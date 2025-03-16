How to watch Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals: live stream tennis online

Don’t miss the showpiece finals as Sabalenka plays Andreeva and Draper takes on Rune

Jack Draper in action at Indian Wells 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill)
After two weeks of intense action, we’re down to the final four players. In the women’s final, world number one Aryna Sabalenka takes on teen sensation Mirra Andreeva before British ace Jack Draper faces a resurgent Holger Rune in the men’s final.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2025 Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals from anywhere with a VPN.

Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals live streams: TV schedule, dates

Date: Today (March 16)
Start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. AEDT
• U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo
• UK — Sky Sports
• AUS — beIN Sports (7-day trial)
• Watch anywhereTry NordVPN 100% risk free

Russian ace Andreeva is currently the form player on the WTA Tour and now has the chance to win her second straight tournament. The 17-year-old became the youngest winner of a WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai last month and reached the final with a stunning 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 win over second seed Iga Swiatek in the last four.

Andreeva will now play top seed Sabelanka in the final after the Belarusian avenged her Australian Open final defeat by Madison Keys with a brutal 6-0, 6-1 victory. The two have met on five occasions, with Sabalenka boasting a 4-1 record against the teenager.

In the men’s final, Draper will play in the biggest match of his career after stunning defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals. The 23-year-old secured a 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 win over the Spaniard and will now be inside the world’s top 10 for the first time.

Standing in the Brit’s way is Rune who reached the fourth Masters final of his career with a comfortable 7-5, 6-4 victory over Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev. The Dane has only played Draper once before, securing a straight set victory last year in Cincinnati.

You won’t want to miss any of the action so read on for all of the TV and streaming details and how you can watch the Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals from anywhere.

Watch the 2025 Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Indian Wells live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Image
Exclusive deal

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to beIN sports or another service and watch Indian Wells.

How to watch the 2025 Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals online in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2025 Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

50% discount

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch the Tennis Channel. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.

How to watch 2025 Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals live streams in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from Indian Wells in the UK, including the men’s and women’s finals, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2025 Indian Wells tournament live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals live streams in Australia

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every Indian Wells match, including the men’s and women’s finals, on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

