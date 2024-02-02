New on Paramount Plus in February 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It's officially been one month since Paramount Plus completed its merger with Showtime, and now that we've already entered February (if you can believe it), we've got an even larger selection of TV shows and movies to wade through post-merger. As you may recall, now Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can watch new and old Showtime hits like "Yellowjackets" and "Dexter."

But TV shows and films aren't the only reason you'll want to have a Paramount Plus subscription right now. The new on Paramount Plus list this month includes the biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl 2024, as well as season 2 of the live-action adaptation of popular video game series "Halo."

Also new on Paramount Plus this month is the platform's debut of its original animated feature film "The Tiger's Apprentice" as well as the streaming premiere of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Check out everything that's new on Paramount Plus in February 2024 below.

New on Paramount Plus in February 2024: Top picks

'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Tom Lee's (Brandon Soo Hoo) life in San Francisco's Chinatown takes an extraordinary turn when he learns his eccentric grandmother is the guardian of a mythical phoenix egg. Thrust into a world of ancient magic after his grandmother's mysterious death, Tom reluctantly becomes the apprentice of Mr. Hu (Henry Golding), a wise and mystical tiger.

Together with a diverse group of creatures embodying the Chinese zodiac, each possessing unique human and animal traits, Tom embarks on a journey to reunite the divided Zodiac animal warriors and become the new protector of his grandmother's egg.

Premieres February 2 on Paramount Plus

'Halo' season 2

The live-action adaptation of the "Halo" video game series returns, with Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) and his team of Spartans confronting the escalating alien menace known as the Covenant. Following a strange encounter on a remote world, John is haunted by a premonition of war, leading him to throw convention to the wind in his quest for the truth.

As tensions mount across the galaxy, he sets off on a dangerous mission to uncover the secret of the ring-shaped Halo, an artifact that could either be humanity's savior or herald its doom. In this chapter, alliances are tested and destinies intertwined, as the very fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

Premieres February 8 on Paramount Plus

Super Bowl LVIII

The Big Game, as you will, is coming, and you're going to want to make some time to watch the sparks fly at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada this year as your favorite football teams go head to head in a battle for supremacy in front of the entire world.

Take some time out to groove along with Usher during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, and don't forget to check out all the commercials, which always bring down the house sometimes even harder than the actual plays themselves. Whether you're into sports or just the spectacle, you won't want to miss this event.

Premieres February 11 on Paramount Plus

Everything new on Paramount Plus in February 2024

* Title is available to Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers

** Available via live CBS feed

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS



2/1: A Bloody Lucky Day premiere

A down-on-his-luck taxi driver has an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare.



2/2: Kokomo City*

The lives of four Black trans sex workers confront the dichotomy between the Black community and themselves in this intimate documentary.



2/2: Past Lives*

In this Academy Award® nominated film, Nora and Hae Sung—two deeply connected childhood friends—are parted after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Decades later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront destiny, love and the choices that make a life.



2/2: The Tiger's Apprentice

The life of Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians.



2/4: The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards**

It’s music’s biggest night! Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can livestream the GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah and featuring powerful performances from Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Travis Scott and more.



2/6: #Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders premiere

In this docuseries, TikTok true-crime sleuths sift through clues, explore leads and try to unravel the brutal murders of four students at the University of Idaho.



2/8: Halo Season 2 premiere

With the galaxy on the brink of destruction, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant.



2/21: The Family Stallone Season 2 premiere

There's no place like Stallone. Season 2 of the reality series follows Sly, Jennifer and their daughters as they leave Los Angeles.



2/27: As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial

This eye-opening documentary follows Bronx rap artist Kemba as he explores the growing weaponization of rap lyrics in America's criminal justice system and abroad.

LIBRARY SHOWS

February 7

Bar Rescue (Season 8)

Behind The Music (Season 2)

Danger Force (Season 2)

Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1)

MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3)

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3

The Love Experiment (Season 1)



February 9

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)**



February 11

Tracker (Season 1)**



February 12

Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5)**

NCIS (Season 21)**

NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3)**

The Neighborhood (Season 6)**



February 13

FBI (Season 6)**

FBI: International (Season 3)**

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5)**



February 14

The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3)



February 15

Ghosts (Season 3)**

So Help Me Todd (Season 2)**

Young Sheldon (Season 7)**



February 16

100 Days to Indy (Season 1)

Blue Bloods (Season 14)**

Fire Country (Season 2)**

S.W.A.T. (Season 7)**



February 18

CSI: Vegas (Season 3)**

The Equalizer (Season 4)**



February 21

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)



February 28

Air Disasters (Seasons 18-19)

Survivor (Season 46)**



February 29

Elsbeth (Season 1)**

LIBRARY MOVIES

February 1

12 Years a Slave

23 Walks

A River Runs Through It*

A Thousand Words*

A Walk on the Moon

Agent Revelation

Alfie (1966)

Alfie (2004)

All Styles

American Hangman

An Unfinished Life

Animal Kingdom

Another Kind of Wedding

Arrivederci, Baby!

