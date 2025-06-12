How to watch Le Mans 24 Hours: live stream 2025 endurance race from anywhere, qualifying today

Le Mans isn't just the world's most famous endurance motor race; with its 102-year history, the very name is synonymous with 24-hour racing. You can watch Le Mans 24 Hours 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

2025 Le Mans 24 Hours live stream: Date, Time, Channels The Le Mans 24 Hours 2025 live stream starts on Saturday, June 14.

► Start time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEST (Sun.)

• FREE STREAM — Quest (U.K.) RTBF Auvio (Bel.)

• U.S. — MotorTrend via Sling / Max

• U.K. — Discovery+

• AUS — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

While it may be the fourth stage of the eight-round 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship, 24 Hours of Le Mans stands out as its own tentpole attraction. 62 teams of three drivers will complete as many laps of the Circuit de la Sarthe as they can in 24 hours, with the event spanning between this Saturday and Sunday.

Last year's race saw the Ferrari – AF Corse team make it two straight wins for the Italian manufacturer, with Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen driving it to victory. They're back in the cockpit this year and looking to hold off the challenge of teams including Toyota, Porsche, BMW, Cadillac and, for the first time in over a decade, Aston Martin.

Read on to discover how to watch Le Mans 24 Hours 2025 live streams no matter where you are in the world, with free options explored.

Watch Le Mans 24 Hours 2025 with Sling

Watch LIVE with Sling TV (50% off)

Sling's Orange TV plan lets you watch the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hour race via MotorTrend. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Orange half price making it a great way to watch live motor sports.

Watch Le Mans 24 Hours 2025 live streams for FREE

Motor racing fans in the U.K. are in luck with Quest TV showing six hours worth of coverage of Le Mans 24 Hours for FREE across the start on Saturday and conclusion on Sunday. You can access the channels streaming service Quest On Demand via Roku Players, Amazon Appstore, Google Play and Apple store.

All you need to do is create an account and you'll be good to go — no hidden fees.

Elsewhere, Belgian Le Mans fans can catch the action for free on the RTBF Auvio streaming platform. You'll just need to register for a free account, providing your name, email, date of birth and postal code (e.g. 1000).

The official World Endurance Championship website says that the race will also show the WEC Youtube Channel in select South American countries.

If you're currently traveling abroad outside of the U.K. and are blocked from watching your stream, you will need to use a VPN to watch on your usual streaming service. Instructions below.

Watch Le Mans 24 Hours 2025 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the endurance race on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Le Mans 24 Hours live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 76% off NordVPN with this deal and an Amazon gift card if you're a U.S. or Canadian resident.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Quest TV that's showing the race and watch Le Mans 24 Hours as normal.

How to watch Le Mans 24 Hours live streams in the U.S.

Specialist broadcaster MotorTrend is showing the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours on U.S. TV. If you already have it as part of your cable TV package, you can watch there or by using the Discovery Go app and your usual login details.

If you've cut the cord, you can get MotorTrend through an OTT cable TV alternative. Our pick is Sling TV, which includes it with its Orange plan, with prices starting from $45.99/month and 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, this year's Le Mans is also being live streamed on Max. Live sport is only included with its Standard and Premium plans, which cost $16.99/month or $169.99/year, and $20.99/month or $209.99/year respectively. However, you can get more bang for your buck by bundling Max with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Anyone outside of the States who wants to watch their home Le Mans coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream all the action safely.

How to watch Le Mans 24 Hours in Canada

The official World Endurance Championship website says that Le Mans 2025 will be live streamed via the online Crave platform in Canada with CTV Speed showing all the action.

Crave costs from $11.99/month, with savings available if you sign up for a year and the choice to bundle up with TSN Plus.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Le Mans 24 Hours live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Le Mans 24 Hours 2025 live in the U.K.

As alluded to earlier, you can catch six hours of the 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours race for free on Quest TV. The timings are as follows:

Saturday, 14 June: 2-5 p.m. (BST)

2-5 p.m. (BST) Sunday, 15 June: 1-4 p.m. (BST)

Alternatively, the full 24 hours is being shown on TNT Sports. TNT Sports 4 will be the home of the French race.

You can stream TNT Sports live online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

The 2025 Le Mans Pass is also available from FIA WEC TV. It costs €17.99 (so that's around £15) and gives you every session, live timing, 37 cameras and full replays.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already have a subscription, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Le Mans 24 Hours 2025 live streams in Australia

Le Mans 2025 live streams are on Stan Sport for petrolheads in Australia.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

Alternatively, you can watch via the dedicated FIA WEC TV app, which costs €17.99 — so just over $30.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Le Mans 24 Hours live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

Le Mans 24 Hour schedule 2025

Free Practice 1: Wednesday, June 11 — 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST

Wednesday, June 11 — 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST Free Practice 2: Wednesday, June 11 — 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

Wednesday, June 11 — 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Free Practice 3: Thursday, June 12 — 8:45 a.m. ET / 5:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 p.m. BST

Thursday, June 12 — 8:45 a.m. ET / 5:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 p.m. BST Qualifying: Thursday, June 12 — From 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST

Thursday, June 12 — From 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST Free Practice 4: Thursday, June 12 — 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST

Thursday, June 12 — 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST Warm-Up: Saturday, June 14 — 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST

Saturday, June 14 — 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST Le Mans 24 Hours: Saturday, June 14 — Starts 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST

