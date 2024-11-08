Brighton vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brighton vs Man City live stream is another difficult fixture for the reigning champions, who have lost three in a row. They need to bounce back — here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brighton vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brighton vs Man City live stream takes place on Saturday, November 9

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After their defeat to Spurs in the Carabao Cup, Pep Guardiola’s side lost to Bournemouth in the league and were thrashed 4-1 by Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. They simply don’t look like the all-conquering unit of recent years, and Rodri’s absence in midfield is clearly having a huge impact. A trip to the Amex is hardly the easy fixture they need to get things going again, although they did win 4-0 on their last trip back in April.

The Seagulls have had a pretty good start to the season and head into the weekend in the top half of the table, despite losing to Liverpool last time out. Joao Pedro, Yankuba Minteh and Matt O'Riley, who is yet to feature since joining from Celtic in the summer, could all be available to boss Fabian Hürzeler in some capacity.

Tune in to find out who gets the crucial points as head towards another international break. Plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Brighton vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Brighton vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Brighton vs Man City as normal.

How to watch Brighton vs Man City in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Brighton vs Man City live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Brighton vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Brighton vs Man City in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is hosting the Brighton vs Man City live stream in the U.K. at 5:30 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Brighton vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Brighton vs Man City in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brighton vs Man City in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brighton vs Man City in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brighton vs Man City live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 6:30 a.m. NZDT early on Sunday morning.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide