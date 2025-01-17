Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream features the Gunners aiming to put more pressure on their title rivals and put one over former boss Unai Emery — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream takes place on Saturday January 18.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Sun.)

• FREE — Watch on Idman TV (Azerbaijan)

• U.S. —USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Arsenal again proved their title credentials in Wednesday night's come-from-behind 2-1 win over Tottenham, with Leandro Trossard's winner just before the break the difference between the bitter North London rivals. The Gunners haven't lost in a Premier League game since the 1-0 reverse at Newcastle at the beginning of November and, despite a lengthy injury list that include Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Ben White, Mikel Arteta will look to focus on the league after the recent FA Cup exit to Manchester United.

After a shaky autumn, opponents Villa are beginning to find their groove again, with Wednesday's 1-0 win at Everton meaning they've picked up seven points from their last nine. Ollie Watkins was back on the scoresheet, too, and it was the England striker who most impressed last season as boss Unai Emery did the double over his erstwhile charges. The Basque tactician will want to go all in after August's 2-0 loss in the reverse fixture at Villa Park earlier this season.

Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live streams where you are today. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

Can you watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa for free?

Yes – in Azerbaijan. State TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of a handful of Premier League games – including Arsenal vs Aston Villa. No sign up or password needed.

Azerbaijani abroad? Use NordVPN (save 70%) to unblock your usual Azerbaijani streaming service when away from home. Details below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Not sure which is right for you?

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa as you would at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $46/month (often discounted for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're not bothered about watching the match live as it goes out, an Arsenal vs Aston Villa stream replay will be available on Peacock the following day (Sunday).

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $46/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers get their first month at a discounted price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K. at 5:30 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the provider's Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not currently in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access services as if you were at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month with $5 off your first month, or upgrade to premium for $42.99/month if you want to watch in 4K.

Canadians travelling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. An Optus subscription costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $299.98.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 6:30 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

