How to watch US Open 2025: live stream major golf online from Oakmont

98 years after the world's best golfers first descended on the Oakmont Country Club to compete in the US Open, they'll do the same this week for the 125th playing of America's oldest major golf tournament. You can watch US Open 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 US Open golf: Live Streams, TV channel The US Open takes place from Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15.

• U.S. — USA Network and NBC via Sling

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — Kayo Sports (7-day FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 30-day trial.

It's not since the days of Tiger Woods that a player has seemed a more overwhelming favorite to win a major than Scottie Scheffler is at Oakmont this week. The world number 1 is on fire in 2025, having added the PGA Championship to his tally of major victories and smashing fields at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and Memorial Tournament.

Rory McIlroy is among the men most likely to challenge him, although his form has dropped off rapidly since finally sealing his career Grand Slam at the Masters in April. Americans Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau could all be in contention, with LIV rebel and 2021 winner Jon Rahm also expected to threaten. While New Zealander Ryan Fox will be eager to continue the form that saw him win the RBC Canadian Open last weekend.

Below is a complete guide to where to watch US Open 2025 live streams no matter where in the world you are.

The Home of Golf Watch the US Open with Sling TV (50% off)

Sling's Blue TV packages lets you watch US Open golf via NBC (in select cities) and USA Network. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price making it a great way to watch live 2025 US Open action, plus highlights and previews.

Can I watch the US Open 2025 for free?

In theory, you can watch the whole US Open for free with Fubo (7-day free trial) in the States. There's also Kayo Sports' 7-day free trial in Australia.

Abroad? Use a VPN to access your usual free trial from anywhere in the world, with full instructions how to do so below.

Watch US Open 2025 live streams from anywhere

The 2025 US Open live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch the golf thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it is ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch US 2025 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S. TV coverage of the US Open is split between NBC and and the USA Network, with the Peacock streaming service showing every minute online. The TV splits are as follows (times in ET):

Thursday : USA Network from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: USA Network from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday : NBC from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: NBC from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday : USA Network from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., NBC from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: USA Network from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., NBC from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: USA Network from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., NBC from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you already have these channels as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as our favorite Sling TV. Its Blue plan starts from $45.99/month and includes both channels (with NBC available in select markets). And there's a half-price discount for new users, too.

Fubo (7-day free trial) is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch the US Open. Subscriptions start at $84.99/month though so if you're looking for a bargain head to Sling TV.

Anyone outside of the States who wants to watch their home golf coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream all the US Open action safely.

How to watch US Open 2025 golf in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2025 US Open is being broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada, which means you can also watch golf live streams on the TSN Plus streaming platform costing $8/month or $80/year.

TSN's coverage of the US Open is superb and you can keep up with the action through different featured groups as well as the usual home stream.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch US Open live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch US Open 2025 live in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is the exclusive place to watch golf including the 2025 US Open in the U.K. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? You could consider a more flexible Now Sports Membership. Day passes cost £14.99, or a rolling monthly subscription is £34.99 if you want to catch other events like the World Test Championship Final and F1.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch US Open 2025 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The live action from Oakmont is being shown on Fox Sports 503 on TV in Australia.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing US Open golf live streams with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from $30/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, NBA Finals, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial (or your first month for $1) for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

How to watch US Open live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access US Open 2025 live streams via Sky Sport Now. This costs $54.99/month or $549.99/year, with a daily price of $29.99 also available.

Those looking to watch the golf major on TV, this open will be shown on Sky Sport 1.

If you're traveling outside New Zealand right now, you can still follow every shot by using a reputable VPN service, such as NordVPN.

What is the format for the 2025 US Open? The US Open is the third major of the 2025 season year and, like the others, is played as a four-round individual strokeplay competition. There is a halfway cut, so only the top 60 positions plus ties go through to play the final two rounds. If two or more players are tied for the lead after 72 holes, there will be a two-hole aggregate playoff to decide the winner.

US Open select tee times

Round 1/Round 2 times (All times in ET)

7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry

7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m: Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Texas; Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

