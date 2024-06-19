"Deadliest Catch" is back for its landmark 20th season as the world's toughest fishermen/women continue to face life-threatening stakes on the Bering Sea. The pioneering series sets the benchmark for unscripted television, from its stunning cinematography to its authentic and endearing characters.

Brand new episodes of "Deadliest Catch" will go out every Tuesday in the U.S. and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN .

"Deadliest Catch" season 20 premiered on Tuesday, June 11. Episodes now air weekly at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

In season 20 of the docu-drama, the Red King Crab fishery has finally reopened, igniting a derby-style race between some of the show’s most seasoned captains, even luring Johnathan Hillstrand out of retirement with its promise of a huge payday.

Meanwhile, following the loss of the "Saga", Jake Anderson has been forced aboard the "Northwestern" and back under the captaincy of his former mentor, Sig Hansen.

On the other end of the fortune scale, Steve "Harley" Davidson and Jack Bunnell have enjoyed an upgrade, as they took the helm of the 126-foot "Pacific Mariner". It is "Wild" Bill Wichrowski for whom things look most troubling though, as after his bombshell cancer diagnosis last season, the captain is juggling his health and the livelihood of both himself and crew.

Sophia "Bob" Nielsen and Jacob Hutchins are both out to prove themselves this season, while Keith Colburn faced a potentially disastrous deck fire. Oh, and all the season 20 drama is playing out against the backdrop of rare weather patterns that are intensifying the already deadly winter storms.

After twenty-years, the seas are as rough as ever for our captains, so read on, as we explain how to watch "Deadliest Catch" season 20 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Deadliest Catch' season 20 in the U.S.

In the U.S., the historic twentieth season of "Deadliest Catch" premiered on Discovery at Tuesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes now air in the same slot weekly.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Discovery on a live TV service, like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, one of the best cable TV alternatives.

Episodes will also be available on Discovery Plus after broadcast.

Watch 'Deadliest Catch' S20 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Deadliest Catch" on your usual subscription?

Watch 'Deadliest Catch' season 20 in the U.K.

"Deadliest Catch" season 20 is available to watch on Discovery Plus in the U.K., with episodes dropping on Wednesdays.

Watch 'Deadliest Catch' season 20 in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch "Deadliest Catch" season 20 alongside their U.S. neighbors on Discovery at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, or stream the same day via Discovery Plus. Discovery Plus plans start from CA$5.99.

Subscribers to the Discovery TV package can also stream via the CTV app.

Watch 'Deadliest Catch' season 20 in Australia

Binge is the home of "Deadliest Catch" in Australia, including season 20. There's no confirmed release date just yet, but based on previous seasons, it won't be too far behind its U.S. debut.

Binge pricing plans start at AU$10 after a 7-day free trial.

What you need to know about 'Deadliest Catch' season 20

'Deadliest Catch' season 20 episode schedule

While it hasn't been confirmed how many episodes season 20 will consist of, recent seasons have had around 20-23 episodes, so we'd expect something similar for the latest outing. Here's what we know for now:

Episode 1: "King Crab Derby" — Tuesday, June 11

— Tuesday, June 11 Episode 2: "Bering Sea Gut Check" — Tuesday, June 18

— Tuesday, June 18 Episode 3: "A Titan Among Men" — Tuesday, June 25

— Tuesday, June 25 Episode 4: "Lights Out!" — Tuesday, July 2

'Deadliest Catch' season 20 sneak peek

What can we expect from 'Deadliest Catch' season 20? Howard Lee (President of Discovery Networks): ""Deadliest Catch" is the gold standard for unscripted series', paving the way for an entire genre of television that highlights everyday working heroes. Audiences have grown with our captains and their families, respecting their unwavering determination, and experiencing the struggles and successes with them. This season is a celebration of their epic stories and the first page of their next chapter."

Who are the 'Deadliest Catch' season 20 captains? Johnathan Hillstrand F/V Time Bandit

F/V Time Bandit Sig Hansen F/V Northwestern

F/V Northwestern Jake Anderson F/V Titan Explorer

F/V Titan Explorer Sophia "Bob" Nielsen F/V Seabrooke

F/V Seabrooke Keith Colburn F/V Wizard

F/V Wizard Jack Bunnell & Steve "Harley" Davidson F/V Pacific Mariner

F/V Pacific Mariner Rick Shelford F/V Aleutian Lady

F/V Aleutian Lady "Wild" Bill Wichrowski F/V Summer Bay

Where is 'Deadliest Catch' filmed? The "Deadliest Catch" fishing fleet is based out of the Aleutian Islands port of Dutch Harbor, Alaska. The cameras follow the action aboard vessels as they fish in icy waters of the Bering Sea.

