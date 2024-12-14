Man City vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game

The Man City vs Man Utd live stream is a Manchester Derby with plenty more than just bragging rights attached to it, as Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim seek to turning listing seasons around — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Man Utd live stream takes place Sunday, December 15.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Azerbaijan — FREE on Idman TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man City's malaise continues. A limp 2-0 reverse in Turin on Wednesday night against Juventus in the Champions League means Guardiola's side have now won just once in their last 10 games in all competitions, a run that includes Amorim's Sporting. Yes, Rodri's season-ending injury was a huge blow, but for a side with City's limitless resources and their Catalan boss' coaching prowess, such a dip in form should be impossible with just one peg removed. Can Erling Haaland – one goal in four games – find his mojo again?

New United boss Amorim's first Manchester Derby makes him the fifth Red Devils gaffer to face Guardiola's City. The Portuguese's Old Trafford stint started promisingly enough but last weekend's mistake-heavy 3-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest meant successive league losses, while the midweek Europa League victory at Viktoria Plzen featured a largely insipid display. Amad Diallo has taken to Amorim's high-pressing methods, but others have started to struggle. Can United, 13th in the table, get the win to ignite their campaign?

Tune in to find out who comes out on top. Read on to make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Is Man City vs Man Utd free to watch anywhere? Yes – in Azerbaijan. State TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of a handful of Premier League games – including Man City vs Man Utd. Azerbaijani abroad? Use NordVPN (save 70%) to unblock your usual Azerbaijani streaming service when away from home.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man City vs Man Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man City vs Man Utd and watch the game.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is hosting the Man City vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K. at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Man City vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Man Utd in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Man Utd game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Man City vs Man Utd live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 4.30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide