordVPN is the best VPN on the market right now.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the fight and tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Americans can watch the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live streams via DAZN PPV. The PPV cost is $25.99 and you must also have a regular DAZN subscription to watch all the action unfold.

DAZN prices start from $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $224.99 if you pay for a year up front. There is also a month-by-month flexible option for $29.99. Every option comes with a 7-day free trial, cancel any time.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and most smart TVs.

The fight is also available on PPV.com, also for $25.99.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream on your usual DAZN account, get yourself a VPN such as NordVPN.

DAZN is the home of some of the biggest match-ups on the boxing calendar, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing or pool, a DAZN subscription should be your Christmas gift to yourself.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live streams in the U.K.

The Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream, plus the stellar undercard, is also available on DAZN in the U.K..

The DAZN PPV costs £19.99, and you also need a DAZN subscription, available with a free 7-day trial that can be canceled at any time. When the trial ends, DAZN costs £14.99 a month on a 12-month contract, or £24.99 month-to-month. An annual subscription will cost £119.99 in the U.K.

DAZN is the home of boxing in the U.K., with hundreds of shows live and on demand every year.

DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

Traveling away from the U.K.? Watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 online as usual with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live streams in Canada

DAZN Canada is showing the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $25.99.

You'll also need to buy a subscription to DAZN, available with a 7-day trial, with prices starting from $19.99 per month on a year-long contract. It's $199.99 if you pay for a full year up front, and $29.99 on a flexible month-by-month basis.

DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Away from Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a good streaming VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN.

In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$41.99. You'll need to buy a subscription too, with prices starting at $13.99 for a 12-month contract, but a seven-day free trial is available to DAZN newbies.

The fight is also available on Kayo Sports Main Event, costing $69.95.

Traveling away from Australia at the moment? Unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 fight, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of NZ$46.99.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99, but you can get a free 7-day trial if you only want to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the moment, you might want to consider subscribing to NordVPN.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live streams in RoW

For more or less every other country around the world (up to 200 of them, in fact) it's DAZN again for a Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live stream, with the vast majority of non-subscribers getting a 7-day free trial to the platform.

PPV fees vary from country to country, so check out DAZN's list of what it costs, where.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 for free? No, there are no free Beterbiev vs Bivol live streams. You'll need to pay for the PPV. To be fair it's relatively reasonably-priced for a huge boxing bout, and if you buy from DAZN you get a 7-day free trial included in the price. Just remember to cancel before the 7 days are up else you will be charged for a monthly subscription.

How to watch a free preview of Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 undercard

The first 30 minutes of the DAZN build-up show is available to watch for free on YouTube. It might be worth checking it out to whet your appetite for the night's blockbuster PPV.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Nationality Russian-Canadian Russian Date of birth January 21, 1985 December 18, 1990 Height 5' 11" 6' 0" Reach 73" 72" Total fights 21 24 Record 21-0 (20 KOs) 23-1 (12 KOs)

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 fight card

Though there have been a couple of late changes through a mixture of illness and injury, the Beterbiev vs Bivol card remains one of the best of the 21st century.

After a mystery illness on Thursday meant Daniel Dubois from his IBF world heavyweight title defense against Joseph Parker, the Kiwi will now face contender Martin Bakole for his WBO interim strap.

Unbeaten three-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson is also fighting a new opponent after Floyd Schofield pulled out through an emergency trip to hospital. Stevenson now defends his WBC lightweight title against British fighter Josh Padley, who upset compatriot Mark Chamberlain last time out.

Elsewhere, highly rated middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz gets his first title shot against the relatively inactive WBC champion Carlos Adames, while Joshua Buatsi defends his WBO interim light heavyweight title against fellow Brit Callum Smith. That's a contender for fight of the night.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol ; Undisputed light heavyweight title fight, for Beterbiev's WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts

; Undisputed light heavyweight title fight, for Beterbiev's WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring belts Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole; For Parker's WBO interim world title

For Parker's WBO interim world title Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley ; For Stevenson's WBC lightweight title

; For Stevenson's WBC lightweight title Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz ; For Adames' WBC middleweight title

; For Adames' WBC middleweight title Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov ; For Ortiz Jr's WBC world interim super welterweight title

; For Ortiz Jr's WBC world interim super welterweight title Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel ; For the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title

; For the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith; For Buatsi's WBO light heavyweight interim title

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 odds

The bookies have Beterbiev as a narrow favorite to retain the titles, at -130 with the DraftKings Sportsbook. Bivol is a +105 outsider.

More from Tom's Guide