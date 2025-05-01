How to watch Kentucky Derby 2025: live stream horse racing online from anywhere

Each year, the Kentucky Derby is the most-attended horse race in the United States, which makes the 151st running of the 1.25-mile race at Churchill Downs in Louisville essential viewing. Journalism is the favorite thanks to the three-year-old colt winning the last four races that it has started.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Kentucky Derby 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.

Kentucky Derby live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2025 Kentucky Derby live stream takes place on Saturday, May 3.

► Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET / 3:57 p.m. PT / 11:57 p.m. BST / 8:57 a.m. AEST (May 5)

• U.S. — NBC (via Sling / Fubo / Peacock)

• U.K. — Sky Sports Racing

• AUS — Kayo Sports (FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

One year ago, Mystik Dan was a surprise winner of the Kentucky Derby, holding off late charges by Sierra Leone and Forever Young to reach the wire first by a nose. Race fans will be hoping for another enthralling edition this year and there are certainly plenty of contenders.

Journalism’s main rival may well be Burnham Square. The son of Liam's Map won the Holy Bull Stakes, was fourth in the Fountain of Youth and triumphed at the Blue Grass Stakes. That suggests that the three-year-old gelding is peaking at just the right time.

The Bill Mott-trained Sovereignty recently won the Grade II Fountain of Youth in his three-year-old debut and comes into the Derby on the back of a second-place finish in Florida. Meanwhile, Sandman finished second in the Southwest Stakes and third in the Rebel at Oaklawn Park, but stormed to victory at the recent Arkansas Derby and should be in contention for victory in Kentucky.

Read on as we explain where to watch 2025 Kentucky Derby live streams where you are.

Watch 20245Kentucky Derby in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the 2025 Kentucky Derby is being televised on NBC. Live coverage begins on the channel at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.

If you're keen to catch the buildup too, USA Network will provide coverage from Churchill Downs from 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC and USA Network on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including USA Network and NBC in select markets.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including NBC and USA Network. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to live stream Kentucky Derby 2024 on Peacock

The Kentucky Derby will also be available to live stream via Peacock.

The Kentucky Derby will also be available to live stream via Peacock.

A subscription to Peacock is $7.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $13.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.

Watch Kentucky Derby 2025 from anywhere

If you are abroad and want to watch the Kentucky Derby online, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is an excellent option for this purpose.

NordVPN is an excellent option for this purpose.

Watch Kentucky Derby 2025 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find Kentucky Derby live streams on ESPN2 via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Kentucky Derby, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

Can you watch Kentucky Derby 2025 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports will be showing the Kentucky Derby in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The race will be shown on Sky Sports Racing.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

Any Americans or Aussies who are currently abroad in the country can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service.

Coverage of the Kentucky Derby gets underway at 8.30 p.m. BST.

Kentucky Derby runners and riders 2025

Citizen Bull (Trainer: Bob Baffert, Jockey: Martin Garcia) Neoequos (Saffie Joseph Jr., Flavien Pratt) Final Gambit (Brad Cox, Luan Machado) Rodriguez (Baffert, Mike Smith) American Promise (D. Wayne Lukas, Nik Jaurez) Admire Daytona (Yukihiro Kato, Christophe Lemaire) Luxor Cafe (Noriyuki Hori, Joao Moreira) Journalism (Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli) Burnham Square (Ian Wilkes, Brian Hernandez Jr.) Grande (Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez) Flying Mohawk (Whit Beckman, Joe Ramos) East Avenue (Brendan Walsh, Manny Franco) Publisher (Steve Asmussen, Irad Ortiz Jr.) Tiztastic (Asmussen, Joel Rosario) Render Judgment (Kenny McPeak, Julien Leparoux) Coal Battle (Lonnie Briley, Juan Vargas) Sandman (Mark Casse, Jose Ortiz) Sovereignty (Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado) Chunk of Gold (Ethan West, Jareth Loveberry) Owen Almighty (Brian Lynch, Javier Castellano)

