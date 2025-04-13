Clippers vs Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA game online, TV channel, start time

The Clippers vs Warriors live stream isn't just the standout game of the final day of the NBA regular season; it could have major playoff repercussions too, with six teams in the hunt for four automatic playoff spots — you can watch Clippers vs Warriors live from anywhere with a VPN.

As we approach the season finale, there's next to nothing separating the No.3 Lakers, No.4 Nuggets, No.5 Clippers, No.6 Warriors, No.7 Grizzlies and No.8 Timberwolves. While both Los Angeles and Golden State are in the frame right now, the destinies of all of those teams are so intertwined that either of them could fall away into the Play-In scrap at a moment's notice.

To complicate matters even further, that might not necessarily be a disastrous outcome. As things stand, the No.6 seed would meet the Lakers in the first round of the postseason, whereas the winner of the Play-In would get the Rockets. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.

The Clippers and Warriors are two of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, with Kawhi Leonard firmly in his groove after his long-awaited return from injury, and Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler forming a box-office double act.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the hoops action with our how to watch NBA live streams guide.

How to watch Clippers vs Warriors live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Clippers vs Warriors game is being shown on ESPN and ESPN3.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get both of those TV channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN and ESPN3 in its Orange plan, which costs $45.99/month, but you'll get your first month half-price.

It also carries TNT, which is another of the main NBA broadcasters this season, while you can add NBA TV via the $11 per month Sports Extra add on.

You can get ESPN, ESPN3 and TNT on the Sling TV Orange plan. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

How to watch Clippers vs Warriors live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Clippers vs Warriors live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for NBA fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Clippers vs Warriors live streams in the U.K.

The Clippers vs Warriors game is being shown on TNT Sports 3 in the U.K.

You can get TNT through your TV package, or via the Discovery Plus streaming service. To get TNT you'll need the Premium package, which costs £30.99/month but will also give you Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, motorsports, tennis, cycling, snooker and more.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Clippers vs Warriors live streams in Australia

NBA fans in Australia will find Clippers vs Warriors live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Clippers vs Warriors game, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

Plus there's a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

Can I watch Clippers vs Warriors live streams in Canada?

TSN+ and Sportsnet share the NBA rights in Canada, but the Clippers vs Warriors game appears to have somehow slipped through the cracks.

That means you'll need an NBA League Pass subscription in order to tune in. Plans start at CA$19.99 per month or CA$72.99 per season.

If you're on holiday in Canada from the U.S., U.K. or Australia, one of the best VPN services will help you tap into your home coverage. We recommend NordVPN.

