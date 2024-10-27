49ers vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere

Sunday's 49ers vs Cowboys live stream is set to be a dramatic one with the Cowboys chasing a season-saving win – and you can watch 49ers vs Cowboys online from anywhere with a VPN.

49ers vs Cowboys live stream, date, time and channels The 49ers vs Cowboys live stream takes place on Sunday, October 27

► Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 12:20 a.m. GMT (Oct. 28) / 11:20 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 28)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 49ers are 3-4, third in the NFC West and beset with injuries. Kyle Shanahan's team fell 28-18 to the Chiefs last week and quarterback Brock Purdy threw three interceptions.

The 49ers also lost star receiver Brandon Aiyuk to injury in that game. Many pundits felt San Francisco was the NFC's number-one team. The reigning NFC champions have played well below their standards so far.

As have the Cowboys. Dallas last played two weeks ago when they suffered embarrassment at the hands of the Detroit Lions. At 3-3, Dallas' season is teetering on the edge of success or failure. And with more negative noise coming out of Texas, the Cowboys are in must-win territory.

But the 49ers are the Cowboys' bogey team. San Francisco has defeated Dallas in their last three meetings. Something must change for the Cowboys.

So read on for how to watch 49ers vs Cowboys, along with all of this season's football, with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

49ers vs Cowboys injury report

49ers injury report: WR Deebo Samuel (Did Not Practice), DL Kevin Givens (Did Not Practice), WR Jauan Jennings (Did Not Practice), TE George Kittle (Did Not Practice), K Jake Moody (Did Not Practice)

Cowboys injury report: LB Micah Parsons (Did Not Practice), CB DaRon Bland (Did Not Practice)

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. As we point out in our NordVPN review, it offers superb speeds and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or Fubo and watch the NFL live.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the 49ers vs Cowboys live stream is on NBC, which is available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC in select cities. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including NBC, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get a discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the 49ers vs Cowboys game is being shown on on Sky Sports NFL and will be available on NFL GamePass. Kick off is at 12:20 a.m. GMT on Monday, October 28.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the 49ers vs Cowboys live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the 49ers vs Cowboys, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before, as well as the option to get your first month for just $1.

The 49ers vs Cowboys live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a couple of options for watching 49ers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN/CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will live stream 49ers vs Cowboys, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

More from Tom's Guide