7 best Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies

You don't need Santa for a great Christmas movie.

If you're like me, you generally despise Christmas movies. Call me a Grinch, call me something even worse, but holiday movies just don't scratch the itch. Thankfully though, there are plenty of great Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies.

Some of these are controversial picks, like "Die Hard." Others have the veneer of Christmas but are easily defined as belonging to other genres, like "Rocky IV." And then there are movies like "Eyes Wide Shut," which takes place during Christmas but Christmas definitely isn't the first thing you associate with the movie.

So without further ado, here are my picks for the seven best Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies that you can stream on Max, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

'Die Hard' (1988)

"Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" may be a more difficult question to answer than proving the existence of God. Some swear that its plot revolving around a holiday party held hostage makes it a Christmas movie, and others that believe that the party could be for anything and the movie would be the exact same movie.

If you fall in the former camp, check out our guide to the best Christmas movies to watch if you think Die Hard is a Christmas movie. If you fall into the latter camp, welcome to the party, pal.

For those unfamiliar with "Die Hard," the movie is considered one of the greatest action movies of all time. It stars Bruce Willis as NYPD detective John McClane, who is caught up in Hans Gruber's (Alan Rickman) terrorist takeover of a holiday party for McClane's estranged wife Holly's (Bonnie Bedelia) company at Nakatomi Plaza. It's a must-watch any time of year, not just Christmas.

Watch it now on Hulu, Peacock, Prime Video and AMC Plus

'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

"Lethal Weapon" is another great action movie that some associate with being a Christmas movie. And to be fair, the final scene of the movie takes place on Christmas Day. But that's about as much as the movie has to do with Christmas, which is to say — not much.

But it's still a great movie to watch this holiday season. "Lethal Weapon" stars Mel Gibson as LAPD detective Martin Riggs, who is acting erratic and suicidal following the recent loss of his wife. LAPD Captain Ed Murphy (Steve Kahan) doesn't believe Riggs is truly suicidal though, and pairs him with veteran detective Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover). Murtagh initially also doesn't believe Riggs is unwell but after the two begin investigating a conspiracy involving a CIA paramilitary unit, he comes to realize that Riggs's pain is real, as is the threat from the mysterious Shadow Company behind the conspiracy.

Buy or rent it now on Amazon

'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Directed and written by "Lethal Weapon" writer Shane Black, including "Iron Man 3" on this list was a controversial pick for me. I dislike the movie immensely, but mostly because of what it does with certain Marvel characters and how it impacted the MCU going forward rather than how it holds up as a standalone movie. As an insanely successful movie that partially takes place during Christmas but really isn't a Christmas movie, it felt wrong to leave it off the list.

"Iron Man 3" is set following the events of 2012's "The Avengers" and is set in a U.S. being rocked by a terror campaign led by a mysterious figure known as "the Mandarin." As Iron Man, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) tracks down the villainous Mandarin to a Miami mansion, only to discover British actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who the real Mandarin has used as a patsy. Now, Tony must find the true villain before they can unleash the dangerous Extremis compound on the country.

Watch it now on Disney Plus

'Rocky IV' (1985)

Most people don't think of Christmas first when they think of "Rocky IV." The Cold War, training montages and incredible one-liners from Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago probably spring to mind first. But with a climactic unsanctioned 15-round boxing match in the Soviet Union, it absolutely qualifies for this list. Even if most critics didn't like it (they're wrong).

The fourth installment of the "Rocky" franchise, "Rocky IV" begins with Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) one-time-nemesis-turned-friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) ready to come out of retirement to defend the honor of America and everything it stands for against Soviet boxer Ivan Drago and the communist ways he represents. That match ends in disaster, and to avenge his friend, Rocky agrees to a 15-round boxing match in the Soviet Union against Drago and heads off to behind the Iron Curtain to start training.

Buy or rent it now on Amazon

'Batman Returns' (1992)

The second superhero movie on this list, "Batman Returns" is the second installment in the 1989–1997 "Batman" series. A sequel to 1989's "Batman," this Tim Burton movie has Batman (Michael Keaton) facing off against the disfigured crime boss Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a The Penguin. Their conflict is set off by a Christmastime kidnapping involving the wealthy industrialist Max Shreck (Christopher Walken).

But this movie is also notable for introducing Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) to the series. Also known as her alter ego Selina Kyle, she turns from Max's meek assistant to a vengeful villain, that just so happens to be in love with Bruce Wayne. Once you're done watching "Batman Returns," make sure to binge-watch "The Penguin" for Colin Ferrell's take on the waddling villain, also available on Max.

Watch it now on Max

‘Edward Scissorhands’ (1990)

Another Tim Burton movie for the list, neither of which are animated. "Edward Scissorhands" stars Johnny Depp as the titular Edward, an artificial humanoid left abandoned by an inventor who died before giving Edward hands. This leaves Edward with blades for fingers aka "scissorhands."

But despite this scary appearance, Edward is a total sweetheart. Once he's taken in by Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest), an Avon saleswoman who discovers Edward is living alone in the deceased inventor's decrepit mansion, he falls for Peg's daughter Kim (Winona Ryder). Again, this is a classic "not really a Christmas movie," as it's really a romantic fantasy movie. But with an iconic scene involving Edward carving an ice sculpture modeled after Kim at Christmas that also brings the town's residents the gift of snow, it's undoubtedly got Christmas movie elements.

Watch it now on Hulu

'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Not everyone would include a psychological drama about a masked orgy on their Christmas movies listicle. But when that movie kicks off at a Christmas party, it's perfect for a list of the best Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies.

It is a polarizing pick though — and that's without even getting into the movie's themes. Director Stanley Kubrick said it was his "greatest contribution to the art of cinema." My father, meanwhile, said that nobody would watch it if Kubrick's name wasn't attached. You'll have to watch for yourself to see which camp you fall in.

"Eyes Wide Shut" is based on the 1926 novella "Dream Story." Set in 1990s New York City, the plot centers on Dr. Bill Harford (Tom Cruise), who is shocked when his wife (Nicole Kidman) reveals that she had contemplated having an affair 12 months earlier. Upon hearing this news, he then embarks on an adventure that leads to him infiltrating a masked orgy of an unnamed secret society.



Watch it now on Paramount Plus