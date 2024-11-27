New on Netflix in December 2024 — all the new shows and movies you need to watch

Netflix has announced all the new shows and movies arriving in December 2024 and there are some big names. "Squid Game" returning for season 2 is the clear headliner, but it's not the only show or movie you need to watch on the streaming service this month.

In fact, there's another big show coming in December. "Black Doves" stars Keira Knightley as an undercover spy on a quest for vengeance with an old friend, played by Ben Whishaw. And if you need more gripping thrillers to watch after "Black Doves," you'll want to check out the new Netflix original movie "Carry-On" later in the month. This action thriller pits a TSA agent (Taron Egerton) against a mysterious villain (Jason Bateman). It might just be my most-anticipated movie of the month.

But it's not just shows and movies coming to Netflix this December. The streaming service is also hosting two NFL livestreams on Christmas Day. The matchups are great, but if the Beyonce halftime show is interrupted by buffering it could be a Christmas Day disaster for Netflix.

Aside from these top picks, we’ve got the full slate of everything new listed down below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in December, to give you a last chance to watch. So here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in December 2024: Top picks

'Squid Game' season 2

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Squid Game" season 2 is set three years after the events of season 1. Squid Game winner Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) won in that season, but instead of taking the money and going to the United States to be with his daughter, he decided to return to the game.

Now he's back for another life-or-death Squid Game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won. But he's not all who is back. Lee Byung-hun returns as Hwang In-ho, the mysterious Front Man and Wi Ha-jun returns as detective Hwang Jun-ho. "Squid Game" season 1 was a massive hit and we expect the same from season 2. Just please use subtitles instead of listening to the awful English dub.

Stream on Netflix starting Dec. 26

''Black Doves'

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Black Doves" stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb. Helen is a politician's wife and a loving mother. But she's also a professional spy who is secretly undercover and a cold-blooded killer. She's been spying on her politician husband for 10 years and having a secret affair with fellow Black Doves agent Jason (Andrew Koji).

But her blood suddenly runs hot when Jason is assassinated. Following that tragedy, her boss, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep Helen safe. There's just one problem: Sam hasn't been a spy for some time and Helen wants revenge. "Black Doves" has already been renewed for a season 2 so I'm very hopeful it will live up to high expectations.

Stream on Netflix starting Dec. 5

'Carry-On'

Carry-On Teaser Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

In this action thriller, Ethan Kopek (Taron Egerton) is a TSA officer schedule to work on Christmas Day. He's anticipating it'll be just another day in the office, but that illusion is shattered when a call from a Mysterious Traveler tells Ethan he needs to let a particular bag through airport security or everyone in the airport will die.

That mystery man is played by none other than Jason Bateman, and I'm excited to watch him and Egerton go head-to-head in what looks to be a promising action movie. Aside from these two, "Carry-On" also stars Sofia Carson as Ethan's girlfriend. Don't miss it when it arrives on Netflix this month.

Stream on Netflix starting Dec. 13

'The Six Triple Eight'

The Six Triple Eight | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Six Triple Eight" is based on a 2019 magazine article by Kevin M. Hymel. This article focused on the contributions of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during World War II. This battalion was notable for not only being an all-Black but also an all-female battalion — in fact, it was the only Women's Army Corp unit of color to serve overseas during the war.

Starring Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams and written and directed by Tyler Perry, this movie has the women of the 6888 on a seemingly impossible mission. You'll have to hit play on December 20 to see if they succeed.

Stream on Netflix starting Dec. 20

'NFL on Christmas' (Netflix live event)

Netflix is hosting its first NFL games this year. That's a big deal for the streaming service, though there are definitely concerns about whether or not Netflix can handle NFL games after the buffering issues during Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

But if Netflix can handle it, subscribers should be in for two good NFL Games. At 1 p.m. ET Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers pits two of the best AFC teams against each other in the Pennsylvania winter. Then at 4:30 p.m. Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans should be a preview of a possible playoff game, though Houston is struggling at the moment.

