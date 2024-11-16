Tennessee vs Georgia livestream: How to watch college football Week 12 game online from anywhere

The Tennessee vs. Georgia livestream is a major SEC conference matchup in Week 12 of the 2024 college football season — and you can watch it tonight from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Tennessee vs Georgia livestream, date, time and channels The Tennessee vs. Georgia livestream is Saturday (Nov 16).

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT (Nov. 17) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC via Sling (select markets) or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

This Week 12 matchup is no ordinary matchup. With two top 15 teams — both conference rivals — this game should be an exciting and impactful one with a spot in the 2024 College Football Playoffs on the line.

The No. 12-ranked Georgia Bulldogs find themselves still in the playoff mix despite suffering two losses. One of those was a 28-10 upset at the hands of Ole Miss just last week. Coupled with an early-season loss to Alabama, Georgia doesn't have room for error this weekend at home.

Meanwhile, despite having the superior record and ranking (8-1, No. 7), Tennessee finds themselves 9.5-point underdogs this Saturday in Athens, Georgia according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Still, the Volunteers have won four straight games, including a 24-17 victory over Alabama in Week 9. They're not going to shrink from the spotlight.

Can running back Dylan Sampson help Tennessee walk away from Athens the victor, or will Georgia get back to their winning ways? Tune in this Saturday to find out.

Make sure you don't miss Tennessee vs. Georgia, or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide. Here's how to watch the Tennessee vs. Georgia livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

How to watch Tennessee vs Georgia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

NordVPN is a well-regarded VPN service with over 5,000 servers across 60 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Tennessee vs. Georgia livestream.

How to watch Tennessee vs Georgia in the US

In the U.S., the Tennessee vs. Georgia livestream is on ABC, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including ABC in select markets. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and more.

If you prefer a traditional streaming service to a cable TV alternative, you can also watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on ESPN Plus.

How to watch Tennessee vs Georgia livestreams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. And since Tennessee vs. Georgia is on ABC, you can watch it for free with an antenna.

Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world. The cost of this method varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free.

How to watch Tennessee vs Georgia livestreams in the UK

U.K. fans can Tennessee vs. Georgia on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports NFL at 12:30 a.m. GMT on Sunday (Nov. 17).

If you want to watch this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch Tennessee vs. Georgia abroad.

How to watch Tennessee vs Georgia livestreams in Australia

In Australia, the Tennessee vs. Georgia livestream will not be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Even though this game is on ABC in the U.S., which is an ESPN sister network, Kayo Sports will not have access through its ESPN deal.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Tennessee vs Georgia livestreams in Canada

If you're in Canada, Tennessee vs. Georgia will be on TSN2. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.