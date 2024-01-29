Binge prices in Australia: plans, costs and value compared in 2024

Although Aussies can’t subscribe to Max for their fix of HBO shows, we do have the next best thing in Binge. This homegrown streamer officially launched mid-Covid lockdown as a part of Streamotion (aka the Foxtel Group) in May 2020, and has since become known as the best way to watch the US giant’s new releases and older classic shows.

With the cost of living crisis still under way, some Aussies might be thinking of ditching Binge in favour of cutting monthly costs, or a different streaming service entirely. And, with recent price hikes across a number of services, you may not be sure how much Binge will cost you this month or over the year.

For that reason, we’ve compiled a thorough guide on Binge, what’s included in its monthly plans and more below. And if you’re interested in price comparisons across streaming services available in Australia or the best streaming services in Australia are, we’ve got you covered too.

Binge Australia plans and prices

(Image credit: Binge)

Binge currently offers three monthly subscription plans at different price points:

Basic | AU$10

Standard | AU$18

Premium | AU$22

Starting at AU$10 p/m for a Basic plan, Binge offers a two-week free trial for new users, which you can cancel at any time.

Basic

Similar to Stan's Basic offering, with Binge’s basic plan you can stream in HD on one screen at a time. According to the platform, this plan is ad-supported, with ads clocking in up to five minutes every hour.

Standard and Premium

This mid-level plan will cost you AU$18 p/m for two screens at the same time and 4K/HDR viewing without ads. The only difference between Binge's Standard and Premium plan is the extra $4 p/m and two additional screens.

Thinking of cancelling Binge this month? Here's what we recommend instead. January is a good month for Apple TV Plus, led by the streaming arrival of Killers of the Flower Moon, and the new WWII series Masters of the Air, along with the British crime drama Criminal Record. Additionally, subscribers can look forward to more new episodes of For All Mankind and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

How to pick the right plan for your needs

(Image credit: Streamotion)

With most streaming services — Binge included — plan prices tend to revolve around the number of screens and streaming resolution on offer. Obviously, there are other factors that may go into this, like catalogue access and non-streaming benefits, but for the most part it comes down to this: more screens = higher subscription costs.

Binge’s prices very much reflect this, with each plan based around screens and resolution. The key difference is the inclusion of ads on Binge’s cheapest plan, which could detract some away from the basic offering.

The basic plan could be a great choice for a smaller household or single user, with one device to stream the service on (e.g. a smart TV or laptop) and you don’t mind watching an ad or two every 30 minutes. However, if you want more flexibility between screens (and no ads), then you may be better off investing in the standard plan.

We wouldn’t necessarily recommend the Premium plan unless you require two additional screens. We feel the standard plan would suit larger households with multiple devices and you can set up user profiles to differentiate between kids and grown-up content. Also, there’s no difference in audio or streaming quality between the standard and premium plans, so you might be better off saving your extra dollars every month.

Are there ways to save on subscription costs?

(Image credit: Binge)

At the time of publishing, there’s no way to save on Binge subscription costs. However, the platform does offer a 14-day free trial for new customers, so you can give it a go and see if it’s worth your money.

Binge does have a current offer with Qantas Frequent Flyer that gives you 1000 Qantas points if you sign up to Binge using your associated frequent flyer email address via the link on the airline’s website.

If you’re an Optus customer you have the option to get a Binge subscription through select home internet or mobile phone plans, so you may be able to maximise savings by bundling your services.

How does Binge pricing compare to other streaming services?

(Image credit: HBO)

While much of Binge's content is available on Netflix and Foxtel Now, Binge is cheaper when compared to Foxtel’s essentials plan at AU$25 p/m.

In terms of content, Binge offers Aussie access to the US TV giant HBO's biggest shows, including the Jodie Foster-starring True Detective: Night Country, GoT prequel House of the Dragon, the chaotic but aesthetic teen drama Euphoria, Succession and Jennifer Coolidge’s comeback, The White Lotus. Beyond that, Binge does offer a wide array of classic HBO shows like The Sopranos, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones.

In terms of movies, Binge does have a smattering of new releases such as the tantalising Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the role-play in real life film of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4. It’s also worth mentioning that the platform has some interesting Hallmark-worthy Holiday films on offer — and dare I say — could compete with Netflix if “Cheesy Christmas” was a streaming category. Some of these titles include Saving Christmas Spirit, Christmas on Repeat and — my favourite concept — A Royal Corgi Christmas.

It also gives viewers access to an extensive catalogue of reality TV, such as Below Deck, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell's Kitchen and the Real Housewives franchises. It’s also home to those guilty-pleasure TLC shows like Stacey and Darcey, 90-Day Fiance and Dr Pimple Popper (which is grossly satisfying).

Have Binge prices increased over time?

This homegrown streaming platform was one of the services that introduced ad-supported plans and price hikes last year. As of October 2023, its standard subscription increased by AU$4 to AU$18 p/m, and its premium plan rose by AU$4 to AU$22 p/m.

The platform first upped its prices in 2022, just two years after its first launch. Originally, a standard plan in 2020 would have set you back a mere AU$14 per month, and a premium plan would have cost just AU$18 per month. These current hikes total a 22% increase for standard and 18% for premium in the past two years alone.

Meanwhile, the basic plan remains unchanged since 2020 at AU$10 p/m.

Is a Binge subscription worth it?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

If you’ve gotten this far, you’re probably still thinking about whether a Binge subscription is worth your time and money. Here’s where we step in and give you some advice.

With a steady stream of HBO originals and an expansive content library, we would consider staying subscribed to Binge year round. However, we know that Binge’s catalogue may not be for everyone, but if you’re interested in what it has to offer, we’d suggest giving the free trial a go.

It’s worth mentioning that a lot of Binge’s content can be found elsewhere — namely on Foxtel Now and Netflix — so if you can find what you’re looking for on a platform you already subscribe to, then it may not be necessary to sign up.