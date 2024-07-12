Australia vs Wales live stream: How to watch rugby Summer Internationals 2024, 2nd Test

The Australia vs Wales live stream on July 13 is the second Test match in the series. Australia were victorious last weekend, so Wales will be looking to bounce back in Melbourne. Keep reading to see how to watch an Australia vs Wales live stream from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Australia ran out 25-16 winners in the first test held last weekend and they will be looking for another victory on Saturday. Joe Schmidt is still getting to grips with his new team, but there were plenty of positives to take from their display in the first test. Tom Wright's sensational solo try hogged the headlines after that game, but the Wallabies were solid across the pitch and a sense of optimism has been restored to the camp after a poor 2023.

Before Wright's superb try late on, Wales were only 18-16 behind. Even if they are unable to avoid defeat this weekend, Warren Gatland will hope his side are able to stay in the game throughout. However, there are question marks over this team's strategy under Gatland, who continues to play a cautious style of rugby that has not produced results of late. Wales fans will want to see more from their team in the second Test.

Here are all the details you need on how to watch Australia vs Wales live streams from anywhere.

Watch an Australia vs Wales live stream for free

Rugby fans in some countries can watch an Australia vs Wales live stream absolutely free! The match is free-to-air on Channel 9 in Australia and the 9Now streaming service.

Also, NZR+ has launched a new service where selected rugby union internationals are streamed into countries without a broadcast deal. This will allow rugby fans from certain nations to watch top-tier international fixtures free of charge. That includes this game as well as New Zealand vs England.

The NZR+ streaming service can be accessed in places like Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, China and India. A full list of countries can be found here.

If you're from one of those countries, but away elsewhere, you can use a VPN to access NZR+ from one of the countries listed above. We recommend NordVPN, with full details below...

How to watch an Australia vs Wales live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Australia vs Wales live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view your usual Australian streaming service, you'd select an Australia-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another service and watch the rugby.

Watch Australia vs Wales in the U.S.

U.S.-based rugby fans can watch an Australia vs Wales live stream on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

That also gives you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Australia vs Wales live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch an Australia vs Wales live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is your destination to watch an Australia vs Wales live stream. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid Sky Sports subscription, you can still watch an Australia vs Wales live stream by using one of the best VPN services, like NordVPN.

Watch an Australia vs Wales live stream in Canada

For rugby followers in Canada, the listings are currently unclear. There has been word that ESPN will broadcast an Australia vs Wales live stream but we can't see any sign of that on the ESPN TV schedule. So, you'd best take that with a pinch of salt.

We'll update you when there's more solid news on a Canadian broadcaster. In the meantime we'd suggest using a VPN to watch your usual rugby stream. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

Watch an Australia vs Wales live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch an Australia vs Wales live stream for free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Another option is Stan Sport. Bear in mind this is an add-on service, so you will first need to make sure you're subscribed to Stan. You can then add the sports channels for an additional $12 per month for a basic package, $16 per month for standard, and $21 per month for premium. Stan Sport is $15 per month.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.