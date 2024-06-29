South Africa vs India live stream: How to watch 2024 T20 World Cup Final

South Africa vs India in the T20 World Cup final is a meeting of two undefeated sides. Never has the winner of the T20 World Cup gone undefeated throughout the competition, so history will be made on Saturday on way or the other.

Follow our guide below for where to watch South Africa vs India ICC T20 World Cup Final 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

2024 ICC T20 World Cup Final live stream: 2024 TV schedule, dates The South Africa vs India live stream takes place on Saturday, June 29.

► Times: 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. BST / 8 p.m. IST / 6 am AEDT (June 30)

• FREE STREAM — Disney+ Hotstar (India, mobile only)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This Proteas team has already made history in being the first South African side to reach the final of World Cup, whether in the 20- or 50–over format. However captain Aiden Markram has had experience of leading his side to world cup glory. He was skipper of the South Africa side which won the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, in which he was awarded man of the tournament. Kagiso Rabada is the only other member of that side to be playing on Saturday.

India won the inaugural T20 World Cup, held in 2007, in South Africa, but have not won one since. They were the runners up in 2014. Their last final win was the 50-over world cup in 2011, but they lost the final of the 2023 competition a few months ago.

This ICC T20 World Cup Final has the potential to be a cracker between two well-balanced powerful sides in prime form. Here's how to watch every ball of the South Africa vs India T20 World Cup Final live stream from anywhere.

Free South Africa vs India T20 live stream

Cricket fans in India can watch all the T20 World Cup 2024 action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the T20 World Cup 2024 live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd be able to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

South Africa vs India T20 World Cup live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the T20 World Cup Final live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN in the sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch South Africa vs India online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

T20 World Cup 2024 live stream from $10 a month:

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing T20 World Cup 2024 live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch South Africa vs India T20 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All T20 World Cup 2024 cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch South Africa vs India: live stream T20 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All 55 matches will be shown live on Amazon's Prime Video online subscription streaming service in Australia and are available to Amazon Prime members in Australia at no additional cost to their membership. Amazon are offering a Prime Video 30-day free trial. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Amazon’s coverage includes an in-game language selection tool, which includes Hindi and a feature called Rapid Recap, where viewers watching a game can catch-up on the highlights and jump to live action at any time.

How to watch South Africa vs India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final live in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every game of the 2024 T20 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels. If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the 2024 T20 World Cup Final live stream wherever you are are.