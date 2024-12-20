Clemson vs Texas college football livestream: How to watch College Football Playoff first round game online from anywhere

The Clemson vs. Texas College Football Playoff first round game livestream is one of the first College Football Playoff games of the 2024 college football season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Clemson vs Texas College Football Playoff first round game livestream, date, time and channels The Clemson vs. Texas College Football Playoff first round game livestream is on Sat. Dec. 21

► Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 22)

• U.S. — Watch on TNT via Sling or Fubo or stream it on Max

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The College Football Playoff kickoff weekend brings us a marquee matchup between ACC champion Clemson and SEC runner-up Texas. The winner of this contest will advance to the second round of the newly expanded College Football Playoffs, so there's no room for error.

Unfortunately for Texas, they know this all too well. They head into this weekend fresh off a devastating loss in the SEC Championship game to Georgia that would have secured them a first round bye. Expectations for the Longhorns were high heading into this season, with the team receiving a pre-season rank of No. 4 overall from the Associated Press, but they've struggled against top opposition. It will be up to quarterback Quinn Ewers to help keep Texas in the hunt for a title at home this weekend.

Meanwhile, Clemson heads into Austin, Texas this weekend looking to prove their ACC Championship was no fluke. They're riding a hot streak at the moment too, thanks in no small part to quarterback Cade Klubnik. The Tigers finished the season winning four of their last five games, including a 34-31 win over SMU last weekend in the ACC Championship Game. Can Clemson keep their momentum alive, or will Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns reign supreme at home this weekend? Tune into the livestream to find out.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $46/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $46 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $61 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Clemson vs. Texas College Football Playoff first round game livestream.

In the U.S., the Clemson vs. Texas College Football Playoff first round game livestream is on TNT. Unfortunately, that means it isn't available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $46 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including TNT. You can also opt for Sling Blue, starting at just $46 a month. Just be sure to check that TNT is available in your zip code before signing up.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

If you prefer to use a streaming service instead of a cable alternative, you can also stream this game with Max.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. However, since the Clemson vs. Texas College Football Playoff first round game livestream is on TNT, you cannot watch it for free with an antenna.

U.K. fans can watch the Clemson vs. Texas College Football Playoff first round game livestream on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports Mix at 9 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Dec 21.

If you want this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the Clemson vs. Texas College Football Playoff first round game livestream abroad.

In Australia, the Clemson vs. Texas College Football Playoff first round game livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL live streams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff games this season through its ESPN deal.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

If you're in Canada, the Clemson vs. Texas College Football Playoff first round game livestream will be on TSN2. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.