How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: live stream PGA Tour golf online

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans marks Rory McIlroy’s return to the PGA Tour since becoming only the sixth man to complete the Grand Slam of all four modern Majors, by winning a dramatic Masters tournament. You can watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Thursday, April 24 to Sunday, April 27

• U.S. — Golf Channel via Sling / NBC / Paramount+ / ESPN+ / Peacock

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try

The Zurich Classic is the only team event on the PGA Tour. The first and third rounds, on Thursday and Saturday, are played as a better ball, a format that encourages attacking aggressive play. The second and final rounds are played on Friday and Sunday as foursomes, a format also known as alternate shot.

Rory McIlroy made his debut in this event last year and won with partner Shane Lowry, overcoming Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff. He again teams up with Shane Lowry. This is the eighth year of the tournament being played as a team event and no team has yet won back-to-back titles.

Another former winning duo returning are Nick Hardy and Davis Riley, who set a tournament-record score of 30-under in 2023. World number four Colin Morikawa is also in the field, partnered by Kurt Kitayama.

Below is a complete guide to where to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 live streams, daily schedules.

How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 live streams from anywhere

The 2025 Zurich Classic live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., TV coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is split between, ESPN+ and NBC's Golf Channel, with streams on their respective streaming services as well as TV. The splits are as follows (times in ET):

• Thursday: Golf Channel (3 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Friday: Golf Channel (3 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Saturday: Golf Channel (1 p.m.-3 p.m.), CBS (3 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Sunday: Golf Channel (1 p.m.-3 p.m.), CBS (3 p.m.-6 p.m.)

NBC will also have a live stream on its streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year. The CBS streams will be on Paramount+, where you'll need the Showtime plan, which starts at $12.99/month.

ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports App will also stream action from this year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. ESPN+ costs $12/month or $120/year and can be bundled in with Disney+ and Hulu.

Anyone outside of the States who wants to watch their home golf coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream all the PGA Tour action safely.

How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 live streams in the U.K.

All four days of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, times in BST:

• Thursday: Sky Sports Golf (1.45 p.m.-1 a.m.)

• Friday: Sky Sports Golf (2 p.m.-11 p.m)

• Saturday: Sky Sports Golf (2 p.m.-11 p.m.)

• Sunday: Sky Sports Golf (3.30 p.m.-11 p.m)

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now offers no-contract Sports packages, starting at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 live streams in Australia

The live action from New Orleans is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25/month for Kayo Standard and $40/month for Kayo Premium, after a 7-day free trial.

• Round 1: Fox Sports 503 (Thursday, 9.30 p.m.-8 a.m.)

• Round 2: Fox Sports 503 (Friday 9.30 p.m.-8 a.m.)

• Round 3: Fox Sports 503 (Saturday 10.30 p.m.-8 a.m.)

• Round 4: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday 10.30 p.m.-8 a.m.)

Not in Oz right now? You'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: First Round Tee Times

First round tee times ET (BST)

1st Tee starters:

8.00am (1.00pm): Adam Long/Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraf

8.13am (1.13pm): Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon

Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon 8.25am (1.25pm): Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim/Chan Kim

Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim/Chan Kim 8.39am (1.39pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard

Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard 8.52am (1.52pm): J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith 9.05am (2.05pm): Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue

Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue 9.18am (2.18pm): Luke List/Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

Luke List/Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney 9.31am (2.31pm): Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles and Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn

Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles and Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn 9.44am (2.44pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas and Justin Suh/Rico Hoey

Brandon Wu/James Nicholas and Justin Suh/Rico Hoey 9.57am (2.57pm): Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II/Blaine Hale, Jr.

Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II/Blaine Hale, Jr. 1.05pm (6.05pm): Sangmoon Bae/S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid

Sangmoon Bae/S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid 1.18pm (6.18pm): Scott Piercy/Harry Hall and Sam Ryder/Beau Hossler

Scott Piercy/Harry Hall and Sam Ryder/Beau Hossler 1.31pm (6.31pm): AustinEckroat/Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen

AustinEckroat/Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen 1.44pm (6.44pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry 1.57pm (6.57pm): Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin 2.10pm (7.10pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard 2.23pm (7.23pm): Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker

Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker 2.36pm (7.36pm): Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair/Ben Taylor

Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair/Ben Taylor 2.49pm (7.49pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley/Greyson Sigg

Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley/Greyson Sigg 3.02pm (8.02pm): Parker Coody/Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman/Kevin Dougherty

10th Tee starters:

8.00am (1.00pm): Kevin Chappell/Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak

Kevin Chappell/Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak 8.13am (1.13pm): Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan/Kevin Yu

Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan/Kevin Yu 8.25am (1.25pm): Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre

Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre 8.39am (1.39pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele 8.52am (1.52pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka

Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka 9.05am (2.05pm): Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy

Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy 9.18am (2.18pm): Matt Kuchar/Steve Stricker and Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith

Matt Kuchar/Steve Stricker and Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith 9.31am (2.31pm): Daniel Berger/Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith

Daniel Berger/Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith 9.44am (2.44pm): Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott

Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott 9.57am (2.57pm): Jimmy Stanger/Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter

Jimmy Stanger/Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter 1.05pm (6.05pm): Troy Merritt/Robert Streb and Roger Sloan/Josh Teater

Troy Merritt/Robert Streb and Roger Sloan/Josh Teater 1.18pm (6.18pm): Callum Tarren/David Skinns and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky

Callum Tarren/David Skinns and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky 1.31pm (6.31pm): Austin Cook/Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr./Alejandro Tosti

Austin Cook/Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr./Alejandro Tosti 1.44pm (6.44pm): Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald and Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen

Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald and Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen 1.57pm (6.57pm): Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole/Russ Cochran

Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole/Russ Cochran 2.10pm (7.10pm): Peter Malnati/Russell Knox and K.H. Lee/Michael Kim

Peter Malnati/Russell Knox and K.H. Lee/Michael Kim 2.23pm (7.23pm): Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos and Ben Martin/Carson Young

Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos and Ben Martin/Carson Young 2.36pm (7.36pm): Jonathan Byrd/Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu/Justin Lower

Jonathan Byrd/Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu/Justin Lower 2.49pm (7.49pm): Robby Shelton/Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs/Trace Crowe

Robby Shelton/Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs/Trace Crowe 3.02pm (8.02pm): Norman Xiong/Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer/Tom Whitney

What is the format of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans? The Zurich Classic was first played in 1938 as standard singles strokeplay tournament. But in 2017 it changed to a team format, and is the only team event on the PGA Tour. The first member of each team is initially chosen via the Tour priority rankings, and he choses his partner. This partner must be a PGA Tour member unless they are awarded a sponsor exemption. Eighty teams take part and after round two the top 33 teams and ties on the leaderboard qualify for the third and fourth rounds. The first and third rounds are played as better ball. In this format both team member play their own ball, and the team score for each who is that of whoever scores the lower on it. The second and fourth rounds are played as foursomes. In this the team has only one ball, and one partner tees off on all the odd-numbered holes, and one on the even ones, and the players play alternate shots throughout the hole. This format is also known as alternate shot.

