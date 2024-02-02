New on Paramount Plus in February 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch
Every new Paramount Plus show and movie you should check out this month
It's officially been one month since Paramount Plus completed its merger with Showtime, and now that we've already entered February (if you can believe it), we've got an even larger selection of TV shows and movies to wade through post-merger. As you may recall, now Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can watch new and old Showtime hits like "Yellowjackets" and "Dexter."
But TV shows and films aren't the only reason you'll want to have a Paramount Plus subscription right now. The new on Paramount Plus list this month includes the biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl 2024, as well as season 2 of the live-action adaptation of popular video game series "Halo."
Also new on Paramount Plus this month is the platform's debut of its original animated feature film "The Tiger's Apprentice" as well as the streaming premiere of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Check out everything that's new on Paramount Plus in February 2024 below.
New on Paramount Plus in January 2024: Top picks
'The Tiger's Apprentice'
Tom Lee's (Brandon Soo Hoo) life in San Francisco's Chinatown takes an extraordinary turn when he learns his eccentric grandmother is the guardian of a mythical phoenix egg. Thrust into a world of ancient magic after his grandmother's mysterious death, Tom reluctantly becomes the apprentice of Mr. Hu (Henry Golding), a wise and mystical tiger.
Together with a diverse group of creatures embodying the Chinese zodiac, each possessing unique human and animal traits, Tom embarks on a journey to reunite the divided Zodiac animal warriors and become the new protector of his grandmother's egg.
Premieres February 2 on Paramount Plus
'Halo' season 2
The live-action adaptation of the "Halo" video game series returns, with Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) and his team of Spartans confronting the escalating alien menace known as the Covenant. Following a strange encounter on a remote world, John is haunted by a premonition of war, leading him to throw convention to the wind in his quest for the truth.
As tensions mount across the galaxy, he sets off on a dangerous mission to uncover the secret of the ring-shaped Halo, an artifact that could either be humanity's savior or herald its doom. In this chapter, alliances are tested and destinies intertwined, as the very fate of humanity hangs in the balance.
Premieres February 8 on Paramount Plus
Super Bowl LVIII
The Big Game, as you will, is coming, and you're going to want to make some time to watch the sparks fly at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada this year as your favorite football teams go head to head in a battle for supremacy in front of the entire world.
Take some time out to groove along with Usher during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, and don't forget to check out all the commercials, which always bring down the house sometimes even harder than the actual plays themselves. Whether you're into sports or just the spectacle, you won't want to miss this event.
Premieres February 11 on Paramount Plus
Everything new on Paramount Plus in February 2024
* Title is available to Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers
** Available via live CBS feed
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS
2/1: A Bloody Lucky Day premiere
A down-on-his-luck taxi driver has an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare.
2/2: Kokomo City*
The lives of four Black trans sex workers confront the dichotomy between the Black community and themselves in this intimate documentary.
2/2: Past Lives*
In this Academy Award® nominated film, Nora and Hae Sung—two deeply connected childhood friends—are parted after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Decades later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront destiny, love and the choices that make a life.
2/2: The Tiger's Apprentice
The life of Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians.
2/4: The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards**
It’s music’s biggest night! Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can livestream the GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah and featuring powerful performances from Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Travis Scott and more.
2/6: #Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders premiere
In this docuseries, TikTok true-crime sleuths sift through clues, explore leads and try to unravel the brutal murders of four students at the University of Idaho.
2/8: Halo Season 2 premiere
With the galaxy on the brink of destruction, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant.
2/21: The Family Stallone Season 2 premiere
There's no place like Stallone. Season 2 of the reality series follows Sly, Jennifer and their daughters as they leave Los Angeles.
2/27: As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial
This eye-opening documentary follows Bronx rap artist Kemba as he explores the growing weaponization of rap lyrics in America's criminal justice system and abroad.
LIBRARY SHOWS
February 7
Bar Rescue (Season 8)
Behind The Music (Season 2)
Danger Force (Season 2)
Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1)
MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3
The Love Experiment (Season 1)
February 9
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)**
February 11
Tracker (Season 1)**
February 12
Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5)**
NCIS (Season 21)**
NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3)**
The Neighborhood (Season 6)**
February 13
FBI (Season 6)**
FBI: International (Season 3)**
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5)**
February 14
The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3)
February 15
Ghosts (Season 3)**
So Help Me Todd (Season 2)**
Young Sheldon (Season 7)**
February 16
100 Days to Indy (Season 1)
Blue Bloods (Season 14)**
Fire Country (Season 2)**
S.W.A.T. (Season 7)**
February 18
CSI: Vegas (Season 3)**
The Equalizer (Season 4)**
February 21
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)
Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)
February 28
Air Disasters (Seasons 18-19)
Survivor (Season 46)**
February 29
Elsbeth (Season 1)**
LIBRARY MOVIES
February 1
12 Years a Slave
23 Walks
A River Runs Through It*
A Thousand Words*
A Walk on the Moon
Agent Revelation
Alfie (1966)
Alfie (2004)
All Styles
American Hangman
An Unfinished Life
Animal Kingdom
Another Kind of Wedding
Arrivederci, Baby!
