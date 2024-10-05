Chelsea vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Nottm Forest live stream sees Enzo Maresca's men aiming to stay in touch with the top of the EPL table — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Chelsea vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place Sunday (Oct. 6)

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Chelsea fans are hopeful that their team has turned a corner. Three wins in a row in the EPL have lifted the Blues from mid-table up to fourth. Enzo Maresca's men has waded through his bloated squad to pick out a first-choice starting XI, and Chelsea are all the better for it.

Nottm Forest have been performing well away from home, collecting seven points from a possible nine from trips to Southampton, Liverpool and Brighton. Chelsea's defense is not yet as watertight as Maresca would like, so Forest are likely to cause the hosts one or two problems on the counter-attack. Breaking forward at speed will be a key part of their game plan.

Yet even if they do concede, Chelsea should have enough attacking quality to make it four league wins in a row. After his incredible four-goal haul against Brighton last time out, Cole Palmer will once again be key.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Chelsea vs Nottm Forest from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Chelsea vs Nottm Forest live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Chelsea vs Nottm Forest and watch the game.

Watch Chelsea vs Nottm Forest in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Nottm Forest live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Chelsea vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Chelsea vs Nottm Forest in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Chelsea vs Nottm Forest live stream in the United Kingdom as it's a 'black out' game.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottm Forest in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Chelsea vs Nottm Forest in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Nottm Forest game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Chelsea vs Nottm Forest in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Chelsea vs Nottm Forest live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

