Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: How to watch IPL 2024 Final

The IPL Final live stream features Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Kolkata Knight Riders, who have played in all 17 IPL competitions, are aiming for a third title, having won in 2012 and 2014. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who only joined the competition in 2013, have one IPL title, earned in 2016.

Follow our guide below for where to watch IPL Final live streams 2024 from anywhere — and potentially for free with a VPN.

The teams met in the first of the playoff games, which Kolkata Knight Riders won at a canter, by eight wickets. They bowled SRH out for 159 and used only 13.4 overs in overhauling this total. These teams met once in the league stage, when KKR won by four runs.

All-rounder Sunil Narine has been a key player for KKR throughout IPL17. He has scored the most runs and has also taken 16 wickets. KKR have spread the wickers around this season, with five bowlers having at least 15 wickets. Top wicket taker has been Varun Chakravarthy, with 20, and he also has the best economy rate of the side.

SRH’s batting has been powered by overseas duo Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen and 20-year-old Indian Nitish Kumar Reddy. Thangarasu Natarajan and captain Pat Cummins have been the side’s highly effective strike bowlers.

Here's how to watch every ball of the IPL 2024 Final from anywhere.

Free Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Final live stream 2024

Cricket fans in India can watch all the IPL Final 2024 action for free on JioCinema website and mobile app, as well as on the Sports18, the premium sports TV network from Viacom18 which also has the rights to all India's home matches until 2028.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the IPL Final live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch the IPL for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch IPL 2024 on JioCinema from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

IPL Final live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the IPL cricket via your usual streaming service?

How to watch KKR vs SRH in 2024 IPL Final online in the U.S.

IPL live stream 2024: $10 per month

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing IPL live streams in 2024 in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch KKR vs SRH 2024 IPL Final live stream in the UK

All IPL 2024 cricket – including the Final – is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Where to watch 2024 IPL Final live steam in Australia

Fox Sports has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. New customers get a 7-day free trial. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $30 for Kayo Basic. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

IPL playoff results and fixtures 2024

May 21 — Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad) May 22 — Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Ahmedabad)

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Ahmedabad) May 24 — Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals (Chennai)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals (Chennai) May 26 — Final: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai)

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024 IPL Final squads 2024

These are the full IPL 2024 squads for each finalist, including coaches, captains, overseas players and domestic players:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Coach: Chandrakant Pandit

Chandrakant Pandit Overseas: Mitchell Starc (Australia); Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine (West Indies); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan); Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka).

Mitchell Starc (Australia); Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine (West Indies); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan); Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka). Domestic: Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Pat Cummins (Australia)

Pat Cummins (Australia) Coach: Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) Overseas: Travis Head (Australia); Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (South Africa); Glenn Phillips (New Zealand); Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Travis Head (Australia); Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (South Africa); Glenn Phillips (New Zealand); Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) Domestic: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

