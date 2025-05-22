Don’t cry over spilt milk, they say, unless that particular bottle was earmarked for the Indy 500 winner, and it had been fumbled over in a brazen attempt to cheat the system. Three top Team Penske executives — Tim Cindric, Ron Ruzewski and Kyle Moyer — have paid the price with their roles, setting up an unmissable Indy 500.

2025 Indy 500 live stream, date, time, channels The Indy 500 live stream takes place on Sunday, May 25.

► Time: 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 a.m. AEST (Monday)

An inspection ahead of Top 12 Qualifying last Sunday found that the seams of the attenuator component in both Josef Newgarden's and Will Power's cars had been filled in, when the rules expressly forbid them from being modified. Newgarden and Power will line up in 32nd and 33rd.

The scandal makes for an awkward weekend for Roger Penske, owner of Team Penske, IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, especially as this is the second major controversy to engulf the team over the past year, after push-to-pass-gate led to then-reigning champion Newgarden's disqualification last April.

On top of that, Russian-Israeli rookie Robert Shwartzman took pole position for Prema Racing, with Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren) lining up in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

O'Ward arrives as favorite and Shwartzman will need something special if he is to hold off the Mexican sensation.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in the U.S.

For the first time ever, FOX is showing the Indy 500 in 2025.

If you don't have the channel on cable, try a cord-cutting TV service like Sling TV. The Sling Blue plan carries FOX and starts at $45.99, though you'll get $10 off your first month.

How to watch Indy 500 online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race on your subscriptions?

Where to watch Indy 500 live streams in Canada

Indy 500 is live on TSN 4, TSN 5 and TSN Plus in Canada.

The streaming service has access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Indy 500 live streams using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is showing the Indy 500 in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The race will be shown on Sky Sports F1.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 and if you're a big motor racing fan you can catch the Monaco Grand Prix (5:45 p.m. BST) just beforehand on the same channel.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Indy 500 live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Indy 500 live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Indy 500 live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable AU$27 per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home – our favorite is NordVPN.

Indianapolis 500 starting grid 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Grid Position Number Driver Odds 1 83 Robert Shwartzman 14/1 2 75 Takuma Sato 9/1 3 5 Pato O'Ward 5/1 4 9 Scott Dixon 17/2 5 60 Felix Rosenqvist 14/1 6 10 Alex Palou 11/2 7 4 David Malukas 20/1 8 7 Christian Lundgaard 22/1 9 28 Marcus Ericsson 28/1 10 3 Scott McLaughlin 17/2 11 76 Conor Daly 33/1 12 20 Alexander Rossi 28/1 13 8 Kyffin Simpson 150/1 14 33 Ed Carpenter 66/1 15 14 Santino Ferrucci 28/1 16 30 Devlin DeFrancesco 275/1 17 77 Sting Ray Robb 100/1 18 21 Christian Rasmussen 100/1 19 17 Kyle Larson 14/1 20 45 Louis Foster 80/1 21 90 Callum Ilott 150/1 22 06 Helio Castroneves 28/1 23 27 Kyle Kirkwood 28/1 24 6 Nolan Siegel 80/1 25 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay 66/1 26 24 Jack Harvey 200/1 27 26 Colton Herta 22/1 28 15 Graham Rahal 66/1 29 98 Marco Andretti 100/1 30 66 Marcus Armstrong 80/1 31 18 Rinus Veekay 100/1 32 2 Josef Newgarden 9/1 33 12 Will Power 28/1