Most importantly, Beyonce will perform a halftime show in Houston in the middle of Ravens vs. Texans. So tune in for that if nothing else.

Stream on Netflix live starting at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 25

Everything new on Netflix in December 2024

DECEMBER 1

"Bunk'd" season 7

"Burlesque"

"Daddy Day Care"

"The Happytime Murders"

"Little"

"Midway"

"Project X"

"We're the Millers"

"Zero Dark Thirty"

DECEMBER 2

"30 for 30: Bad Boys"

"30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies"

"30 for 30: Sole Man"

"30 for 30: This Magic Moment"

"30 for 30: This Was the XFL"

"30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks"

DECEMBER 3

"Fortune Feimster: Crushing It" (Netflix comedy special)

Fortune Feimster, the beloved comedian and actress, returns with her third Netflix comedy special, "Fortune Feimster: Crushing It," premiering globally on Netflix on December 3, 2024. Following the success of her previous specials, "Good Fortune" (2022) and "Sweet & Salty" (2020), both of which received Critics Choice nominations, Fortune continues to deliver her signature blend of humor and heart. In Crushing It, Fortune shares hilarious stories from her life, including her “romantic” honeymoon with her wife and her reflections on no longer being her mom’s surrogate husband. With her unique comedic perspective and infectious energy, Fortune invites audiences into her world where laughter and love reign supreme.

DECEMBER 4

"The Children's Train" (IT) (Netflix film)

In late 1940s Italy, a mother makes the difficult decision to send her son to the north, where he catches glimpses of a new life away from poverty.

"Churchill at War" (Netflix documentary)

This captivating docuseries examines Winston Churchill's pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era.

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra" (Netflix documentary)

Trailblazing double bassist Orin O’Brien was never one to seek the spotlight, but when Leonard Bernstein hired her in 1966 as the first female musician in the New York Philharmonic, she inevitably became the focus of media attention and, ultimately, one of the most renowned musicians of a generation.

"Tomorrow and I" (TH) (Netflix series)

This series reimagines Thailand in a dystopian future where technology scrapes at the surface of old customs, exposing rips in the fabric of culture.

"That Christmas" (GB) (Netflix family)

It's an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone's plans — including Santa's.

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" season 3 (Netflix series)

Is the grass greener on the other side? Six more couples test this theory by moving in with new potential partners for a revealing social experiment.

DECEMBER 5

"BEASTARS: Final Season" part 1 (JP) (Netflix anime)

While Louis and Haru navigate their new lives at university, Legoshi catches the eye of a BEASTAR who needs his help in capturing a heinous criminal.

"Black Doves" (GB) (Netflix series)

When a spy posing as a politician's wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth — and vengeance.

"Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld" (Netflix family)

As her 16th birthday approaches, a not-so-average teen rediscovers the fiery powers she's long suppressed and is forced to face her demons — literally.

"Compliance"

"Subservience"

"Top Chef: Boston"

"Top Chef: Kentucky"

"Top Chef: Seattle"

DECEMBER 6

"A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" (Netflix live special) 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter jingles all the bells in her first-ever variety music special full of Christmas hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos.

"Biggest Heist Ever" (Netflix documentary)

She rapped. He hacked. How did Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein and his wife Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan pull off one of the biggest crypto crimes ever? From Emmy winner Chris Smith, the director of "Bad Vegan" and "Fyre," comes this stranger-than-fiction documentary about a couple dubbed Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde.

"Camp Crasher" (AR) (Netflix film)

In a bid to save her son's end-of-school camping trip, a single mom steps in as the bus driver while trying to show him she really can be a cool mom.

"Echoes of the Past" (EG) (Netflix series)

Accused of his sister's murder, Yehia is fiercely determined to seek vengeance and unmask the true perpetrator.

"Mary" (Netflix film)

Mary is a coming-of-age biblical epic in which Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod ignites a murderous pursuit for her newborn baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs.

DECEMBER 9

"The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" season 7 (GB) (Netflix series)

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcome former hopefuls back to the tent to whip up seasonal sweet treats for a chance to win the coveted Star Baker title.

"Rubble and Crew" season 1

DECEMBER 10

"Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…" (Netflix comedy event)

Oscar and Grammy-winner and beloved comedy icon, Jamie Foxx, returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community; if he can stay funny, he can stay alive.

"Polo" (Netflix sports series)

From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, comes an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of Polo. Over five episodes, the documentary series follows elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level. From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who's made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time – they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title. Polo is an Archewell and Boardwalk Pictures Production.

"Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die" (KR) (Netflix series)

In the shadows of Korea's rugby world, seven teams engage in a fierce battle of strength, strategy, and teamwork — all vying to be crowned champion.

DECEMBER 11

"The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga" (Netflix documentary)

A small-town feud, an internet conspiracy, an Elvis impersonator, mysterious severed body parts, and an assassination attempt on the President. Welcome to Mississippi where this jaw-dropping story spirals from local drama to a national scandal. Buckle up for a wild ride. This isn’t fiction — it’s Tupelo.

"Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World" (Netflix documentary)

Makayla, a teenage girl, who has spent her life grappling with a rare form of autism that rendered her essentially nonverbal. However, her parents, filled with unwavering belief in their daughter's potential, embarked on a transformative journey to discover the true depth of Makayla's inner world.

"Maria" (Netflix film)

Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie is Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century in acclaimed director Pablo Larrain's operatic MARIA. The film follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. MARIA reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life.

"One Hundred Years of Solitude" part 1 (CO) (Netflix series)

In the timeless town of Macondo, seven generations of the Buendía family navigate love, oblivion and the inescapability of their past — and their fate.

"Queer Eye" season 9 (Netflix series)

The Fab Five welcome a new member as they head to Vegas to transform more inspiring heroes with makeovers that dazzle like the neon-lit Strip.

DECEMBER 12

"La Palma" (NO) (Netflix series)

A Norwegian family vacationing on La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.

"No Good Deed" (Netflix series)

The sale of Paul and Lydia's picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers.

DECEMBER 13

"1992" (ES) (Netflix series)

An enraged serial killer with mysterious links to the Seville Expo '92 scorches his victims to death in this crime series directed by Álex de la Iglesia.

"Carry-On" (Netflix film)

A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

"Disaster Holiday" (ZA) (Netflix film)

A workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting — under the guise of a family road trip vacation.

DECEMBER 16

"The Dead Don't Die"

"The Equalizer" seasons 1-3

DECEMBER 17

"Aaron Rodgers: Enigma" (Netflix sports series)

Follow NFL legend Aaron Rodgers as he bounces back from an Achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining moments of his life and career.

"Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It" (Netflix comedy special)

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Ronny Chieng has announced his highly anticipated third Netflix stand-up special, Love To Hate It, which will premiere globally on December 17th. Filmed over a five night sold-out run in Honolulu at the historic Hawai'i Theatre, this extremely personal special hilariously unpacks the indignities of the IVF process, the pitfalls of being a man on the internet, American politics and the place of the older generation in today’s world.

DECEMBER 18

"Julia's Stepping Stones" (Netflix documentary)

Throughout her career, pioneering filmmaker, the late Julia Reichert, gave voice to the voiceless. In a final collaboration with her husband, Steven Bognar, Julia shares the intimate story of her own journey, from her youth as a working-class girl who dreamt of a larger life for herself to her discovery of documentary filmmaking and her own voice along the way.

"The Manny" season 2 (MX) (Netflix series)

Gabriel and Jimena's paths cross once again, with more passion and intrigue than they could imagine. Will they get another shot at love or lose it all?

DECEMBER 19

"The Dragon Prince" season 7 (Netflix family)

With the world still reeling from destruction and heartbreak, Callum, Ezran and friends face their toughest challenge yet: stopping Aaravos for good.

