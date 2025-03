How to watch IPL 2025: live stream Indian Premier League cricket online, fixtures

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League runs from March 22 until May 25, 2025. In all 74 matches will be played, 70 of them in the group stages. Follow our guide below for where to watch IPL live streams 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.

IPL live stream: 2025: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: March 22 — May 25, 2025

► March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Kolkata)

► Times: 7.30pm IST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 2pm GMT

• FREE — Tapmad (Pakistan)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Although all ten teams complete in one league, with one league table, they have been divided into two groups. All ten teams play seven home and seven away league fixtures.

The same 10 teams as last year will compete, but with changes in their line ups. One big-name move was Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer being bought by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore (US$3.1 million). This fee was an IPL record until Rishabh Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 crore.

The defending champions are Kolkata Knight Riders. This was their third title, having also won in 2012 and 2014. The most successful IPL teams are Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians with five titles each. Four of this year’s teams have never won the IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Here's how to watch every ball of the IPL 2025 from anywhere.

How to stream IPL 2025 for free in Pakistan

Cricket fans can watch all IPL games for free on Tapmad in Pakistan.

For example, you can watch the KKR vs RCB free right here on Tapmad (only visible when located in Pakistan).

Abroad? You'll need a VPN when traveling outside your home country. We use NordVPN – it's works brilliantly.

How to watch IPL 2025 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the IPL live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. Per our NordVPN review, it's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN in the spring sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. E.g. Pakistan for Tapmad.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch IPL live streams 2025 in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in India can watch the IPL on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

How to watch IPL live streams 2025 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

IPL live stream 2025: $10 per month

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing IPL live streams in 2025 in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch IPL 2025 in UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The IPL 2025 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. If you want to sign up an watch IPL cricket, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch IPL live streams 2025 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. New customers get a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium Basic. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

IPL fixtures 2025

Times are in IST

Saturday, March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Sunday, March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (Hyderabad, 3.30pm); Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (Hyderabad, 3.30pm); Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (Chennai, 7.30pm) Monday, March 24: Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants (Visakhapatnam, 7.30pm)

Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants (Visakhapatnam, 7.30pm) Tuesday, March 25: Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm)

Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm) Wednesday, March 26: Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Guwahati, 7.30pm)

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Guwahati, 7.30pm) Thursday, March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Friday, March 28: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Chennai, 7.30pm) Saturday, March 29: Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm)

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm) Sunday, March 30: Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Visakhapatnam, 3.30pm); Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (Guwahati, 7.30pm)

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Visakhapatnam, 3.30pm); Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (Guwahati, 7.30pm) Monday, March 31: Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Tuesday, April 1: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Wednesday, April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Thursday, April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Friday, April 4: Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Saturday, April 5: Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (Chennai, 3.30pm); Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm)

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals (Chennai, 3.30pm); Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm) Sunday, April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (Kolkata, 3.30pm); Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants (Kolkata, 3.30pm); Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Monday, April 7: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Tuesday, April 8: Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm)

Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm) Wednesday, April 9: Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm)

Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm) Thursday, April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Friday, April 11: Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai, 7.30pm) Saturday, April 12: Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (Lucknow, 3.30pm); Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (Lucknow, 3.30pm); Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Sunday, April 13: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Jaipur, 3.30pm); Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (Delhi, 7.30pm)

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Jaipur, 3.30pm); Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians (Delhi, 7.30pm) Monday, April 14: Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Tuesday, April 15: Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm)

Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (New Chandigarh, 7.30pm) Wednesday, April 16: Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 7.30pm)

Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 7.30pm) Thursday, April 17: Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Friday, April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Saturday, April 19: Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals (Ahmedabad, 3.30pm); Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (Jaipur, 7.30pm)

Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals (Ahmedabad, 3.30pm); Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (Jaipur, 7.30pm) Sunday, April 20: Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (New Chandigarh, 3.30pm); Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (New Chandigarh, 3.30pm); Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Monday, April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Tuesday, April 22: Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Wednesday, April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Thursday, April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru , 7.30pm)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru , 7.30pm) Friday, April 25: Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai, 7.30pm) Saturday, April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Sunday, April 27: Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants (Mumbai, 3.30pm); Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Delhi, 7.30pm)

Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants (Mumbai, 3.30pm); Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Delhi, 7.30pm) Monday, April 28: Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (Jaipur, 7.30pm)

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans (Jaipur, 7.30pm) Tuesday, April 29: Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi, 7.30pm)

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi, 7.30pm) Wednesday, April 30: Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (Chennai, 7.30pm) Thursday, May 1: Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (Jaipur, 7.30pm)

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (Jaipur, 7.30pm) Friday, May 2: Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm)

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm) Saturday, May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Sunday, May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata, 3.30pm); Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (Dharamsala, 7.30pm)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata, 3.30pm); Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants (Dharamsala, 7.30pm) Monday, May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Tuesday, May 6: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Wednesday, May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Thursday, May 8: Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (Dharamsala, 7.30pm)

Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (Dharamsala, 7.30pm) Friday, May 9: Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Saturday, May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Sunday, May 11: Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians (Dharamsala, 3.30pm); Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (Delhi, 7.30pm)

Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians (Dharamsala, 3.30pm); Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans (Delhi, 7.30pm) Monday, May 12: Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals (Chennai, 7.30pm)

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals (Chennai, 7.30pm) Tuesday, May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Wednesday, May 14: Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm)

Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants (Ahmedabad, 7.30pm) Thursday, May 15: Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, 7.30pm)

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, 7.30pm) Friday, May 16: Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings (Jaipur, 7.30pm)

Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings (Jaipur, 7.30pm) Saturday, May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru, 7.30pm)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru, 7.30pm) Sunday, May 18: Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (Ahmedabad, 3.30pm); Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow, 7.30pm)

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings (Ahmedabad, 3.30pm); Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow, 7.30pm) Tuesday, May 20: Qualifier 1 (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Qualifier 1 (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Wednesday, May 21: Eliminator (Hyderabad, 7.30pm)

Eliminator (Hyderabad, 7.30pm) Friday, May 23: Qualifier 2 (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

Qualifier 2 (Kolkata, 7.30pm) Sunday, May 25: Final (Kolkata, 7.30pm)

IPL groups 2025

Group A

Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings

Group B

Mumbai Indians'

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants

IPL squads 2025

Chennai Super Kings

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad Coach: Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming Squad: Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Noor Ahmed, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Tripathi, Sam Curran, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shreyas Gopal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Shaik Rasheed.

Delhi Capitals

Captain: Axar Patel

Axar Patel Coach: Hemang Badani

Hemang Badani Squad: Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf Du Plessis, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Karun Nair, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande.

Gujarat Titans

Captain: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill Coach: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra Squad: Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Jos Buttler, Mohammad Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Gerald Coetzee, Glenn Phillips, R. Sai Kishore, Mahipal Lomror, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane Coach: Chandrakant Pandit

Chandrakant Pandit Squad: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, Quinton De Kock, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Rovman Powell, Umran Mailk, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Markande.

Lucknow Super Giants

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant Coach: Justin Langer (Australia)

Justin Langer (Australia) Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, M. Siddharth, Arshin Kulkarni, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Digvesh Singh, Himmat Singh, Aryan Juyal.

Mumbai Indians

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya Coach: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting Squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevan John Jacobs, Venkata Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Raj Angad Bawa, Shrijith Krishnan, Ashwani Kumar.

Punjab Kings

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer Coach: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting Squad: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Pravin Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Pannu.

Rajasthan Royals

Captain: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson Coach: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nitish Rana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Akash Madhwal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangaluru

Captain: Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar Coach: Andy Flower

Andy Flower Squad: Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chhikara, Manoj Bhandage.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins Coach: Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori Squad: Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma, Atharva Taide, Wiaan Mulder.

What is the IPL 2025 format? How does it work? Each team plays the teams in its group twice and also the team listed in the same position in the other group twice – hence Chennai Super Kings will also play Mumbai Indians home and away for example. The remaining four teams they play only once. The top four teams in the league go into the playoffs. The top two teams play each other in the Qualifier 1, and the winner of this match will go through to the final. The loser of Qualifier 1 will play the winner of the Eliminator, the playoff match between the teams in 3rd and 4th, in Qualifier 2 for the other final berth.