Copper upgrades its battery-powered induction stove to bring even more heat to your kitchen
The New Charlie now plugs into 120-volt and 240-volt outlets
When we put the Copper Charlie induction stove to the test earlier this year, we were impressed by its innovative battery-powered tech that could represent the future of home appliances.
But, it turns out there's always room for improvement as the 'Classic Charlie' has a newer sibling that's just been released, simply called the 'New Charlie'.
There's some hefty upgrades to talk about, building on what Copper has already carved out in this futuristic cookery space. The most notable new feature is its ability to plug it into both 120-volt and 240-volt outlets, giving homeowners more flexibility; the Classic Charlie only works with 120-volt outlets.
And while that's certainly one of the best upgrades of the New Charlie, it's also not the only way its bringing the heat to kitchens. Here's what else you can expect from the New Charlie.
The New Charlie uses an integrated battery that Copper says is even more powerful than gas. In fact, it says, it will boil water 3-4 times faster on any cooking zone. While this powerful battery-powered stove will set you back $7,199 for the Black Walnut design, the Inkwell Black Polymer is $400 less, depending which finish you want.
More heat, less waiting
The New Charlie's induction coils have also received an upgrade to 3000 Watts, up from 2800 Watts on the original stove. The broiler, too, is also more powerful: it's now 3000 Watts, up from 2700 Watts in the Classic Charlie.
As a result, the company says that the time to preheat to 350°F has been reduced from 4 minutes 30 seconds down to just 3 minutes 50 seconds.
Though the new model ships with the 120-volt plug, it can be replaced with a 240 VAC field-wireable attachment plug, if desired.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Like the Classic Charlie, the New Charlie still has the built-in battery, meaning it'll cook for you even if you're in a blackout.
Availability
While all of these new upgrades are impressive, it's worth bearing in mind the price. The Classic Charlie already came with an expensive price tag of $5,999 for the Inkwell Black Polymer design. And you'll see this bump up to $6,399 for the Black Walnut detailing.
For the New Charlie then, you're looking at a base rate of $6,799 at copperhome.com, jumping to $7,199 for the Black Walnut. That's $800 more for these powerful improvements.
It's a hard sell at this price, even with all its seriously impressive features, but if you're making the investment, Copper is bringing the heat.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.