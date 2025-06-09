I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

The list of new Netflix shows and movies is a bit light this week. But I've still managed to find a few on the streaming service this week that are a must-watch and even a hidden gem of an action movie.

The headliner this week is undoubtedly "Fubar." This action comedy series stars the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger alongside Oscar-nominated actress Monica Barbaro, and you won't want to miss season 2 when it arrives this week.

Then, there's a pair of new documentaries. "Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy" looks into the 2021 deaths at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert, while "Titan: The OceanGate Disaster" explores the sudden loss of the Titan submersible during a trip to the ocean floor and the sunken wreckage of the Titanic.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in June or this new brutal action thriller that just arrived last week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Fubar' season 2

"Fubar" stars the legendary action star Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, a CIA operative. It also stars Monica Barbaro as his daughter Emma, also a CIA operative.

The problem? Neither of them knows the other works for the agency. At least, not at first. But once they realize they're in the same line of work, their bosses start sending them on missions together, and hijinks ensue.

Season 2 brings more of the same, but adds Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta Nelson, a former East German spy with her sights on destroying the world — and possibly rekindling a hot romance with Luke.

Watch on Netflix starting June 12

'Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy'

Astroworld was a festival by Travis Scott for his fans and the people of Houston. It was meant to be the ultimate homecoming for the artist. But what was meant to be a dream turned into a nightmare once Travis Scott finally went on. The start of his set caused a crush in the audience that left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

In "Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy," director Yemi Bamiro will bring insight from survivors, those who lost someone and the paramedics and security guards who were on the scene, to paint a full picture of the tragic event.

Watch on Netflix starting June 10

'Titan: The OceanGate Disaster'

On June 18, 2023, the Titan submersible lost contact with the MV Polar Prince, an hour and 33 minutes into its dive down to the wreckage of the Titanic. Four days later, debris from the seacraft was discovered by the U.S. Coast Guard, confirming that the submersible had imploded, killing all five on board.

That would be disastrous in its own right. But as the catastrophic implosion was investigated further, it was revealed that there were numerous warning signs that something like this could have happened to the OceanGate submersible, and that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush had allegedly brushed these concerns aside.

In "Titan: The OceanGate Disaster," documentary filmmaker Mark Monroe explores the Titan submersible's doomed voyage and how Rush's ambition may have ultimately led to his downfall.

Watch on Netflix starting June 11

'Plane'

"Plane" stars Gerard Butler as commercial airline pilot Brodie Torrance. He's the pilot for Trailblazer Airlines Flight 119, which looks set to be uneventful, with just 14 passengers heading from Hawaii to Japan.

But one of his passengers is not like the others. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are transporting a fugitive on the flight, which makes the passengers and crew a bit uneasy.

That's quickly forgotten, though, when a storm forces the plane down in the pirate-controlled Jolo Islands. Now, Brodie, a former RAF pilot, and the fugitive Louis, a former French Foreign Legionnaire, have to use their military training to keep the surviving passengers and crew alive until they can finally be rescued — or find another way off the island.

Watch on Netflix starting June 12

'Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.'

"Two pilots. 26 suitcases filled with cocaine."

That's the setup for "Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft." In 2013, four French nationals were arrested in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic after being found with the aforementioned suitcases. There was just one issue: nobody could claim the suitcases as their own.

In "Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.," Netflix France tries to get to the bottom of who was really behind this cocaine smuggling operation. The docuseries features interviews with prosecutors, lawyers for the pilots and more. Don't miss out on this incredible true crime story.

Watch on Netflix starting June 11

'Families Like Ours'

Set in the near future, "Families Like Ours" is set in a world where rising sea levels have forced Danes to do the unthinkable — abandon Denmark.

This leads to a catastrophic domino effect, as property becomes worthless and families are separated in the government-funded relocation process. One such family is Laura's (Amaryllis August), whose family is being torn apart as her mother goes to one place, her father to another and her boyfriend, Elías, goes to yet another location.

This 2024 limited series aired last year in Denmark but is finally being released in the U.S. by Netflix. From acclaimed Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, it received rave reviews as it made its way through the festival circuit and various nations, so trust me when I say you won't want to miss it.

Watch on Netflix starting June 10

'The Creature Cases: Chapter 5'

The above recommendations aren't exactly family-friendly. So if you need something for the kids, check out "The Creature Cases: Chapter 5."

"The Creature Cases" follows the animated adventures of Sam Snow (Shash Hira) and Kit Casey (Nneka Okoye). These two are agents for the Covert League of Animal Detective Experts (C.L.A.D.E.) and travel around the world to solve mysteries using their problem-solving skills and knowledge of animal facts.

Watch it on Netflix now

Everything new on Netflix: June 9-June 15

JUNE 9

"The Creature Cases: Chapter 5" (Netflix family)

If there's an animal in need, agents Kit and Sam are ready to help! Join them as they tackle more mysteries and meet friendly new critters along the way.

JUNE 10

"Families Like Ours" (DK) (Netflix series)

A teenage girl must choose between her divorced parents and her boyfriend after a permanent evacuation of Denmark turns citizens into refugees.

"Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Featuring exclusive interviews with survivors, paramedics and festival staff, this documentary examines the 2021 Astroworld tragedy and its aftermath.

JUNE 11

"Aniela" (PL) (Netflix series)

After her wealthy husband leaves her with nothing, a high-society Warsaw snob is forced to use the only survival skills she has left — her sharp wit.

"Cheers to Life" (BR) (Netflix film)

A pendant from the past sets Jéssica on a trip through Israel — where family twists, unexpected love and a search for meaning shape the ride of her life.

"Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft." (FR) (Netflix documentary)

2013: Four Frenchmen are arrested in Punta Cana with 700 kg of cocaine — none fit the trafficker profile. This documentary asks: Who was behind the bust?

"Our Times" (MX) (Netflix film)

After years of research and companionship, two physicists from the 1960s unlock the secrets of wormhole theory and find themselves stranded in 2025.

"Titan: The OceanGate Disaster" (Netflix documentary)

This documentary explores the Titan submersible's doomed 2023 journey to the wreckage of the Titanic and the ambitious OceanGate CEO behind the endeavor.

JUNE 12

"FUBAR" season 2 (Netflix series)

Eager to return to action, Luke, Emma and the crew get more than they bargained for when a mysterious terrorist threatens to unleash worldwide chaos.

"The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish" season 2

"Plane"

JUNE 13

"Kings of Jo'Burg" season 3 (ZA) (Netflix series)

Veronica Masire now bears the responsibility of the family curse, as she picks up where her brother left off — ruling Jo'Burg with legacy and power.

JUNE 14

"Grey's Anatomy" season 21

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 6/11/25

"Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story"

"Trap"

Leaving 6/14/25

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"