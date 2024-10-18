Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream serves up a fixture that almost always produces a surfeit of goals — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Saturday (Oct 19).

► Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling TV or Fubo / Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Mikel Arteta's men are sitting pretty in third, but their performances have been anything but. Arsenal's trademark sense of doom has been a fixture of their most recent five-game stretch, which featured the defensive masterclass against Man City, and a pair of frenzied last-gasp comebacks at home to Premier League new boys Leicester and Southampton. Arteta can call on one of the league's deepest pools of attacking talent, and needs to get more out of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino.

Losing Dominic Solanke to Spurs on the eve of the campaign was always going to take some getting over, but signs are positive already. Bournemouth's xG (Expected Goals) is one of the highest in the league, which is scant consolation for fans frustrated at their profligacy, though it does hint at an impending ketchup bottle avalanche. With Evanilson still finding his feet, Antoine Semenyo has been exceptional.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, and make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

NordVPN

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream on NBC, which comes with most cable TV packages (check local listings to see if it's available in your market) and can often be viewed with the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, NBC is in the channel line-ups of a good few services for cord-cutters. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV..

Sling TV is the best value cable replacement of the lot from just $40/month and half price for your first month. Its Blue plan includes local NBC channels in a number of territories (double check that yours is included before you buy). Fubo is another great option, with over 150 channels. Plans are pricier, starting from $79.99/month, but you can see what all the fuss is about with a 7-day free trial.

You also have the option to watch on the network's Peacock streaming service. Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, or $13.99/month if you'd prefer to ditch the ads. Alternatively, you can get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K. at 5:30 p.m. in the evening local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It usually costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229. But right now you can sign up to the monthly plan for half price — just $12.50.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bournemouth vs Arsenal live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 5:30 a.m. NZDT early on Sunday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services

