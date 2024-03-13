F1 British Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The 2024 British Grand Prix is arguably the jewel in Formula 1's crown. Upwards of 480,000 F1 fans will descend on the historic Silverstone circuit to see Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris take on Maggots and Becketts – two of the most unforgiving corners in motor racing.

We'll explain in this article how to watch British Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 British Grand Prix?

The 2024 British GP takes place on Sunday, July 7 at 10 a.m. / 3 p.m. GMT. That's 3 p.m. local time at Silverstone.

How to watch British Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 British Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself on ESPN 2.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

British Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch British Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — Channel 4 (U.K.) / ORF (Aut) / RTL (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)



U.K. — Sky Sports or Now





— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo





— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

British Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 British Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 12:30 a.m. 7:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m. 11:30 p.m. Practice 2 4 p.m. 11 a.m. / 8 a.m. 3 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 11:30 p.m. 6:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m. 10:30 p.m. Qualifying 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 2 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 2 a.m. (Mon)

What time is the British Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 British Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in England on Sunday, July 7. Here are the 2024 British Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

7 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

8 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

9 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

10 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

10 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

12 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

3 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

4 p.m. CET – Central Europe

5 p.m. SAST – South Africa

7 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

8.30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

10 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

11 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

2 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Mon, Jul. 8)

(Mon, Jul. 8) 4 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon, Jul. 8)

British Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: Antoine266 / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Silverstone_Circuit_2020.png)

The 2024 British Grand Prix takes place over 52 laps of the 5.891-kilometre Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, July 7.

One of the iconic racing circuits in the world, Silverstone has enjoyed a spot on the Formula 1 calendar - not to mention a place in the heart of motorsport fans – for over 70 years.

Located at the border of Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire, Silverstone is known for its rich racing history and festival-like atmosphere.

The track is comprised of 18 bends including classic corners such as Luffield, Stowe and Abbey. Hometown hero Lewis Hamilton, winner of the British Grand Prix a record eight times, has a straight named in his honor.

The British Grand Prix starts at 3 p.m. local time and the unpredictable British weather often plays a part in the outcome of the race. Lewis Hamilton famously put on a wet-weather masterclass in 2008, winning the race by over a minute in the McLaren.

British Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the British Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 British GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix follows the British GP two weeks later on Sunday, July 21.

Who won the 2023 British Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 British GP, finishing with a time of 1:25:16.938. Lando Norris defeated Lewis Hamilton for second.

What is the lap record at the British Grand Prix? Dutch driver Max Verstappen set the fastest lap time for the current Silverstone Circuit configuration at the 2020 British Grand Prix. Driving in the Red Bull, he posted a time of 1:27.097.

British Grand Prix winners British driver Sir Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most British Grand Prix wins with eight (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021). Britain's Jim Clark and France's Alain Prost have both the British GP five times. Nigel Mansell has four wins, while Jack Brabham, Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher have three apiece. Sir Stirling Moss became the first British driver to win the British Grand Prix in 1955. It was double celebration as the victory secured his first World Championship title.