"Virgin River" season 6 (Netflix series)

New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: As Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other — and their loved ones.

"Project Runway" seasons 18-19

DECEMBER 20

"Ferry 2" (BE) (Netflix film)

After losing his drug empire, Ferry Bouman has found a measure of peace away from Brabant's criminal underworld — until his past catches up to him.

"The Six Triple Eight" (Netflix film)

During World War II, the only Women's Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas takes on a seemingly impossible mission in Tyler Perry's drama inspired by a true story.

"Umjolo: Day Ones" (ZA) (Netflix film)

Zanele and Andile have been best friends since day one. But now that Andile is married with kids, is Zanele destined to be in the friend zone forever?

"UniverXO Dabiz" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

Chef Dabiz Muñoz faces a life-changing decision in this docuseries: to keep his most renowned restaurant at the top — or close its kitchen for good.

DECEMBER 21

"Flipping Out" seasons 6-8

DECEMBER 24

"Your Friend Nate Bargatze" (Netflix comedy special)

Back for his third Netflix comedy special, Nate Bargatze brings his humor to discuss wanting a second dog, how much pizza to order for guys' night, his wife being the responsible one, and more.

DECEMBER 25

"NFL on Christmas" Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Netflix live event)

In the first of two NFL matchups, the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, the Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans.

"NFL on Christmas" Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (Netflix live event)

The Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans in the second of two NFL matchups, after the Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DECEMBER 26

"Squid Game" season 2 (KR) (Netflix series)

Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.

DECEMBER 28

"Maestro in Blue" season 3 (GR) (Netflix series)

As Orestis and Klelia try to sort out their feelings, the investigation intensifies on the island of Paxos and the murder case approaches an end.

DECEMBER 30

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

DECEMBER 31

"Avicii - I'm Tim" (SE) (Netflix documentary)

Before Avicii, there was Tim. Through his own words, witness how a prodigious musical talent became one of the defining artists of his generation.

"Avicii - My Last Show" (SE) (Netflix film)

On Aug. 28, 2016, Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, graced the stage of the Ushuaïa nightclub in Ibiza for what would be his final performance.

"Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall" (Netflix comedy special)

Michelle Buteau is making HERstory y'all. As the first female comic to record a special at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, the comedian returns for her second Netflix comedy special: Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall. Celebrate the New Year right as Buteau reflects on motherhood, marriage, and more.

"Evil" season 3

"The Millionaire Matchmaker" seasons 5-7

Leaving Netflix in December 2024

Leaving 12/1/24

"Ali"

"Battle Kitty" season 1

"Blood and Bone"

"The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!"

"Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile"

"Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama"

"Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal"

"Cat Burglar"

"Choose Love"

"The Devil's Own"

"Diary of a Mad Black Woman"

"Doing Hard Time"

"Dominoes Cafe" (Netflix games)

"Escape The Undertaker"

"Frances Ha"

"Glengarry Glen Ross"

"Headspace: Unwind Your Mind"

"Hunter Killer"

"It Chapter Two"

"Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest"

"The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You"

"The Little Things"

"National Security"

"Point Break"

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

"Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure"

"Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout"

"To Leslie"

"Trivia Quest" season 1

"Triviaverse"

"Troy"

"We Lost Our Human"

"What to Expect When You're Expecting"

Leaving 12/2/24

"White Girl"

Leaving 12/3/24

"The Commuter"

Leaving 12/6/24

"Reminiscence"

Leaving 12/7/24

"Trolls"

"Voltron: Legendary Defender" seasons 1-8

Leaving 12/13/24

"GTA: III" (Netflix games)

"GTA: Vice City" (Netflix games)

"Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales" (Netflix games)

Leaving 12/16/24

"Darkest Hour"

"Mortal Kombat"

Leaving 12/20/24

"Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken"

Leaving 12/25/24

"The Flash"

Leaving 12/31/24

"Royal Pains" seasons 1-8