Barefoot in the Park
Bangkok Dangerous*
Beastly
Beautiful Girls
Benefit of the Doubt
Birthday Girl
Bounce
Bound
Boys and Girls
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Brown Girl Begins
Captive
Carolina
Case 39
Chicago
Chocolate City
Clue
Cold Brook
Cold in July*
Colewell
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind*
Daniel*
Dead Water
Dirty Dancing*
Dirty Pretty Things*
Don't Look Now*
Downeast
Drillbit Taylor*
Echo in the Canyon
Ella Enchanted
Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)
Enduring Love
Enough Said*
Extraordinary Measures
Fade to Black
Fancy Pants
Foxfire
Freedom Writers
Freedom's Path
French Postcards
Fresh
Friedkin Uncut
Friends with Benefits
Fully Realized Humans
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Game 6
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
God's Pocket*
Hamlet (2004)
Hands Up
Harlem Nights
Harold and Maude
Hell or High Water
Hellion*
Home for the Holidays
Hoop Dreams
In & Out
It Started In Naples
International Falls
Interview With the Vampire
Italian for Beginners
Jersey Girl
Just a Kiss
KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible*
Kinky Boots (2006)
Labor Day
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Like Water for Chocolate
Lincoln
Love Jones
Love Spreads
Love Story
Lucky Them*
Magnolia
Maid in Manhattan
Malena
Margot at the Wedding
Mindhunters*
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
Murder On The Orient Express* (1974)
Muriel’s Wedding
Night Falls On Manhattan*
No Country for Old Men
No Strings Attached
Once Upon A Time In The West*
Passion Play: Russell Westbrook*
Perfect Sense
Phil
Premature*
Project Ithaca
Red Tails
Rhapsody of Love
Risky Business
Roman Holiday
Romeo and Juliet*
Run with the Hunted
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Savage
Save the Last Dance
Shaft (2000)
Shuttlecock: Director's Cut
Sidewalks of New York
Sirens
Slow Burn*
Sound of Violence
Sunset Boulevard
Superpower*
Superstar
Swingers
The Appearance
The Cider House Rules
The Fighting Temptations
The First Nudie Musical
The Get Together
The Good Girl*
The Great Gatsby (1974)
The Harder They Come
The Help
The Honeymooners
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Ledge
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Long Shadow
The Love Guru
The Loved Ones
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Ramen Girl
The Romantics
The Secret Life of Bees
The Sunlit Night
The Weather Man
The Wrong Todd
Tigerland
Tone-Deaf
Trading Places
True Grit (1969)
Urban Cowboy
Vampire in Brooklyn
Virtuosity*
Walkaway Joe
We Own the Night
We Were Soldiers
What Breaks the Ice*
What Women Want
When a Stranger Calls
When We Were Kings
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Why Stop Now
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet*
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Wish You Were Here
Your Sister's Sister
Zodiac
February 10
Pixie*
February 11
The Last Voyage of the Demeter*
February 23
End of Watch*
SPORTS
2/2-2/3: AFC Asian Cup Quarterfinals
2/3: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wichita State @ Memphis*
2/3-2/4: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
2/4: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue @ Wisconsin*
2/4: Serie A – Inter vs. Juventus
2/6-2/7: AFC Asian Cup Semifinals
2/8: NFL Honors*
2/9: Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2024*
2/10: Serie A – Roma vs. Inter
2/10: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois@ Michigan State*
2/10: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Gonzaga @ Kentucky*
2/10: The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary*
2/10: AFC Asian Cup Final
2/11: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
2/11: YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE! The Show That Changed Sports Television Forever*
2/11: Super Bowl LVIII
2/13: UEFA Champions League – Copenhagen vs. Manchester City
2/13: UEFA Champions League – RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid
2/14: UEFA Champions League – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Sociedad
2/14: UEFA Champions League – Lazio vs. Bayern Munich
2/15: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
2/16: Barclays Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Manchester City
2/17: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Texas @ Houston*
2/17-2/18: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
2/18: Professional Bull Riders – Los Angeles*
2/18: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue @ Ohio State*
2/20: Concacaf W Gold Cup – U.S. Women’s National Team vs. TBD
2/20: UEFA Champions League – Inter vs. Atlético Madrid
2/20: UEFA Champions League – PSV vs. Borussia Dortmund
2/21: UEFA Champions League – Napoli vs. Barcelona
2/21: UEFA Champions League – Porto vs. Arsenal
2/15: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League
2/23: Concacaf W Gold Cup – U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Argentina
2/24: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Houston @ Baylor*
2/24: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Washington @ Arizona*
2/24: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky*
2/25: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton @ St. John’s*
2/25: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue @ Michigan*
2/25: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State @ Michigan State*
2/26: Concacaf W Gold Cup – U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Mexico
Throughout February: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout February: Concacaf W Gold Cup competition
Throughout February: AFC Men’s Asian Cup competition
Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout February: UEFA Champions League competition
Throughout February: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
Throughout February: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
More From Tom's Guide
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.