Barefoot in the Park

Bangkok Dangerous*

Beastly

Beautiful Girls

Benefit of the Doubt

Birthday Girl

Bounce

Bound

Boys and Girls

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Brown Girl Begins

Captive

Carolina

Case 39

Chicago

Chocolate City

Clue

Cold Brook

Cold in July*

Colewell

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind*

Daniel*

Dead Water

Dirty Dancing*

Dirty Pretty Things*

Don't Look Now*

Downeast

Drillbit Taylor*

Echo in the Canyon

Ella Enchanted

Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)

Enduring Love

Enough Said*

Extraordinary Measures

Fade to Black

Fancy Pants

Foxfire

Freedom Writers

Freedom's Path

French Postcards

Fresh

Friedkin Uncut

Friends with Benefits

Fully Realized Humans

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Game 6

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

God's Pocket*

Hamlet (2004)

Hands Up

Harlem Nights

Harold and Maude

Hell or High Water

Hellion*

Home for the Holidays

Hoop Dreams

In & Out

It Started In Naples

International Falls

Interview With the Vampire

Italian for Beginners

Jersey Girl

Just a Kiss

KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible*

Kinky Boots (2006)

Labor Day

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Like Water for Chocolate

Lincoln

Love Jones

Love Spreads

Love Story

Lucky Them*

Magnolia

Maid in Manhattan

Malena

Margot at the Wedding

Mindhunters*

Moonlight and Valentino

Morning Glory

Murder On The Orient Express* (1974)

Muriel’s Wedding

Night Falls On Manhattan*

No Country for Old Men

No Strings Attached

Once Upon A Time In The West*

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook*

Perfect Sense

Phil

Premature*

Project Ithaca

Red Tails

Rhapsody of Love

Risky Business

Roman Holiday

Romeo and Juliet*

Run with the Hunted

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Savage

Save the Last Dance

Shaft (2000)

Shuttlecock: Director's Cut

Sidewalks of New York

Sirens

Slow Burn*

Sound of Violence

Sunset Boulevard

Superpower*

Superstar

Swingers

The Appearance

The Cider House Rules

The Fighting Temptations

The First Nudie Musical

The Get Together

The Good Girl*

The Great Gatsby (1974)

The Harder They Come

The Help

The Honeymooners

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Ledge

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Long Shadow

The Love Guru

The Loved Ones

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Ramen Girl

The Romantics

The Secret Life of Bees

The Sunlit Night

The Weather Man

The Wrong Todd

Tigerland

Tone-Deaf

Trading Places

True Grit (1969)

Urban Cowboy

Vampire in Brooklyn

Virtuosity*

Walkaway Joe

We Own the Night

We Were Soldiers

What Breaks the Ice*

What Women Want

When a Stranger Calls

When We Were Kings

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Why Stop Now

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet*

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Wish You Were Here

Your Sister's Sister

Zodiac



February 10

Pixie*



February 11

The Last Voyage of the Demeter*



February 23

End of Watch*

SPORTS

2/2-2/3: AFC Asian Cup Quarterfinals

2/3: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wichita State @ Memphis*

2/3-2/4: PGA TOUR – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

2/4: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue @ Wisconsin*

2/4: Serie A – Inter vs. Juventus

2/6-2/7: AFC Asian Cup Semifinals

2/8: NFL Honors*

2/9: Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2024*

2/10: Serie A – Roma vs. Inter

2/10: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois@ Michigan State*

2/10: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Gonzaga @ Kentucky*

2/10: The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary*

2/10: AFC Asian Cup Final

2/11: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli

2/11: YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE! The Show That Changed Sports Television Forever*

2/11: Super Bowl LVIII

2/13: UEFA Champions League – Copenhagen vs. Manchester City

2/13: UEFA Champions League – RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid

2/14: UEFA Champions League – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Sociedad

2/14: UEFA Champions League – Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

2/15: UEFA Europa League & UEFA Europa Conference League

2/16: Barclays Women’s Super League – Chelsea vs. Manchester City

2/17: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Texas @ Houston*

2/17-2/18: PGA TOUR – The Genesis Invitational (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

2/18: Professional Bull Riders – Los Angeles*

2/18: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue @ Ohio State*

2/20: Concacaf W Gold Cup – U.S. Women’s National Team vs. TBD

2/20: UEFA Champions League – Inter vs. Atlético Madrid

2/20: UEFA Champions League – PSV vs. Borussia Dortmund

2/21: UEFA Champions League – Napoli vs. Barcelona

2/21: UEFA Champions League – Porto vs. Arsenal

2/23: Concacaf W Gold Cup – U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Argentina

2/24: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Houston @ Baylor*

2/24: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Washington @ Arizona*

2/24: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Alabama @ Kentucky*

2/25: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton @ St. John’s*

2/25: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue @ Michigan*

2/25: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State @ Michigan State*

2/26: Concacaf W Gold Cup – U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Mexico

Throughout February: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout February: Concacaf W Gold Cup competition

Throughout February: AFC Men’s Asian Cup competition

Throughout February: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout February: UEFA Champions League competition

Throughout February: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Throughout February: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition