How to watch the Final Four of March Madness 2025: live stream NCAA basketball

For only the second time ever, the Final Four of March Madness are the four regional No.1 seeds. No.1 Auburn get the action started against No.4 Florida at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, before No.2 Duke do battle with No.3 Houston.

Final Four 2025 live stream: TV channels and dates The Final Four round takes place on Saturday, April 5. Full schedule below. First game of the day tips off at 6:09 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — CBS via Paramount Plus with Showtime

• Australia — Kayo Sports 7-day free trial

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have noticed that the two standout prospects in college basketball, Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome, are on separate sides of the bracket, which means they could end up meeting in the national championship game.

Let's not get too ahead of ourselves, however, because not only is Broome carrying knocks to his elbow and ankle, but despite being top-seeded overall, his Auburn team have a decidedly patchy record against top-tier schools this season. They lost to both Duke and Florida, as well as a trio of No.2-4 seeds.

In Walter Clayton Jr., Florida arguably have the only player who could rival Flagg for the Most Outstanding Player award, while Houston are riding a sense that they're not being given the respect they warrant.

Final Four schedule 2025

Saturday, April 5

6:09 p.m. — No.1 Florida vs No.1 Auburn (CBS)

8:49 p.m. — No.1 Houston vs No.1 Duke (CBS)

(All times ET)

How to watch Final Four online from anywhere

Final Four on Paramount+ w/Showtime

Want to watch the Final Four live? At $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, Paramount Plus with Showtime is the cheapest way to watch the rest of March Madness. It gets you access to your local CBS station's live feed, live sport, plus hit TV shows such as "1923". What's not to love?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the national semi-finals on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Final Four live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

Watch Final Four live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., you can watch the Final Four and the national championship game on CBS.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can tune in via Paramount Plus with Showtime, which is streaming all of the games that are shown on CBS from $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Alternatively, just for the duration of March Madness the Sling TV Orange plan will let you stream every game on CBS through the March Madness Live app. Just log in using your Sling credentials.

Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling Orange usually costs from $45.99/month but new customers get their first month half-price.

How to watch Final Four live streams in the U.K.

The Final Four, along with the rest of March Madness, will be live on Sky Sports in the U.K.. Games will go out on Sky Sports+, and occasionally on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the basketball on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, basketball fans can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

How to watch Final Four live streams in Canada

The 2025 March Madness Final Four games are live on TSN and TSN+, which are providing full March Madness TV coverage.

The streaming service lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. You also use it to watch Formula 1 2025 online without cable.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a Final Four stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch March Madness Final Four games online in Australia

Aussies will find the Final Four live streams on ESPN via Foxtel, which is providing comprehensive March Madness coverage.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing the Final Four round, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

