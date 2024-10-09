England vs Greece live stream: How to watch UEFA Nations League game online

Thursday's England vs Greece live stream could see Lee Carsley become the first Three Lions coach to win their first three games without conceding, but what's flown under the radar is the impact of fellow newbie Ivan Jovanovic, who's steered 'The Pirate Ship' to the top of Nations League Group B2.

You can watch England vs Greece from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

England vs Greece live stream, Date, Time, Channels The England vs Greece live stream takes place on Thursday, October 10.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Oct. 11)

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• USA — Watch on FS2 via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Just like his counterpart, Jovanovic is two games into his tenure and nobody imagined he'd start as well as this. Security was the name of the game following promotion from League B, but after thumping wins over Finland and the Republic of Ireland, Greece currently occupy the sole automatic ticket to League A.

And now the bad news. Three of Greece's five Nations League goals were scored by Fotis Ioannidis, who picked up an injury on Sunday. in his absence, Jovanovic will be heavily reliant on Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis and captain Tasos Bakasetas.

With Harry Kane working his way back to full fitness after a pair of injuries, Carsley has an exciting selection dilemma. Ivan Toney's Saudi Arabia move had cleared the path for Ollie Watkins, but the Aston Villa man has started the season in unconvincing fashion, and – seven years after his first cap – Dominic Solanke has an opportunity.

Read on to find out how to watch England vs Greece live streams where you are.

How to watch England vs Greece in the U.K. for FREE

If you live in the U.K., you can watch this UEFA Nations League game without spending a penny. That's because England vs Greece will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be televised on ITV1 with an online stream available on ITVX, so you can watch every dramatic moment without paying a subscription or box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the England vs Greece live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Greece from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch England vs Greece live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service that's showing the soccer and watch England vs Greece as normal.

How to watch England vs Greece in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch England vs Greece on FOX Sports 2 or the Fox Sports website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling), FS1 and FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, FS1, FS2 plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Greece live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Greece in Canada

Canadians can watch England vs Greece, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

After a recent price rise, DAZN now costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or $299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch England vs Greece in Australia

Aussies can watch the England vs Greece game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all UEFA Nations League games in the current cycle (as well as all Premier League live streams).

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs Greece in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an England vs Greece live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 2 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

